DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

What Could Go Wrong? X Laughs in 2008 As Philly Mayor Announces Her Not-So-New Mortgage Model

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 28, 2026 11:00 AM
Advertisement
What Could Go Wrong? X Laughs in 2008 As Philly Mayor Announces Her Not-So-New Mortgage Model
ImgFlip


If there's one thing we know about Democrats, it's that there's no failed idea or policy that they won't try again. What else can explain their embrace of communism in 2026 after a 20th century that displayed the ideology's universally disastrous results?  

Advertisement

In 2008, Americans were plunged into a housing market collapse, Wall Street crash, and severe recession, and most of it can be traced back to insane policies of offering home mortgages to people with bad credit who could not afford a home loan.

It is now 18 years later, and at least one elected official in America has decided that, much like communism, we just have never done risky loans the right way.

Here is Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announcing that history will always repeat itself when politicians are mind-numbingly stupid. 

Let us guess: she's also got policies of her mortgage model that require no down payments or verification of income either. 

Yep. There it is! 

Parker was also kind enough to clue us into the next financial institution that will eventually and inevitably need a taxpayer bailout. 

Recommended
They Lied! NYTimes Just Proved Dems Orchestrated the ‘Fake Sullivan’ Scheme in Alaska Just Mindy Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked Just Mindy
Advertisement

Oh, we can't wait for Citizens Bank CEO Bruce Van Saun to explain to Congress how he could never have seen any way this partnership with Philadelphia would possibly go wrong. 

That'll be fun to watch. 

That expression was a pretty universal reaction to Parker's announcement. 

As was this meme from the movie The Big Short: 

We're just as confused as you, Christian Bale. 

Philadelphia and Pennsylvania taxpayers are gonna absolutely LOVE it! 

We're only surprised that Parker didn't also announce a policy of running guns to Mexican cartels, which worked out wonderfully when Eric Holder did it. 

Advertisement

We don't believe Parker is burdened by an overabundance of intelligence. She's a walking woke mind virus who most recently made headlines by going on an unhinged, tyrannical rant against Uber and Lyft drivers in her city

But with his political aspirations, we'd think that Gov. Josh Shapiro might call her in for a sit-down so he can explain it to her with puppets and crayons. 

In fairness, Philadelphia is already basically a ruin. But now everyone else gets to pay for it. 

We're looking forward to that about as much as a colonoscopy. 

Which is a similar procedure to Parker's mortgage model, except that colonoscopies can provide a medical benefit. 

There are some theories about that. 

Advertisement

... for pennies on the dollar. And own the homes. Choking off the housing market, forcing more people into dependency on the city’s new “affordable” rental housing. 

And yes- they really are that cynical.

That's a plan so diabolical that we can't believe Gavin Newsom didn't come up with it. 

Oh, wait. He did

If anyone figures that out, let us know. 

Advertisement

LOL. We can't think of a single thing. 

And a 12th time. And a 20th time. And a 100th time. 

We can only imagine how hard Albert Einstein is laughing right now. 

============================================

Related:

Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences

Spencer Pratt's Meme About the DSA Platform Is SCARILY Accurate (and I Mean SCARILY)

We've Seen YOUR Friends: El-Sayed's Jab Attempt at Mike Rogers and Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY

Investigate THIS! Elon Musk Continues to Pull ZERO Punches With Lefties Demanding His Persecution

Fraudulent Actors (Literally): Rep. Kevin Kiley's Challenger Taps D-List Thespian for Campaign Ad

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | COMMUNISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JOSH SHAPIRO | PENNSYLVANIA | ECONOMY

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

They Lied! NYTimes Just Proved Dems Orchestrated the ‘Fake Sullivan’ Scheme in Alaska

They Lied! NYTimes Just Proved Dems Orchestrated the ‘Fake Sullivan’ Scheme in Alaska

Just Mindy
Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked

Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked

Just Mindy
Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences

Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences

Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos