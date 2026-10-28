What Could Go Wrong? X Laughs in 2008 As Philly Mayor Announces Her Not-So-New Mortgage Model



If there's one thing we know about Democrats, it's that there's no failed idea or policy that they won't try again. What else can explain their embrace of communism in 2026 after a 20th century that displayed the ideology's universally disastrous results?

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In 2008, Americans were plunged into a housing market collapse, Wall Street crash, and severe recession, and most of it can be traced back to insane policies of offering home mortgages to people with bad credit who could not afford a home loan.

It is now 18 years later, and at least one elected official in America has decided that, much like communism, we just have never done risky loans the right way.

Here is Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announcing that history will always repeat itself when politicians are mind-numbingly stupid.

Philadelphia is preparing to become the first city in the nation to offer this mortgage model, with lower interest rates, no private mortgage insurance, and credit scores as low as 620. — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) October 27, 2026

Let us guess: she's also got policies of her mortgage model that require no down payments or verification of income either.

I know how hard Philadelphians work to provide for their families, and I want more of them to have a real shot at owning a home. Your income or credit score shouldn't put that dream out of reach! 🏡 — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) October 27, 2026

Yep. There it is!

Parker was also kind enough to clue us into the next financial institution that will eventually and inevitably need a taxpayer bailout.

.@CitizensBank is our first lending partner, and we're aiming to launch One Philly Mortgage by the end of 2026! Thank you to @axios and @EmilyRPeck for the conversation. Stay tuned, Philly. More to come! — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) October 27, 2026

Oh, we can't wait for Citizens Bank CEO Bruce Van Saun to explain to Congress how he could never have seen any way this partnership with Philadelphia would possibly go wrong.

That'll be fun to watch.

https://t.co/SO5L9Im3L9 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 27, 2026

That expression was a pretty universal reaction to Parker's announcement.

As was this meme from the movie The Big Short:

https://t.co/DM4cgo3rm2 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 27, 2026

We're just as confused as you, Christian Bale.

This is going to work out AMAZING for you. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 27, 2026

Philadelphia and Pennsylvania taxpayers are gonna absolutely LOVE it!

Being a Democrat means steadfastly refusing to learn anything ever and just doing the same dumb thing over and over and over while convinced that this time it’ll work — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 27, 2026

We're only surprised that Parker didn't also announce a policy of running guns to Mexican cartels, which worked out wonderfully when Eric Holder did it.

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🎶We’re gonna party like it’s two thousand and eight🎶 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 27, 2026

“Hey, hey, I've seen this one, I've seen this one - this is a classic!” https://t.co/Ex5eKCiklk — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) October 28, 2026

We don't believe Parker is burdened by an overabundance of intelligence. She's a walking woke mind virus who most recently made headlines by going on an unhinged, tyrannical rant against Uber and Lyft drivers in her city.

But with his political aspirations, we'd think that Gov. Josh Shapiro might call her in for a sit-down so he can explain it to her with puppets and crayons.

Hello to the coming Philly Phoreclosure crisis and Phinancial ruin! — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) October 28, 2026

In fairness, Philadelphia is already basically a ruin. But now everyone else gets to pay for it.

The rest of America can’t wait to have to bail you out — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 27, 2026

We're looking forward to that about as much as a colonoscopy.

Which is a similar procedure to Parker's mortgage model, except that colonoscopies can provide a medical benefit.

What happens when these loans default? — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) October 27, 2026

There are some theories about that.

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You have to search sometimes for the rest of the story. The recipients of these mortgages will be unable to service them. The homes will be foreclosed. But the city will have insured those mortgages. They will receive the insurance proceeds. Then foreclose, netting these homes for pennies on the dollar. And own the homes. Choking off the housing market, forcing more people into dependency on the city’s new “affordable” rental housing. And yes- they really are that cynical. — pipermcq (@pipermcq) October 28, 2026

... for pennies on the dollar. And own the homes. Choking off the housing market, forcing more people into dependency on the city’s new “affordable” rental housing.



And yes- they really are that cynical.

That's a plan so diabolical that we can't believe Gavin Newsom didn't come up with it.

Oh, wait. He did.

How do I short the entire city of Philadelphia? — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) October 28, 2026

If anyone figures that out, let us know.

Welcome to Philadelphia, where the facts are made up and the math don't matter. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) October 28, 2026

"I'll take, What's the fastest way to bankrupt a city, for $600, Alex." — West (@TwirlClub) October 27, 2026

What could possibly go wrong — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) October 27, 2026

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LOL. We can't think of a single thing.

there is no idea so obviously ruionous and stupid that socialists will not try it for an 11th time. ps @conksresearch : "this is my quant." — el gato malo (@boriquagato) October 28, 2026

And a 12th time. And a 20th time. And a 100th time.

We can only imagine how hard Albert Einstein is laughing right now.





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