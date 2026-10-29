Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Amy Acton Says Masked ICE Agents Remind Her of the KKK

Dr. Amy Acton is running against Vivek Ramaswamy to be Ohio's next governor. In a speech at the City Club in June, where she flailed her arms around more than Gov. Gavin Newsom does when he talks, she asked her audience if masked ICE agents making arrests didn't seem like the Ku Klux Klan to anyone else besides her. Yes, it's an old video, but with elections just around the corner, we think it deserves a fresh airing.

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WATCH: Amy Acton compares law emforcement to the… KKK. Statements like these are why young men (& women) are ashamed to join the police & ICE. And it’s why lot of ICE wear masks too, for their own safety. FUCK Amy for feeding into this. VOTE VIVEK!!! https://t.co/xThu25KdFQ — Stephen (@stephenjose77) October 26, 2026

Amy Acton thinks that ICE is just like KKK because they are arresting criminal illegal aliens. She CANNOT be trusted to keep Americans safe from foreign r*pists and m*rderers. https://t.co/GEq7D17DHk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2026

@libsoftiktok Comparing ICE agents to the Klan for arresting criminal illegal aliens tells you exactly who Amy Acton would protect as governor. Ohio better be paying attention. — Paul of Legally Armed America (@Paul_of_LAA) October 28, 2026

@libsoftiktok Comparing ICE officers to the KKK for arresting criminals tells Ohio everything. She is not fit to lead. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 28, 2026

@libsoftiktok Calling ICE the KKK for arresting criminal illegal aliens isn't a position, it's a tell. Amy Acton already ran Ohio's 2020 lockdown orders as health director. Voters can spare themselves the sequel on Tuesday. — Pardon My French (@Maeglin931) October 28, 2026

@libsoftiktok @BluJazzCyborg These are just astronomically dumb people who all live using the same script. — Chris🍷🥩🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) October 28, 2026

@libsoftiktok When did the KKK ever legally arrest anyone? We know those targeted by the KKK usually did not get their day in court. These low-life types believe the BS they push on all of us as the truth. Reality escapes them, power overwhelms them and stupidity accurately portrays them. — Mike E V (@Mike_E_V) October 28, 2026

@libsoftiktok Comparing officers arresting people with criminal records to the KKK is unhinged. That's not a policy take, it's a smear on people doing their job. Ohio should remember that in November 🤦‍♂️ — I like fire (@PyroCBoy) October 28, 2026

@libsoftiktok So, she thinks they are funded by the SPLC too? — Silent Knight (@1063B) October 29, 2026

@libsoftiktok Did she know the KKKs were Democrats? — FedupCitizen (@FedupCitiz9n) October 29, 2026

@libsoftiktok Repeal the 19th. We have MANY examples why. — You're Fired! (@FrankScheidell) October 28, 2026

@libsoftiktok It reminds me of the old joke where the woman said she never knew her husband drank until one night he came home sober. I've actually heard her give rational well paced speeches in comparison to these hypergesticulating rants. I would rate this 3 chardonnays. — Carl Tuckerson (@PatriotJoseph1) October 29, 2026

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@libsoftiktok Bookmark this. I live in Ohio. This Muslim-loving drunken Kamalan dictator will be soundly defeated. Bookmark this. — Morrfeeus (@morrfeeus) October 28, 2026

Please let it be so, just so we don't have to hear her speak ever again.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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