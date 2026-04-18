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Unhinged Philly Mayor Asks Uber and Lyft How Dare They Tell Her How to Tax Them

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 18, 2026
Comedy Central

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has proposed a new $1-per-ride tax on Uber and Lyft, with the money marked to go toward the Philadelphia school district. Not surprisingly, the rideshare companies, as well as many residents, are against the tax. Parker held a press conference where she scolded Uber and Lyft for trying to tell her who to tax.

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It would be nice to pretend that any of this was about educating the children of Philadelphia so they don't misspell "Eagles" like she famously did. It's all about keeping the teachers' union happy.

***


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