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Reason Hillary Clinton Wants Democrats to Win Makes Projection Detectors EXPLODE

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 02, 2026 3:02 PM
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Reason Hillary Clinton Wants Democrats to Win Makes Projection Detectors EXPLODE
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

It's always been clear that Hillary Clinton had any parts of her brain that might spark self-awareness or pangs of compunction surgically removed at a very young age, but she is still very determined to prove it. 

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On The View today, the panelists spent some time showing their disdain for a politician who actually decided to put country over party. Of course we're referring to Democrat Haley Stevens, who has endorsed Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race. 

Hillary didn't fail to live up to her usual self-unaware self when she gave this reason to vote for Democrats tomorrow: 

Really? Did Hillary poll all the people in her "basket of deplorables" before saying that? 

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Yeah, we really miss the days when Democrats were in power and there was no insulting going on, like when Biden was implying that Trump voters are Hitler-loving Nazis. 

Amazing, isn't it? 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies (looking at you, Hillary). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS

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