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Crap, Cackle, and Slop: Kamala Harris Says Her Cringey Hyena-Like Laugh Was Born at a Kitchen Table

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 13, 2026 9:00 PM
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Crap, Cackle, and Slop: Kamala Harris Says Her Cringey Hyena-Like Laugh Was Born at a Kitchen Table
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is out trying to drum up support for Democrats in upcoming midterm elections. Invariably, she ends up talking mostly about herself. You can tell she misses the spotlight. She was recently on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, where her irritating laugh took center stage.

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Yes, Harris has a totally BS story to explain her hyena-like cackle. (WATCH)

Powerfully annoying, that is.

Posters say the memes go beyond her cringey chortle.

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This happened every night after she clocked out at McDonald’s.

Oh, don’t forget the joy! We swear this looks and sounds like AI. (WATCH)

But the JOY!

At the end of the interview, Harris showed she still can’t make up her mind and tried to pivot back to the midterm elections.

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That goes for most Americans, too. If she runs, she’ll likely not get past her party’s presidential primary. Good thing she has all that ‘joy’ to comfort her. We wonder which liquor store carries it.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 2028 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS | VIDEO

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