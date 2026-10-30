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Kara Swisher Lets the Other Shoe Drop As She Expands Her List of Political Targets

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 30, 2026 10:00 AM
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Kara Swisher Lets the Other Shoe Drop As She Expands Her List of Political Targets
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When Donald Trump was running for President the third time around and was besieged by Democrats using lawfare to try to throw him in prison for the rest of his life, he came up with a famous expression that he would repeat in rallies across the country: 

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"They're not after me, they're after you. I'm just standing in their way." 

It resonated with Americans so well because we could all see the truth of it. Yes, they wanted to get Trump. But the Left was never going to stop there, as the Biden administration's persecution of Christians and parents at school board meetings clearly showed. 

Fast forward to 2026, and the Democrat playbook hasn't changed. Sure, they're promising impeachments if they win the midterms, but getting Trump is just a first step on the road to "getting" any American who doesn't agree with them. Sen. Elissa Slotkin basically came right out and said it. 

Recently, The Bulwark's Kara Swisher promised that the Left was also going to "get" Elon Musk. For what? Well, they never really say. Her threats were echoed by Tim Miller and JV Last, followed quickly by elected officials like California's Alex Padilla. 

Musk, to his credit, is laughing in their faces. Particularly Padilla

But just like with Trump, it's not truly the trillionaire that they're after. It's everyone. Particularly those of us who don't have the vast resources of those two men.

Swisher made this very clear in her most recent podcast appearance, saying that Democrats just need to pick people. Don't worry about actual crimes or evidence. Just pick them. 

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As Stalin's henchman Lavrentiy Beria said, "Show me the man, and I will show you the crime." Watch: 

Big Balls? BIG BALLS? Really? 

Readers will recall Ed "Big Balls" Coristine as one of Musk's Gen Z tech geniuses who helped DOGE expose billions in fraud and waste within the federal government. He's also a hero, rescuing a young woman from carjackers who severely beat him. (Those criminals were never punished, by the way, because D.C. courts are so corrupt, they would put even kangaroos to shame.)

The important point is that Swisher just wants to pick people at random who oppose her politics and make them pay for that. 

Any person. Without even naming any crimes or providing any evidence. 

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She may be psychotic (she is), but she also represents how most Democrats think today. Based on recent events, it's only a matter of time before Padilla or some other House member echoes Swisher's call to target private citizens. 

Stalin and Mao would love them.

As we've written recently, we can only hope their fatal mistake is letting their masks slip before they gain the power that they need to enact their Great Purge. 

It's reminiscent of Shirley Jackson's The Lottery (or, more recently, The Hunger Games). Just pick someone at random and sacrifice them as an object lesson to others. 

And just like they wouldn't stop at Trump or Musk, they won't stop at Big Balls. 

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We can only imagine what terrors lie in the "Room 101" she's imagining in her twisted, pointy little head. 

As if they care about being hypocrites. 

Yep. 

The Democrat Party has created the permission structure for fascist fantasies, just like they created the permission structure for their foot soldiers to commit political violence. 

And make that target suffer. 

That'll teach anyone else who even THINKS about opposing them. 

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What Trump repeated often in 2023 remains true today. 

They're not after him; they're after us. 

And that's why these midterms are critical. If we don't keep Democrats out of power, it won't just be Trump, Musk, Hegseth, and Big Balls who they will persecute. 

It will be EVERYONE. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALEX PADILLA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ELON MUSK | DOGE

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