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Vivek's OH October Surprise: Acton’s Mom Calls Her a Liar Unfit to Govern — ‘She Needs Help' (WATCH)

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 20, 2026 7:30 AM
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Vivek's OH October Surprise: Acton’s Mom Calls Her a Liar Unfit to Govern — ‘She Needs Help' (WATCH)
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Amy Acton is running for Governor of Ohio as a Democrat. Her competition is Vivek and honestly, she looks really good in the latest polls. That is bad for Republicans.

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Well, her Mom just filmed a political ad. That's not so strange. Moms often film ads telling the world about their exemplary offspring and why you should vote for them. Um, that's not what happened this time. This is a must watch.

Mama Acton says her daughter Amy is mentally ill, a liar and is not equipped to be the Governor of anything.

Listen, Acton is a strange bird. Voters should have seen that themselves. If her Mother is coming out to warn voters about her unstable daughter, maybe people should listen.

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It's too early to guess how voters will receive this and if it will affect their votes but it's brutal.

Why would voters want to take that kind of risk?

It's quite the October surprise.

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One upside if Acton loses ... she can get the help her Mother says she so desperately needs.

She has adopted the Joe Biden strategy of hiding in the basement and hoping for a win. Now Ohio knows why. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | OHIO | VIVEK RAMASWAMY

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