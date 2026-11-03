On Brand: Jessica Tarlov Wants Democrats to Hide Their True Intentions From American Voters



We can always count on leftist pundit Jessica Tarlov to say the quiet part — and usually the extremely stupid part — out loud.

Ironically (and, we're sure, entirely unbeknownst to Tarlov and her two brain cells), her latest episode came when she was admonishing other Democrats to NOT say things out loud.

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At least ... not yet.

Not until after they've fooled Americans into voting blue based on false promises of "affordability" and "Medicare for all," when their true intentions are nothing of the sort.

Watch:

Jessica Tarlov says Democrats should've stayed quiet on investigations into Republicans until after the election. Why? Because it might mean more votes for Republicans: "I almost wish that those things would not be said out loud yet." "That's actually one of the strongest arguments for a partisan Republican to either come home and vote for Republicans or to get off the couch." So she would've rather Democrats hide the truth from the public about their intentions because the truth might mean more Republican votes. On. Brand. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2026

... arguments for a partisan Republican to either come home and vote for Republicans or to get off the couch."



So she would've rather Democrats hide the truth from the public about their intentions because the truth might mean more Republican votes.



On. Brand.

It's that little pause before she says the word "yet" that makes this clip so perfect — and so damning.

That and the fact that we're certain Tarlov is completely oblivious to the fact that she just admitted Democrats cannot win unless they lie.

On brand, indeed!

When Jessica Tarlov says, "I almost wish that those things would not be said out loud yet." it's as if she's wishing the American Color Revolution wasn't out in the open with receipts. — JP (@J_P1776) November 3, 2026

Whether it's Kara Swisher, The Bulwark, and Sen. Alex Padilla openly drooling about prosecuting Elon Musk for "crimes" they refuse to identify, or Sen. Elissa Slotkin demanding the persecution of young conservatives and punishment of her political enemies, anyone who is paying attention knows what the agenda will be if Democrats control the next Congress.

And Tarlov wishes that truth were hidden from us.

Grok: “@JessicaTarlov's preference for strategic silence about using state power against political opponents until after securing an election tracks closely with historical Marxist-Leninist practice.” 🤔 — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) November 3, 2026

"Tracks closely with" is Grok's way of saying "is exactly identical to."

When Democrats say the quiet part out loud, and then do it again, admitting they should have hidden their intent until after they got in office. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 3, 2026

It worked for Abigail Spanberger, didn't it? But ask any Virginian how much more "affordable" the Commonwealth has become since she took office a year ago.

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She just told everybody that she is a sneaky little b****. Also that she absolutely cares nothing about right wrong or law and order. — Sean O (@S6988Red) November 3, 2026

She's also a SQUEAKY little b----.

Hey! That's our header image!

But we're happy to share it.

Dems are the party of deceivers. — ☀️Bad Salty Dog☀️ (@Badsaltydog) November 3, 2026

Unfortunately, much to Tarlov's chagrin, they're not even trying to hide it anymore.

This is why you vote red! They will go after you if they get power again! — Olivia1999 (@Mimi202215) November 3, 2026

Yes her view is to lie and mislead voters. Can they get anymore disgusting then her — RickJ (@RickJSportPlays) November 3, 2026

We've learned never to ask that question.

Democrats will take it as a challenge.

I often wonder why Fox News would want someone this hateful to be on their programs. I just don't get it. She's an activist. She's not a journalist. — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) November 3, 2026

That she is.

On the plus side, she's not all that bright, so she accidentally says things she shouldn't and reveals who leftists really are pretty much every day.

“I wish we had deceived the voters more!” — Kevin Hedges (@KevinHedges13) November 3, 2026

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With any luck, that will be Democrats' lament tomorrow morning after their "Blue Tsunami" fails to materialize on Election Night.

As difficult as it is to hear Tarlov's voice, it would be lovely to hear her cry in the aftermath of the midterms that Democrats would have won bigger if only they were better at lying to Americans.





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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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