Abdul El-Sayed's Crazy Rant About Pete Hegseth's Supportive Parents Is Next-Level WTF (Even for HIM)

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has a lot of disturbing baggage involving the Muslim Brotherhood along with his past left-wing lunacy and other remarks that should make him a non-starter for Jewish voters.

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Another habit El-Sayed has is doing some chest-thumping about being tougher or a better athlete than (insert name of Republican here).

This rant though about Pete Hegseth and his parents is flat-out crazy.

El-Sayed went on this bizarre rant against Pete Hegseth -- claiming that Hegseth "rode the pine" in "whatever sport he played" in high school. He invoked Hegseth's mother (moms are fair game now, huh?), and claimed she was "the type" who would have worn her son's jersey to games. *Hegseth was an all-state point guard in high school in Minnesota, set various school records. He played college ball and got some floor time in the 2001 NCAA tournament. El-Sayed played club lacrosse at Michigan.* Here's El-Sayed's animosity-filled diatribe against Hegseth: "You know he would have rode the pine. He probably got to start 2 games his entire career, playing whatever sport it was." "His parents came and cheered so hard for him." "Bro, I feel bad for you. Somebody told you you're a lot better than you really are." "There's something about being a brown kid whose parents...no matter what you do you're never enough." "For him, the very fact that he made the team: his mom was making cake, she was wearing his jersey, she had a cap made for him. You know the type." — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 30, 2026

The video includes El-Sayed saying his parents never attended his sporting events and Hegseth's parents always went (how Stepstool Abdul would know about any of that is anybody's guess). Somehow we're supposed to believe that makes Hegseth's family the bad ones in this scenario:

He invoked Hegseth's mother (moms are fair game now, huh?), and claimed she was "the type" who would have worn her son's jersey to games. *Hegseth was an all-state point guard in high school in Minnesota, set various school records. He played college ball and got some floor time in the 2001 NCAA tournament. El-Sayed played club lacrosse at Michigan.* Here's El-Sayed's animosity-filled diatribe against Hegseth: "You know he would have rode the pine. He probably got to start 2 games his entire career, playing whatever sport it was." "His parents came and cheered so hard for him." "Bro, I feel bad for you. Somebody told you you're a lot better than you really are." "There's something about being a brown kid whose parents...no matter what you do you're never enough." "For him, the very fact that he made the team: his mom was making cake, she was wearing his jersey, she had a cap made for him. You know the type."

"You know the type."

What type is that? A good, normal parent?

We also know the "type" of El-Sayed who likes to tough guy brag all the time.

@ChuckRossDC @MattWhitlock “He sucks because his parents loved him” — Brett (@Texan__Pride) October 30, 2026

Yeah, that's weird, no? "Good parents... what losers" is a nice closing pitch just days ahead of the midterms.

@ChuckRossDC He just keeps make himself look like a bigger ass than he did when he started this race! — Ellen (@ellenfma) October 30, 2026

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@ChuckRossDC Parents, especially moms, wearing their kids jersey at their games is pretty normal. That doesn’t make those parents supporters of terrorist organizations. 🙄 — SASNC👩‍💻📊 (@sasncsheri) October 30, 2026

Abdul El Sayed bizarrely attacks Pete Hegseth for sucking at sports in high school and rips his mom for cheering for him. (Pete played college basketball at Princeton and was an all state basketball player). This is just strange. Abdul is a weird dude. https://t.co/911KcobTWh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2026

Weird and a total phony on top of it all.

Abdul is a strange guy. Really, really strange. He's still lost in his high school years. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 30, 2026

Next thing you know Abdul's going to be wearing a Polk High jacket and telling us about the time he scored four touchdowns in a single game... against Pete Hegseth.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, and it starts by keeping the extremist El-Sayed out of the Senate.

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