Consequences Incoming: At Least One Lunatic Leftist Isn't Celebrating the Midterm Results Today



There's no use trying to put lipstick on this particular pig today. Republicans took a whuppin' in the midterm elections last night. We'll strengthen our determination to fight back even harder, but for the time being, we're going to have to deal with some leftists celebrating the big Democratic wins at the polls.

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And, as we've seen, the way Democrats celebrate is to promise violence and revenge.

Apparently, affordability is off the menu. Sorry, gullible voters. We tried to warn you. All the Left does is lie.

But we take some small solace in the fact that at least one unhinged, violent leftist isn't enjoying the afterglow today.

As Twitchy reported last night, Stephen Redic, a lunatic boomer in New Hampshire, decided that the way he was going to "defend democracy" on Election Day was to verbally harangue and physically assault a young TPUSA representative at a polling location.

In case you missed it, here is the clip (complete with a frothy-mouthed, spittle-spewing torrent of NSFW language):

An 18-year-old stood his ground at the polls in New Hampshire today and was assaulted for it. He stayed calm. The left got violent. Don’t cede the ground, show up to the polls. Your vote helps us outnumber these people. https://t.co/aX43b5EFIT — Turning Point Action (@TPAction) November 3, 2026

Oh, he seems nice, doesn't he?

But that was the FO phase.

Today, Redic got to experience the FA part of the game.

BREAKING: Stephen Redic, 70, arrested after assauIting a TPUSA member manning a booth in NH Redic is charged with misdemeanor simple assauIt and disorderly conduct FAFO https://t.co/1dsf3AfIBH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2026

Granted, it's just a couple of misdemeanor charges (which seems to be appropriate, given the exchange), but we'll take small victories wherever we can find them.

It’s about time these people get arrested. I’m tired of the Democrat violence going unpunished. — Just here for the truth (@Herefortruth87) November 4, 2026

Since there was no physical injury inflicted (as far as we know), it will likely be a Class B misdemeanor, meaning Redic will not face any jail time. But he can be fined up to $1,200.

And that penalty, while small, assumes that he doesn't find himself on the wrong end of a civil suit.

The kid should bring suit... take another 100k from him. — AZchilly (@AZchilly) November 4, 2026

Unfortunately, in the United States these days, he'd have to find the right judge — one who is not as equally deranged as Redic.

this guy probably burned his draft card and smoked pot and thought he was a revolutionary when he was college age



all he ever was was a coward and a buffoon — Lars Nilsen (@LarsNilsen6117) November 4, 2026

Imagine being 70 years old and so broken that, on Election Day, instead of spending time with your grandkids after you vote (if he even has any), you opt to unleash a tirade of hate against a young man who did nothing except stand in front of you.



Redic chose poorly.

But we're guessing it's not the first time he's done so.

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NASTY GRAMPY🤨 — Merry (@merrylynn06) November 4, 2026

He's definitely the kind who has disowned family members for not wanting to wear a COVID face diaper at Thanksgiving dinner.

No matter how heated a political discussion or debate may be, it’s never ok to assault someone bc they disagree with your views. FAFO. — Kevin Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) November 4, 2026

But that is the permission structure that Democrats have meticulously cultivated over the past several years.

It's going to get worse. The left was just rewarded for assassinations. — 🎙️Balanced Takes | SongEternal (@SongEternal) November 4, 2026

They want their nutbar base to be violent — whenever the opportunity arises.

After all, the politicians aren't the ones who are going to face criminal charges for that violence.

"UNHINGED! Leftist thug Stephen Redic assaulted a young TPUSA activist just for running an info table in NH. Now he’s ARRESTED and facing charges. FAFO in real time. We won’t be intimidated!" https://t.co/hhxXGgbwoP — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 4, 2026

As much fun as it is to see Redic finding out that his actions carry consequences, what really warms our hearts is the young man with TPUSA, who refused to back down to a lunatic.

He's got some true Nick Sandmann energy going on, and that gives us hope for the future, no matter what happened in the midterms.

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At least some good happened yesterday — Dave Chadwick - Supernatural Americana Author (@DChadwickAuthor) November 4, 2026

As we noted above, it's not much, but right now? We'll take it.

The old. profane, violent coot is a great reminder of what will happen to America if we give up.

And the young man is an inspiration for conservatives to regroup and fight back harder than ever.





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