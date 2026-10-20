Vivek's OH October Surprise: Acton’s Mom Calls Her a Liar Unfit to Govern — ‘She Needs Help' (WATCH)

Amy Acton is running for Governor of Ohio as a Democrat. Her competition is Vivek and honestly, she looks really good in the latest polls. That is bad for Republicans.

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NEW Marist Poll 10/14-10/18 LV U.S. Senate Ohio 🟦Sherrod Brown 48% 🟥Jon Husted 44% Ohio Governor 🟦Amy Acton 50% 🟥Vivek Ramaswamy 43% — Preston Hill (@realPrestonHill) October 20, 2026

Well, her Mom just filmed a political ad. That's not so strange. Moms often film ads telling the world about their exemplary offspring and why you should vote for them. Um, that's not what happened this time. This is a must watch.

Whoa. Amy Acton’s (D-Ohio) mother has come out in a potential ad against her own daughter. 🤯 Calling her a liar and saying Amy never grew up in a tent. Brutal. Amy Acton does need help that’s for sure. https://t.co/G9geUzad81 — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 20, 2026

Mama Acton says her daughter Amy is mentally ill, a liar and is not equipped to be the Governor of anything.

New bombshell in Ohio Governor’s race: Apparently, Amy Acton’s own mother has appeared in an ad urging voters to not vote for her daughter. Can’t say I expected that. — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) October 20, 2026

Listen, Acton is a strange bird. Voters should have seen that themselves. If her Mother is coming out to warn voters about her unstable daughter, maybe people should listen.

Well, boys, here it is, the October surprise. Amy Acton is cooked after this one. I wonder if the betting odds on Kalshi have adjusted to this yet because I’m about to throw some money down. I think we can safely say Vivek will be our next governor in the state of Ohio. https://t.co/t8Uotv0Gxs — Adam from Price Hill (@still_hustling) October 20, 2026

It's too early to guess how voters will receive this and if it will affect their votes but it's brutal.

😲😳🤯 When your own mom comes out against you, wow... you've got a problem!!! Buh bye @amyactonoh — Grami 💗🙏✝️🌺🐬🌻🦋 (@GramlovesElon) October 20, 2026

If your own mom is willing to get in front of the world to make sure you lose your race for governor, you know you’re fckn *sshole. — SASSHOLE🗣💨 (@TheRealReeb74) October 20, 2026

Why would voters want to take that kind of risk?

@ErikaCA47 https://t.co/1OoO5KcdOf — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) October 20, 2026

It's quite the October surprise.

Amy Acton lies about everything and hides in her basement from the truth. This is an absolutely devastating ad featuring @AmyActonOH's own mother: "My daughter needs help, and she can't help you if she needs help herself." https://t.co/6eKxFDvsSn — Go Vivek Go (@GoViRaLFG) October 20, 2026

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One upside if Acton loses ... she can get the help her Mother says she so desperately needs.

You know, I guess I hadn’t ever heard Amy Acton tell people she lived in a tent growing up. How the hell did she sell that a Jewish girl from Liberty Township was homeless? How had she not been called out for this before? Oh right! You can’t ask her! She won’t take questions or allow people to video record her live events. That’s how! Silly me. Forgot we live in the post ask Democrats questions era. — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) October 20, 2026

She has adopted the Joe Biden strategy of hiding in the basement and hoping for a win. Now Ohio knows why.

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