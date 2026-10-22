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Oral Victory?: Kamala Harris Takes a Gamble With New Voice at Las Vegas Democrat Campaign Stop

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 22, 2026 2:20 AM
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Oral Victory?: Kamala Harris Takes a Gamble With New Voice at Las Vegas Democrat Campaign Stop
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has found her new voice. She debuted her latest oral skill in Sin City. Her Wednesday stop in Las Vegas was part of her current Democrat GOTV campaign tour ahead of the midterm elections.

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Be sure to watch the faces of the women behind her. (WATCH)

We can only imagine what her latest audiobook sounds like.

Voters may deserve better, but posters can’t say that for those who came out for the speech.

Which is why it was hilarious that Harris pushed ‘JOY’ during her presidential campaign.

Commenters say Harris is trying to mimic a much younger voice in the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the last person anyone should look to for inspiration.

Posters agree they’ve heard this voice before and it wasn’t from Harris or AOC.

Harris is used to ‘consulting’ a bottle before she speaks, too.

Old voice or new voice, posters say her condescension remains.

Wind? Well, those in attendance certainly got their share of hot air.

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News Topics KAMALA HARRIS | 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MEDIA BIAS | WOKE | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

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