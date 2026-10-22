Oral Victory?: Kamala Harris Takes a Gamble With New Voice at Las Vegas Democrat Campaign Stop

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has found her new voice. She debuted her latest oral skill in Sin City. Her Wednesday stop in Las Vegas was part of her current Democrat GOTV campaign tour ahead of the midterm elections.

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Be sure to watch the faces of the women behind her. (WATCH)

Kamala Harris just spoke in Las Vegas and it seems she's testing out a new oratory style. It's worse than you can imagine. https://t.co/wzglFWAUBJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 21, 2026

She had four years as VP to find a voice and still sounds like a book report read by a hostage. Voters deserve better than this. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 21, 2026

We can only imagine what her latest audiobook sounds like.

Voters may deserve better, but posters can’t say that for those who came out for the speech.

The faces of both women standing next to Kamala say it all. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8aqTlG3THd — Intrepidus𝕏 (@Intrepidus_17) October 22, 2026

The lady behind her 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mEqk2tpxdz — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 22, 2026

Just going there she deserves this 😂😂😂 — Clockface789 (@Clockface7891) October 22, 2026

Why do they all look like that? — AtlantaMichael (@AtlantaMichael) October 22, 2026

You mean lost and unhappy? Who else would support Kamala Harris? — Intrepidus𝕏 (@Intrepidus_17) October 22, 2026

Which is why it was hilarious that Harris pushed ‘JOY’ during her presidential campaign.

Commenters say Harris is trying to mimic a much younger voice in the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

That's an AOC move.



She's imitating AOC 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tq3SrrsX7P — Joni Job (@jj_talking) October 21, 2026

My first thought too and cracked me up!!!! — AliceLinda🇺🇸 (@aliceloves2shop) October 22, 2026

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the last person anyone should look to for inspiration.

Posters agree they’ve heard this voice before and it wasn’t from Harris or AOC.

My wife speaks exactly like this to me after a bottle and a half of wine. — Heartland Grump - The Rightest Voice on the Right (@heartland_grump) October 21, 2026

I know this is what I sound like a bottle in too 🫠 — canItbeCloudy (@ItbeCan) October 22, 2026

Harris is used to ‘consulting’ a bottle before she speaks, too.

Old voice or new voice, posters say her condescension remains.

She doesn’t sound intelligent and always talks to people like they’re children. — Diane G (@463ArmyAirCorp) October 21, 2026

How the heck does anybody think she’s intelligent? She’s a blithering idiot. — Michigan Dog Dad (@MichiganDogDad) October 21, 2026

All the people who clapped… what did you hear that intrigued you? I heard nothing… she could have talking about the wind… — Ian Penn (@IanP_87) October 21, 2026

Wind? Well, those in attendance certainly got their share of hot air.

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