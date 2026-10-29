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Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Amy Acton Says Masked ICE Agents Remind Her of the KKK

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 29, 2026 11:00 PM
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Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Amy Acton Says Masked ICE Agents Remind Her of the KKK
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Dr. Amy Acton is running against Vivek Ramaswamy to be Ohio's next governor. In a speech at the City Club in June, where she flailed her arms around more than Gov. Gavin Newsom does when he talks, she asked her audience if masked ICE agents making arrests didn't seem like the Ku Klux Klan to anyone else besides her. Yes, it's an old video, but with elections just around the corner, we think it deserves a fresh airing.

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Please let it be so, just so we don't have to hear her speak ever again.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ICE | VIVEK RAMASWAMY | OHIO

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