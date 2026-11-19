It's been quite a while since President Trump started talking about "invading" Greenland because of the country's strategic position in the world and mineral riches, and he was clearly trolling Democrats like Rep. Ted Lieu. The congressman from California even took a page from the "Seditious Six" Dems by calling on the military to disobey orders to invade:

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.@RepTedLieu: "If any military member, including the generals on down...participate in the use of military force against Greenland without congressional authorization, they are following illegal orders." https://t.co/5nS0hJnNCK — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2026

The media, including CNN, were of course happy to help amplify the "invasion" and "colonization" angles:

Dana Bash is left in shock after Trump's news conference: "Some new information about what he intends to do, or at the very least is not ruling out... including a military invasion to conquer Greenland, the Panama Canal and perhaps the annexation of the country of Canada." 🤣 https://t.co/nzDiAlMwog — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) January 7, 2025

Fast forward to today, and Scott Jennings noticed a news item that just flushed the old Democrat narrative straight down the toilet:

Rough day for Greenland doomers — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 19, 2026

It sure is!

BREAKING: Danish parliament approves security deal with Greenland and the U.S., easing tensions over President Trump’s calls to control the island. https://t.co/3bVbYugZlZ — The Associated Press (@AP) November 19, 2026

Bonus points: The vote was unanimous:

Denmark’s parliament on Thursday approved a hard-wrought deal with Greenland and the United States to strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic, a final step aimed to defuse months of tensions over the Trump administration’s pressure about a possible U.S. takeover of the vast, mineral-rich island. The trilateral deal — between U.S. President Donald Trump and Danish and Greenlandic leaders — paves the way for more U.S. bases in Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. It also eases tensions in the Atlantic alliance and with the European Union over Trump’s repeated calls for the vast island to become part of the U.S. [...] The 109-0 vote in the Folketing amounts to a final step: The deal enters into force once the parliaments of Denmark and Greenland have signed on, followed by formal notification of the United States in a diplomatic note.

So, no Greenland invasion? The Democrats must be disappointed (again).

@ScottJenningsKY Denmark's parliament ratified the Greenland pact 109-0. Not one no vote. The doomers needed one Danish lawmaker on their side and couldn't find him. — Memes & Things (@MemesAndThings_) November 19, 2026

Better luck next time, TDSers.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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