Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump's Ballroom and Starving Babies

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 30, 2025
The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart

Kamala Harris appeared on The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart and had a meltdown over the new White House ballroom, which is currently under construction. A lot of Democrats and the media have clutched their pearls over the demolition of the East Wing, but we haven't seen anyone quite so animated about it as Harris. We're not sure if she's still pimping her 107 Days book or just ranting. Listen to what could have been our 47th president:

The post continues:

Come on!"

"I’m not going to be distracted by, 'Oh, does the guy have a big f*cking hammer!?' What about those babies!?"

@DailyCaller

We saw a post earlier where someone said Harris should sue Vice President JD Vance for defamation for saying she gets up at 1 p.m. and hits the bottle. Vance could enter this video as evidence.

She, too, got the memo from the DNC to swear more.

Advertisement
She used to be a Democratic senator. She should call up her old buds and tell them to open the government if she's so worried about the babies.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN KAMALA HARRIS

