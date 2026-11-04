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Consequences Incoming: At Least One Lunatic Leftist Isn't Celebrating the Midterm Results Today

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 04, 2026 3:00 PM
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Consequences Incoming: At Least One Lunatic Leftist Isn't Celebrating the Midterm Results Today
Twitchy


There's no use trying to put lipstick on this particular pig today. Republicans took a whuppin' in the midterm elections last night. We'll strengthen our determination to fight back even harder, but for the time being, we're going to have to deal with some leftists celebrating the big Democratic wins at the polls. 

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And, as we've seen, the way Democrats celebrate is to promise violence and revenge

Apparently, affordability is off the menu. Sorry, gullible voters. We tried to warn you. All the Left does is lie.

But we take some small solace in the fact that at least one unhinged, violent leftist isn't enjoying the afterglow today. 

As Twitchy reported last night, Stephen Redic, a lunatic boomer in New Hampshire, decided that the way he was going to "defend democracy" on Election Day was to verbally harangue and physically assault a young TPUSA representative at a polling location. 

In case you missed it, here is the clip (complete with a frothy-mouthed, spittle-spewing torrent of NSFW language): 

Oh, he seems nice, doesn't he? 

But that was the FO phase. 

Today, Redic got to experience the FA part of the game. 

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Granted, it's just a couple of misdemeanor charges (which seems to be appropriate, given the exchange), but we'll take small victories wherever we can find them. 

Since there was no physical injury inflicted (as far as we know), it will likely be a Class B misdemeanor, meaning Redic will not face any jail time. But he can be fined up to $1,200. 

And that penalty, while small, assumes that he doesn't find himself on the wrong end of a civil suit. 

Unfortunately, in the United States these days, he'd have to find the right judge — one who is not as equally deranged as Redic. 

Imagine being 70 years old and so broken that, on Election Day, instead of spending time with your grandkids after you vote (if he even has any), you opt to unleash a tirade of hate against a young man who did nothing except stand in front of you. 

Redic chose poorly. 

But we're guessing it's not the first time he's done so. 

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He's definitely the kind who has disowned family members for not wanting to wear a COVID face diaper at Thanksgiving dinner. 

But that is the permission structure that Democrats have meticulously cultivated over the past several years. 

They want their nutbar base to be violent — whenever the opportunity arises. 

After all, the politicians aren't the ones who are going to face criminal charges for that violence. 

As much fun as it is to see Redic finding out that his actions carry consequences, what really warms our hearts is the young man with TPUSA, who refused to back down to a lunatic. 

He's got some true Nick Sandmann energy going on, and that gives us hope for the future, no matter what happened in the midterms. 

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As we noted above, it's not much, but right now? We'll take it. 

The old. profane, violent coot is a great reminder of what will happen to America if we give up. 

And the young man is an inspiration for conservatives to regroup and fight back harder than ever. 

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Related:

Bless His Heart: Author (and China Promoter) Shaun Rein Hopes Dems Will Govern Wisely

On Brand: Jessica Tarlov Wants Democrats to Hide Their True Intentions From American Voters

CBS News Joins the Chorus of Media Outlets Trying to Normalize Election Fraud

The Detroit Free Press Wants Everyone to 'Meet' Haley Stevens' Fiancé (Guess What They Led With)

OOF! After Trashing Pete Hegseth in Bizarre Rant, Old Video Shows Abdul El-Sayed's Own Hoops Skillz

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | LIBS OF TIKTOK | NEW HAMPSHIRE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | CHARLIE KIRK

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