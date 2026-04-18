Unhinged Philly Mayor Asks Uber and Lyft How Dare They Tell Her How to Tax Them

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has proposed a new $1-per-ride tax on Uber and Lyft, with the money marked to go toward the Philadelphia school district. Not surprisingly, the rideshare companies, as well as many residents, are against the tax. Parker held a press conference where she scolded Uber and Lyft for trying to tell her who to tax.

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How dare the people who elected me and for whom I work criticize me! I’m the Philly mayor dammit and I’ll use the power of my office to take your money by taxing your Uber rides whenever I want!



Respect my authority! Or else! pic.twitter.com/bNfxQXsLEG — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) April 18, 2026

Hey guys, I think we found the “King” that the No Kings protestors warned us about. — Queen of Wrongthink 🇺🇸 (@sherree_r) April 18, 2026

It’s hard to imagine that there are people stupid enough—Democrats—to elect these idiots. It’s just embarrassing. Philly goes on the do not visit list for sane Americans. — Inside Georgia Politics (@insidegapol) April 18, 2026

Watching literally the worst people in America run what used to be our greatest cities is a horror film. — Andy Martin (@Dollarlogic) April 18, 2026

This is who they elected. This is what they want. Wear it. — Veruca Salty (@VerucaSalty76) April 18, 2026

How dare voters criticize their elected leader for raising taxes to funnel money to the corrupt Teacher's Union. — SB (@RealityWinz) April 18, 2026

Just another humble public servant. — Tommy Evans (@tlynno) April 18, 2026

Something tells me she is a Democrat. I wonder why I would think that. 🧐 — Z (@zpatriot_) April 18, 2026

I have absolutely no sympathy for the people of blue cities who keep electing these arrogant morons — American Citizen (@Shamanagain) April 18, 2026

They love throwing around the notion that they are taxing citizens for public education but Philadelphia ranks among the lowest and has for decades. — DeeBee1776🇺🇸 (@MagaDee1776) April 18, 2026

@Uber should threaten to leave Philly. They don’t want to be associated with this. — SigmaOne (@UrbanLegend619) April 18, 2026

A couple weeks after marching in a “No Kings” parade. This is bullshit beyond parody. — {sic} (@SicSexSix) April 18, 2026

It would be nice to pretend that any of this was about educating the children of Philadelphia so they don't misspell "Eagles" like she famously did. It's all about keeping the teachers' union happy.

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