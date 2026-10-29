DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Who Ya Gonna Scam? DOJ's Operation Ghostbusters Nails Another GIGANTIC Immigrant Fraud Scheme

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 29, 2026 6:30 PM
Advertisement
Who Ya Gonna Scam? DOJ's Operation Ghostbusters Nails Another GIGANTIC Immigrant Fraud Scheme
AP Photo/Wally Skalij


"Organized fraud at scale."

That's what Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald said today as he and the Department of Justice's National Fraud Enforcement Division announced yet another scam they have uncovered involving African foreign nationals — fictional ones at that. 

Advertisement

With Operation Ghostbusters (we love this administration's names for their operations), the DOJ looked at federal student loans. To the surprise of absolutely no one, the American taxpayers were again being robbed blind by foreigners, this time with federal student loan applications for students that didn't exist — hence the "ghost" theme — and all the money was being funneled back to Kenya. 

Barack Obama must be so proud. 

Here's more from AAG McDonald. 

The only misleading part about the tweet above is the word "results." 

As McDonald made very clear, this is not the end of Operation Ghostbusters; he's just getting started. 

Five men (with very UN-American names) charged so far. More to come. 

The $750,000 seized might seem like small potatoes, but for a better breakdown, here are some of the numbers involved. 

Recommended
‘He’s Going to Be President If He Wins MI’: Free Press Writer Sounds the Alarm on Abdul El-Sayed Just Mindy Sigh: John Cleese Buys Into Theory of MAGA Terrorists Crashing Into Female Dems Running for Congress Brett T.
Advertisement

Up to $200 million in possible overall fraud. More than $32 million confirmed as stolen from Americans. And that's only what the DOJ has uncovered to date. 

As one of the original Ghostbusters, Winston Zeddemore, might say, "That's a big Twinkie!" 

The White House, of course, followed McDonald's update with the perfect meme. 

"Who ya' gonna' scam? A-mericans!"

Well, not anymore. 

LOL. Perfect. 

And Operation Ghostbusters is just one of the efforts the administration is taking to eliminate student aid scams. According to an official statement from the DOJ this afternoon, since President Trump took office, more than $2 billion in student loan fraud has been saved. 

Advertisement

While Liam Neeson was never in any of the Ghostbusters movies, McDonald channeled one of the actor's other famous roles to make a promise to the fraudsters: 

"If you steal American identities, if you steal taxpayer dollars, if you exploit programs meant to help students build a future — we will find you. Whether you are in Nebraska, New Jersey, Virginia, or Nairobi, we will pursue you.”

We know he can't finish that quote from Taken, but we have to imagine he was thinking it. 

Right? It's a pretty welcome change, we have to agree. 

As the midterms approach, no Democrat candidate or current officeholder has had a single word to say about any of these exposed scams. 

There's a reason for that. 

As McDonald promised, more seizures and charges are imminent. 

We're also pretty sure that the indicted suspects so far will go to prison. Now, the DOJ just needs to indict those who enable them, as well as seize any profits from the schools themselves.  

Advertisement

... This needs to be addressed as some may have acrueed  millions if not billions of dollars

Harvard will simply have to get by on its $70 billion endowment. Where are our tiny violins? 

It hasn't been a very good 24 hours for Obama, that's for sure. 

It also makes us wonder about Joe Biden's illegal student loan forgiveness program. 

Oh, sure. Nothing to see there. 

Amen. 

Until then, we'll just have to keep calling the ghostbusters. 

As Ernie Hudson's Ghostbusters character might also say, "When someone asks you if this administration is serious about eliminating fraud and going after the scammers, you say YES!"

============================================

Related:

Death by DEI: Abigail Spanberger Wants Virginians to Know She Has the Most Diverse Cabinet EVER

Advertisement

What Could Go Wrong? X Laughs in 2008 As Philly Mayor Announces Her Not-So-New Mortgage Model

Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences

Spencer Pratt's Meme About the DSA Platform Is SCARILY Accurate (and I Mean SCARILY)

We've Seen YOUR Friends: El-Sayed's Jab Attempt at Mike Rogers and Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOJ | FRAUD | ILLEGAL ALIEN | STUDENT LOANS | WHITE HOUSE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

‘He’s Going to Be President If He Wins MI’: Free Press Writer Sounds the Alarm on Abdul El-Sayed

‘He’s Going to Be President If He Wins MI’: Free Press Writer Sounds the Alarm on Abdul El-Sayed

Just Mindy
Sigh: John Cleese Buys Into Theory of MAGA Terrorists Crashing Into Female Dems Running for Congress

Sigh: John Cleese Buys Into Theory of MAGA Terrorists Crashing Into Female Dems Running for Congress

Brett T.
Death by DEI: Abigail Spanberger Wants Virginians to Know She Has the Most Diverse Cabinet EVER

Death by DEI: Abigail Spanberger Wants Virginians to Know She Has the Most Diverse Cabinet EVER

Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos