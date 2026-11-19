As Twitchy reported earlier, Democrats on Thursday intended to introduce what they call the "Protect Our Neighbors Act," which would create a pathway for illegal aliens with final orders of deportation to obtain legal permanent residency. On the other side of the aisle, we still have Republican Rep. Maria Salazar pushing her "Dignity Act," or in Spanish, DIGNIDAD (Dignity for Immigrants While Guarding Our Nation to Ignite and Deliver the American Dream). We don't care what they call it — it's amnesty, and we don't want it.

Advertisement

Well, most of us don't want it. TheBlaze reports that Salazar's amnesty bill has growing support from Republicans.

Rep. Salazar's amnesty bill has growing support — here are the other REPUBLICANS on board https://t.co/trQIJfc2i4 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 17, 2026

Joseph MacKinnon reports for The Blaze that of the Dignity Act's 50+ co-sponsors, 20 are Republicans:

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) boasted this week about gaining congressional support for the amnesty bill she introduced last year with Democrat Rep. Veronica Escobar (Texas). Salazar — who attacked President Donald Trump in September, claiming his "immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far" — said in a statement on Monday, "Sixteen more Members of Congress are joining an effort that has been growing all year, both on Capitol Hill and across the country." "This proves that Republicans and Democrats can still come together to find a solution to America's immigration crisis," she added.

We don't see how you can call it an immigration crisis and then call for amnesty. There aren't any big Republican names attached, but 20 is nothing to sneeze at.

Adios, GOP. Hasta luego, Estados Unidos. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 18, 2026

@IngrahamAngle @KateAus1976 NO AMNESTY — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 18, 2026

@IngrahamAngle This is precisely why Republicans got their ass handed to them. We got this betrayal after an epic victory in 2024 running on mass deportations. — Ironic Immigrant (@ironimmigrant) November 18, 2026

@IngrahamAngle No lie. If this happens, I will no longer vote. This would all but concrete the theory that the GOP is merely controlled opposition. I will not vote for a candidate just to have them piss in my face after taking office. E FUCKING NUFF! — Eduardo Whitecastle (@EduardoW62333) November 18, 2026

@IngrahamAngle We are going to lose the Republic because of the Republicans. — Jose Garoffalo (@JoseGaroffalo) November 19, 2026

@IngrahamAngle @barnes_law This is what a Trump presidency and a Republican majority wrought. As usual, they gave us more of everything they claim to oppose. — Pretium Insights (@pretiuminsights) November 19, 2026

@IngrahamAngle Any Republican who supports this fundamentally misunderstands the game being played. — Jonathan Fahey (@JonforFairfax) November 18, 2026

@IngrahamAngle 10 of these Republicans lost their re-election or retired. About 2/3 of all the Republicans who cosponsored this bill — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 18, 2026

Good.

@IngrahamAngle They’ll reintroduce the bill next session. It won’t make it to the floor this time around. Thank God for the veto!! — Marshall Ray (@CMarshall7878) November 19, 2026

@theblaze You know I hate Democrats, but I hate Republicans just about as much. Ronald Reagan gave amnesty to 3 million illegal immigrants and that opened the floodgates to illegal immigration, because they figured they're going to do it again, oh lo and behold. — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) November 18, 2026

Advertisement

@theblaze Unbelievable. She is an amnesty swamp creature. This is a wolf in sheep's clothing. Veto anything this beast puts together. — Ben (@benkraken) November 18, 2026

It was Salazar or the Democrat in the midterms, not that it seems to make much difference. She managed to hang on to her seat with 50.2 percent of the vote.

@theblaze No Amnesty. Get the primary opponents ready for Salazar and anyone who votes for this bill. She works for the people not her reelection. Fire her. — Janelle Clodfelter (@felterJC) November 18, 2026

There had to have been a better Republican to primary her this time around. It's Florida. Look harder next time. To think, it was only two years ago that Donald Trump was swept into office on the promise of mass deportations. America spoke loud and clear.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.