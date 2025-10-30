Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump's Ballroom and Starving Babies

Kamala Harris appeared on The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart and had a meltdown over the new White House ballroom, which is currently under construction. A lot of Democrats and the media have clutched their pearls over the demolition of the East Wing, but we haven't seen anyone quite so animated about it as Harris. We're not sure if she's still pimping her 107 Days book or just ranting. Listen to what could have been our 47th president:

Advertisement

🚨NEW: Kamala Harris *MELTS DOWN* over Trump ballroom🚨



"Are you f*cking kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now! Come… pic.twitter.com/11iT7n3EH7 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 30, 2025

The post continues:

Come on!" "I’m not going to be distracted by, 'Oh, does the guy have a big f*cking hammer!?' What about those babies!?" @DailyCaller

We saw a post earlier where someone said Harris should sue Vice President JD Vance for defamation for saying she gets up at 1 p.m. and hits the bottle. Vance could enter this video as evidence.

She’s hammered 🍷🍸 — Booie (@BooieBurton) October 30, 2025

She, too, got the memo from the DNC to swear more.

We are the authors of her misery. This is delicious. — 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) October 30, 2025

Uh, somebody needs to tell @KamalaHarris that the Dems have voted turning off SNAP benefits 14 times in a row. — Gideon (@Gideon1783157) October 30, 2025

She spent 1.5 BILLION dollars in less than 107 days on her pathetic campaign and still lost by a landslide. She put on a master class for wasting money, maybe she should sit this one out... — Brian Doherty (@bdoherty9099) October 30, 2025

Who does she think she's fooling? She's an actor pretending to have outrage. Her own party is to blame. — Olive (@moocardi_beef) October 30, 2025

And, as the leader of the Democrat party (her words), she can easily tell her colleagues to get off their worthless butts and vote for the CR.

But I guess that isn't relevant when you're trying to sound morally superior. — CryptoInvestor64 (@CryptoInvstr64) October 30, 2025

Wow, so dramatic and completely unrelated. We dodged a huge bullet by not electing her. — George Corbari (@GeorgeCorbari) October 30, 2025

She’s drunk again. Must be noon on a Thursday. — Gasoline (@pepeo_pepelu) October 30, 2025

How was that liquid breakfast, Kamala? — legislation (@legislationpage) October 30, 2025

That’s a two box Pinot Grigio rant, for sure. — Catherine Wilkinson (@CathPRESCOTTAZ) October 30, 2025

For his "rich friends"? Trump is out of the White House in 3 years.



The ballroom is for the White House to host heads of state & hold state functions. What is she talking about? — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) October 30, 2025

Advertisement

The conflation of issues here is pathetic

1) SNAP costs about 8.5 BILLION a month to tax payers.

2) White house upgrades are being privately funded & only costs 300 million.

3) HER party refuses to fund SNAP buy simply continuing the gov while the long term budget is negotiated — Roxy🇺🇸 (@RoxysRumble) October 30, 2025

She used to be a Democratic senator. She should call up her old buds and tell them to open the government if she's so worried about the babies.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.