Kara Swisher Lets the Other Shoe Drop As She Expands Her List of Political Targets



When Donald Trump was running for President the third time around and was besieged by Democrats using lawfare to try to throw him in prison for the rest of his life, he came up with a famous expression that he would repeat in rallies across the country:

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"They're not after me, they're after you. I'm just standing in their way."

Trump: "They're cheating, they're crooked, they're corrupt. These criminals must be defeated. In the end, they’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you and I’m just standing in their way." https://t.co/DO7doKEbP7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 10, 2023

It resonated with Americans so well because we could all see the truth of it. Yes, they wanted to get Trump. But the Left was never going to stop there, as the Biden administration's persecution of Christians and parents at school board meetings clearly showed.

Fast forward to 2026, and the Democrat playbook hasn't changed. Sure, they're promising impeachments if they win the midterms, but getting Trump is just a first step on the road to "getting" any American who doesn't agree with them. Sen. Elissa Slotkin basically came right out and said it.

Recently, The Bulwark's Kara Swisher promised that the Left was also going to "get" Elon Musk. For what? Well, they never really say. Her threats were echoed by Tim Miller and JV Last, followed quickly by elected officials like California's Alex Padilla.

Musk, to his credit, is laughing in their faces. Particularly Padilla.

But just like with Trump, it's not truly the trillionaire that they're after. It's everyone. Particularly those of us who don't have the vast resources of those two men.

Swisher made this very clear in her most recent podcast appearance, saying that Democrats just need to pick people. Don't worry about actual crimes or evidence. Just pick them.

As Stalin's henchman Lavrentiy Beria said, "Show me the man, and I will show you the crime." Watch:

Kara Swisher: "They could just pick a few people. To me, that's the way you go. You pick like a Hegseth, a Musk, and I don't know, Big Balls." "Rather than go for Trump, go for everybody. Make it so broad that it'll exhaust people who just do want to move on." The left is already celebrating, and they're telling us exactly what they plan to do after the midterms. GET OUT AND VOTE! — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 29, 2026

Big Balls? BIG BALLS? Really?

Readers will recall Ed "Big Balls" Coristine as one of Musk's Gen Z tech geniuses who helped DOGE expose billions in fraud and waste within the federal government. He's also a hero, rescuing a young woman from carjackers who severely beat him. (Those criminals were never punished, by the way, because D.C. courts are so corrupt, they would put even kangaroos to shame.)

The important point is that Swisher just wants to pick people at random who oppose her politics and make them pay for that.

Any person. Without even naming any crimes or providing any evidence.

kara swisher is absolutely psychotic. edward "big balls" coristine was not even drinking age when he joined DOGE because he wanted to serve his country. he never broke the law. he's done nothing but admirable work for the government since. she nonetheless wants him destroyed. — Mike Solana (@micsolana) October 29, 2026

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She may be psychotic (she is), but she also represents how most Democrats think today. Based on recent events, it's only a matter of time before Padilla or some other House member echoes Swisher's call to target private citizens.

Stalin and Mao would love them.

Listen carefully to these people. They display a total & utter disregard for the law. Just pick a few people & destroy them so that everyone else will submit? If they ever get back in power, God help us. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 30, 2026

As we've written recently, we can only hope their fatal mistake is letting their masks slip before they gain the power that they need to enact their Great Purge.

Sick. — Dean Cain (@Deancain) October 29, 2026

Big Balls is simply a young genius coder. He has not done anything nefarious. It's amazing how casual they are about imprisoning others. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 29, 2026

It's reminiscent of Shirley Jackson's The Lottery (or, more recently, The Hunger Games). Just pick someone at random and sacrifice them as an object lesson to others.

And just like they wouldn't stop at Trump or Musk, they won't stop at Big Balls.

“Just go for anybody”



Spoken like a true Nazi. — Char ⚖️🇺🇸 (@XennialAlumni) October 29, 2026

How very fascist of you all, Kara Swisher. — LR_Cadyz🐾🇺🇲 (@LR_Cadyz) October 29, 2026

Kara Swisher, INGSOC inner party officer pic.twitter.com/T2AGyxFWHi — Bravo Sierra (@BravoSierraM4) October 30, 2026

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We can only imagine what terrors lie in the "Room 101" she's imagining in her twisted, pointy little head.

Basically every day some prominent Democrat is out there proudly advocating for fascist, authoritarian prosecutions of anyone associated with the Trump administration and not one time have they considered how hypocritical it makes them — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 30, 2026

As if they care about being hypocrites.

This was exactly the "deterrent" strategy Elissa Slotkin called for before she ran crying to cable news claiming people were taking her out of context and SHE was the victim of intimidation. — RIP (@Marshal_Dov) October 30, 2026

Yep.

The Democrat Party has created the permission structure for fascist fantasies, just like they created the permission structure for their foot soldiers to commit political violence.

Right out of the communist playbook. Pick a target. Freeze it. Marginalize it. Demonize it. — Anti Kommunistic (@antikommunistic) October 29, 2026

And make that target suffer.

That'll teach anyone else who even THINKS about opposing them.

.@karaswisher wants her party, the party of communazi Platner, of Hitler-loving, Jew-hating Muslims, of fascist ‘antifa’, to ‘go for everybody’ if they get back in power. What sHe means is politically persecute them, like all communazis do. https://t.co/QcSFDZk5PL — Bosch Fawstin (@TheBoschFawstin) October 30, 2026

‘they could Just Pick A Few People’ —progressive — sonch (@soncharm) October 30, 2026

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“These people are sick, they’re sick.” ~DJT Trump is always right! — Greer Stands For Freedom 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 (@GreerStandsFree) October 30, 2026

What Trump repeated often in 2023 remains true today.

They're not after him; they're after us.

And that's why these midterms are critical. If we don't keep Democrats out of power, it won't just be Trump, Musk, Hegseth, and Big Balls who they will persecute.

It will be EVERYONE.





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