As we reported last month, Sen. Chris Coons called for the Senate to subpoena Musk after a slowdown in Starlink internet connectivity in Ukraine, which Musk has been providing to the country for free under the standard terms of service: no using Starlink, a commercial product, for offensive drone strikes and other offensive military operations. The Ukrainian military has been using Starshield, which is a military-grade satellite internet network owned and operated by the U.S. government, not Musk.

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On Wednesday, Elon Musk sat down with The New York Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin and once again tried to make the distinction.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Elon Musk just CALLED OUT Zelensky for not telling the truth, saying he asked to use Starlink commercial satellites for military actions that can take lives "HE'S LYING. He wants to use STARLINK for OFFENSIVE military operations." 🤯 "I don't want to BLOW YOUR MIND but Zelensky is NOT always truthful! Maybe that comes as a SHOCK. 'What?! He's not always truthful?' NO. He's not!" "Starshield is controlled by the US government...Starlink is commercial and is not intended as a weapon of war." "Zelensky is actually asking to use the Starlink commercial satellites for events of military actions and we have declined to do so." 💯 This is insane. So Zelensky has all along been trying to game the system and misuse Starlink, rather than the APPROVED Starshield, for war?! He needs to focus on ENDING this meat grinder rather than causing conflicts with Elon of all people. Thousands are dying every month...WE WANT PEACE 🙏🏻 @elonmusk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

The post continues:

… MIND but Zelensky is NOT always truthful! Maybe that comes as a SHOCK. 'What?! He's not always truthful?' NO. He's not!" "Starshield is controlled by the US government...Starlink is commercial and is not intended as a weapon of war." "Zelensky is actually asking to use the Starlink commercial satellites for events of military actions and we have declined to do so." 💯 This is insane. So Zelensky has all along been trying to game the system and misuse Starlink, rather than the APPROVED Starshield, for war?! He needs to focus on ENDING this meat grinder rather than causing conflicts with Elon of all people. Thousands are dying every month...WE WANT PEACE 🙏🏻

It's hard to blame Musk for not wanting Russia shooting down his satellites.

Self-styled "Reagan Republican" Rep. Don Bacon won't even subscribe to Twitter to get a blue check, so Starlink is going to have to survive without his $55 a month for the cheapest plan. He blames civilian casualties in Ukraine on Musk not allowing Starlink to be used for offensive strikes.

I was advised to get Starlink for my home… I won’t because of how the company has treated Ukraine, which has led to needless civilian casualties. We should side with the democracy and not the dictator. — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) November 19, 2026

@RepDonBacon You're a fucking idiot. — Tater (@taternuggets) November 19, 2026

@RepDonBacon This is the dumbest post of all time. Congrats. — StOrMyNiGhT (@Nautiguy48) November 19, 2026

@Nautiguy48 I stand by it. I won’t do business with someone who is facilitating the targeting of Ukrainian citizens. Get a moral compass. — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) November 19, 2026

@RepDonBacon You need to get your facts straight, bro. Elon just explained everything yesterday in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin. — MontyCarlosX 🇺🇸 (@MontyCarlosX) November 19, 2026

@RepDonBacon No single person has done more for Ukraine than Elon Musk. Starlink is a civilian service not meant for killing human beings, that’s what Star Shield is for. Ukraine was hacking Starlink and they knew they were breaking the rules of service. — Watch More TV 🇺🇸 (@watch_more_tv87) November 19, 2026

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@RepDonBacon Musk does not control Starshield and Musk sent Starlink for the people on his own dime in the beginning doing exponentially more for the Ukrainian people than you. You have proven your idiocy level Don. — MarkZ (@originalmarkz) November 19, 2026

@RepDonBacon Starlink and Starshield are two different things. If Zelenskyy is unhappy with either he is free to get something else. As are you. — ClevelandRocks (@cavsfan1983) November 19, 2026

@RepDonBacon Do you even understand the difference between Starlink and Starshield? Do your research, before spouting off! — KJ (@kdawgf1) November 19, 2026

@RepDonBacon What are you talking about? Elon’s satellites are a big part of the reason you can still find Ukraine on a world map. — Austere (@commanderdata85) November 19, 2026

@RepDonBacon If Zelenskyy is using Star link for offensive military proposes, he’s making their constellation a military target. If he doesn’t know which one he’s using, Musk should shut it down until he learns. — Come and take it (@rignerd) November 19, 2026

@RepDonBacon Maybe you should bring up how Starlink has always stated that it is not intended to be used for ANY military operations and yet Ukraine continues to do so.... I hate it when honorable servicemembers become political hacks... https://t.co/PL4TQNdnmi — Sam Culper The 3rd (@Sam_Culper_3rd) November 19, 2026

@RepDonBacon You know that your own government owns Starshield which isn't Starlink, right? — Bobs Youruncle (@bunnythepat) November 19, 2026

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@RepDonBacon Big loss for Musk. He is sad now he lost one lunatic customer as he gained thousands of others. — DY (@DimiYarVOSACEO) November 19, 2026

@RepDonBacon Yea Elon is gonna think twice before he crosses you again. — Midwest Bohunk (@MidwestBohunk) November 19, 2026

This is what they're going to try to prosecute Musk for … for stepping up at the beginning of the war and providing free satellite internet to Ukraine after Russia cut off its communications.

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