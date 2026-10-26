Rep. Ted Lieu Trips Hard Over Biden in Rush to Test Blanket Pardons Trump Hasn't Even Granted

Congressman Ted Lieu is among the many Democrats who like to accuse Donald Trump of using lawfare to punish political enemies who are nevertheless foaming at the mouth at the prospect of throwing the president and/or many of his staffers and advisers in prison on the charge of "we don't like them."

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Lieu is already in the mood to give legal challenges to blanket pardons Trump hasn't even issued yet, and with any luck the "future DOJ" the California Democrat is talking about will be under another Republican president.

A blanket presidential pardon for crimes that have never been charged has never been fully litigated. People committing crimes for trump, or in connection with trump, take the risk that they will be successfully prosecuted by a future DOJ. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 25, 2026

There's no need to wait to give legal challenges to a president's blanket pardons, Ted. We already have plenty to work with.

Hey @grok How many blanket pardons did Biden give before leaving the White House? Please be specific including names. Thanks. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 25, 2026

The answer? A lot:

Biden issued these preemptive blanket pardons for potential uncharged federal offenses before leaving office: Hunter Biden (any offenses, Jan 1 2014–Dec 1 2024); James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, Francis W. Biden (any nonviolent offenses, Jan 1 2014–Jan 2025); Anthony Fauci; Mark Milley; and the Jan. 6 Select Committee members, staff, plus testifying police officers. — Grok (@grok) October 25, 2026

"Hunter Biden (any offenses, Jan 1 2014–Dec 1 2024); James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, Francis W. Biden (any nonviolent offenses, Jan 1 2014–Jan 2025); Anthony Fauci; Mark Milley; and the Jan. 6 Select Committee members, staff, plus testifying police officers."

Let’s see this level of concern from you 2 years ago, when the last president was handing out preemptive pardons like they were Tic-Tacs. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) October 26, 2026

Take all the seats, Ted!

Breaking news: @CA_Dem congressman holds that the 44th POTUS' autopen pardons are invalid. Any comment from whoever is operating @JoeBiden today? — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) October 25, 2026

Lieu will claim Biden's are valid and any from Trump are invalid.

And here I sat thinking AOC was the single dumbest representative ever elected to Congress. (Don't skip the comments.) — Trip in Charlotte NC (@TripNC1963) October 26, 2026

Rest assured if Trump issues any similar pardons before leaving office the Democrats will pretend this is some sort of unprecedented abuse of power.

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@tedlieu https://t.co/kPeAqILw7X — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) October 26, 2026

@tedlieu Have you told your criminal buddy Schiff? — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) October 26, 2026

@tedlieu Do you think we’re new here? 🙄🤡 https://t.co/UDZYYuAiGo — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) October 26, 2026

He sure hopes so.

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