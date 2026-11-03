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On Brand: Jessica Tarlov Wants Democrats to Hide Their True Intentions From American Voters

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 03, 2026 5:00 PM
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On Brand: Jessica Tarlov Wants Democrats to Hide Their True Intentions From American Voters
Meme


We can always count on leftist pundit Jessica Tarlov to say the quiet part — and usually the extremely stupid part — out loud. 

Ironically (and, we're sure, entirely unbeknownst to Tarlov and her two brain cells), her latest episode came when she was admonishing other Democrats to NOT say things out loud. 

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At least ... not yet. 

Not until after they've fooled Americans into voting blue based on false promises of "affordability" and "Medicare for all," when their true intentions are nothing of the sort. 

Watch: 

... arguments for a partisan Republican to either come home and vote for Republicans or to get off the couch." 

So she would've rather Democrats hide the truth from the public about their intentions because the truth might mean more Republican votes. 

On. Brand.

It's that little pause before she says the word "yet" that makes this clip so perfect — and so damning. 

That and the fact that we're certain Tarlov is completely oblivious to the fact that she just admitted Democrats cannot win unless they lie. 

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On brand, indeed! 

Whether it's Kara Swisher, The Bulwark, and Sen. Alex Padilla openly drooling about prosecuting Elon Musk for "crimes" they refuse to identify, or Sen. Elissa Slotkin demanding the persecution of young conservatives and punishment of her political enemies, anyone who is paying attention knows what the agenda will be if Democrats control the next Congress. 

And Tarlov wishes that truth were hidden from us. 

"Tracks closely with" is Grok's way of saying "is exactly identical to." 

It worked for Abigail Spanberger, didn't it? But ask any Virginian how much more "affordable" the Commonwealth has become since she took office a year ago. 

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She's also a SQUEAKY little b----. 

Hey! That's our header image! 

But we're happy to share it. 

Unfortunately, much to Tarlov's chagrin, they're not even trying to hide it anymore. 

We've learned never to ask that question. 

Democrats will take it as a challenge. 

That she is. 

On the plus side, she's not all that bright, so she accidentally says things she shouldn't and reveals who leftists really are pretty much every day. 

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With any luck, that will be Democrats' lament tomorrow morning after their "Blue Tsunami" fails to materialize on Election Night. 

As difficult as it is to hear Tarlov's voice, it would be lovely to hear her cry in the aftermath of the midterms that Democrats would have won bigger if only they were better at lying to Americans. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | JESSICA TARLOV | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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