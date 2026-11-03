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Elderly Nutjob Backhands Turning Point Action Volunteer in New Hampshire

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 03, 2026 7:45 PM
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Elderly Nutjob Backhands Turning Point Action Volunteer in New Hampshire
Sarah D.

We recently brought you the story of a college student who showed up at a Turning Point USA "Pick Up the Mic" event to pick up the mic, read a poem celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and then compliment the moderator on being brave enough to not wear neck protection. She later apologized after the sleuths on X found out her name, registered it as a web domain, and put up a website featuring her so that any future employee Googling her name would be certain to see her performance.

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We don't have a lot of backstory about this video, but some elderly leftist lost his temper with an 18-year-old with Turning Point Action and backhanded him after flipping him off. CNN already investigated this phenomenon and determined that political violence can't be found on the Left, but this sure looks like leftist violence to us. Good on the kid for keeping his composure.

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We can see the headlines: Teen assaults elderly voter.

On the plus side, the X sleuths have already found the guy on Facebook.

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They won't.

Kids like this teen just aren't like that. Should they be? 

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHARLIE KIRK | DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEW HAMPSHIRE

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