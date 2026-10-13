Crap, Cackle, and Slop: Kamala Harris Says Her Cringey Hyena-Like Laugh Was Born at a Kitchen Table

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is out trying to drum up support for Democrats in upcoming midterm elections. Invariably, she ends up talking mostly about herself. You can tell she misses the spotlight. She was recently on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, where her irritating laugh took center stage.

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Yes, Harris has a totally BS story to explain her hyena-like cackle. (WATCH)

Kamala Harris: I'm aware of memes about my laugh. I was raised in a family that included very powerful women who laughed from their bellies. They would sit around the kitchen table with their coffee, laughing loud laughs. And that's how I laugh–and the people that I respected. https://t.co/jhn5KUsRsD pic.twitter.com/MnAAQXppbP — Ezydu (@ezradulis) October 13, 2026

Translation: My weird cackle laugh means I'm powerful



LOL OKAY — JBT (@JobobTaeleifi) October 13, 2026

Powerfully annoying, that is.

Posters say the memes go beyond her cringey chortle.

She can't answer a simple question without kacklin' like a chicken on crack. — LiveFreeOrDie (@HectorAguiv7) October 13, 2026

As if the cackle was her only problem... — Carol (@CarolBKind1) October 13, 2026

It's not just the laugh dear. You are a true idiot who climbed the ladder on the backs of powerful men then claimed the achievement as your own. — Katrinka48 (@genealogy1968) October 13, 2026

They were sitting around the kitchen table getting loaded don’t kid yourself — Mark Burbee (@newhampshirebrn) October 13, 2026

And the stupid interviewer just sits there and nods. Is this before or after she was celebrating Kwanzaa as a kid that didn't exist yet?Was it before or after she listened to records by a rapper that hadn't become a rapper yet? — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) October 13, 2026

This happened every night after she clocked out at McDonald’s.

Oh, don’t forget the joy! We swear this looks and sounds like AI. (WATCH)

This exchange between Kamala Harris and actress Keke Palmer is straight out of Between 2 Ferns pic.twitter.com/8os41n8aYG — Ezydu (@ezradulis) October 13, 2026

Just when you thought the democrat party could never produce a woman as obnoxious, vapid, politically tone deaf, condescending, annoying, unlikeable, phony and (let’s face it) just plain dumb as Hillary



. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . then along came Kamela pic.twitter.com/SWUybk7xwX — Scott Dog (@ScottDog6) October 13, 2026

But the JOY!

At the end of the interview, Harris showed she still can’t make up her mind and tried to pivot back to the midterm elections.

Kamala Harris says she hasn't decided if she's running for President in 2028. 🤔



Credit: Baby, this is Keke Palmer pic.twitter.com/nNawtNlsM8 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 13, 2026

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Indecisiveness has historically been a great quality of a POTUS. — Rye-B (@ImmaCallYouBack) October 13, 2026

Let’s all pray, talking hyena runs again 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CPvnjBbe6x — Real LLama with No Drama (@372414C) October 13, 2026

She should totally try to run again, it will almost guarantee failure for the democrats, again lol. — BLAZINGFIEND420 (@blazingfiend420) October 13, 2026

The Democrat leadership doesn't want her! — J. Golden (@thehawk1619) October 13, 2026

That goes for most Americans, too. If she runs, she’ll likely not get past her party’s presidential primary. Good thing she has all that ‘joy’ to comfort her. We wonder which liquor store carries it.

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