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Rep. Ted Lieu Trips Hard Over Biden in Rush to Test Blanket Pardons Trump Hasn't Even Granted

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 26, 2026 9:34 AM
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Rep. Ted Lieu Trips Hard Over Biden in Rush to Test Blanket Pardons Trump Hasn't Even Granted
Meme screenshot

Congressman Ted Lieu is among the many Democrats who like to accuse Donald Trump of using lawfare to punish political enemies who are nevertheless foaming at the mouth at the prospect of throwing the president and/or many of his staffers and advisers in prison on the charge of "we don't like them." 

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Lieu is already in the mood to give legal challenges to blanket pardons Trump hasn't even issued yet, and with any luck the "future DOJ" the California Democrat is talking about will be under another Republican president. 

There's no need to wait to give legal challenges to a president's blanket pardons, Ted. We already have plenty to work with. 

The answer? A lot: 

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"Hunter Biden (any offenses, Jan 1 2014–Dec 1 2024); James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, Francis W. Biden (any nonviolent offenses, Jan 1 2014–Jan 2025); Anthony Fauci; Mark Milley; and the Jan. 6 Select Committee members, staff, plus testifying police officers."

Take all the seats, Ted!

Lieu will claim Biden's are valid and any from Trump are invalid. 

Rest assured if Trump issues any similar pardons before leaving office the Democrats will pretend this is some sort of unprecedented abuse of power.

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He sure hopes so. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | JOE BIDEN

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