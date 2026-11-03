Elderly Nutjob Backhands Turning Point Action Volunteer in New Hampshire

We recently brought you the story of a college student who showed up at a Turning Point USA "Pick Up the Mic" event to pick up the mic, read a poem celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and then compliment the moderator on being brave enough to not wear neck protection. She later apologized after the sleuths on X found out her name, registered it as a web domain, and put up a website featuring her so that any future employee Googling her name would be certain to see her performance.

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We don't have a lot of backstory about this video, but some elderly leftist lost his temper with an 18-year-old with Turning Point Action and backhanded him after flipping him off. CNN already investigated this phenomenon and determined that political violence can't be found on the Left, but this sure looks like leftist violence to us. Good on the kid for keeping his composure.

An 18-year-old stood his ground at the polls in New Hampshire today and was assaulted for it. He stayed calm. The left got violent. Don’t cede the ground, show up to the polls. Your vote helps us outnumber these people. https://t.co/aX43b5EFIT — Turning Point Action (@TPAction) November 3, 2026

@TPAction Fine display of that Democrat love and tolerance we keep hearing about. https://t.co/vgLjEIYViw — Bee Green  🇺🇸 (@BeegreenTm) November 3, 2026

@TPAction File assault charges. Do not let this violent act go unpunished. — Steadfast (@MForbes) November 3, 2026

@TPAction Why is the Left the party of physical violence? — Sam Rob (@SamRobGFC) November 3, 2026

@TPAction That old guy needs to be arrested for slapping him and then fleeing. — Wren Bayley (@Wren1117) November 3, 2026

@TPAction @lsferguson @NH_StatePolice Is he in custody yet? If not, why not? — NMInfidel (@NMInfidel) November 3, 2026

@TPAction When are you guys going to get it. They don’t want to debate. They will assault you at any opportunity, and you stand there like a fucking loser and take it. That old man’s teeth should have been knocked in on the spot. You are not prepared for what is necessary — Raven (@raven_brah) November 3, 2026

@TPAction Debate died with Charlie, guys The left has called for violence because it's the only message they understand — 𝕻𝖔𝖘𝖙𝕸𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@PostMillone) November 4, 2026

@TPAction Are you guys anything but a humiliation ritual at this point? Why are we still arguing with these people about anything? There is no more argumentation. I thought this style of street politics was gay when TFP was doing it and I think it's gay now. Start knocking shit out. — Bobby the Red-Handed (@RamrodPhoenix) November 3, 2026

We can see the headlines: Teen assaults elderly voter.

@TPAction Lost his temper and then walked away fast because he remembered his face on camera. Hope the kid presses charges. Internet, do your thing! — Theo West (@theointhewest) November 3, 2026

On the plus side, the X sleuths have already found the guy on Facebook.

@TPAction I dont actually want to perpetually take the high road. I want my enemies crushed so thoroughly they are related to a footnote in a history book. — KölBecki David Jackson Williams de Baron du Crique (@DavidJacksonWi2) November 3, 2026

@TPAction @TonyBrunoShow Doesn’t matter if it’s 19 year olds in Michigan or 80 year olds in New Hampshire . The left is the party of violence — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) November 3, 2026

@TPAction @brandon_maly He couldn’t raise his argument so he raised his hand and struck him. This is EXACTLY what Patriots are up against. We no longer have any common ground with these bitter, angry, un-American traitors. They lack decency and any ability to control their unchecked emotions. — Mars74🇺🇸 (@Sali28468M) November 3, 2026

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@TPAction NH voter here (who had an encounter with TPUSA today that restored my faith in humanity!) Just FYI: local @WMUR9 has not yet reported on the incident. — Terri Tiedt (@TerriTiedt) November 3, 2026

They won't.

@TPAction That man isn't too old to be taught some manners. In fact, you'd have done him a favor in administering a lesson. Or two. — MarcusSkeptikus (@Luscombe_Flyer) November 3, 2026

Kids like this teen just aren't like that. Should they be?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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