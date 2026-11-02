Reason Hillary Clinton Wants Democrats to Win Makes Projection Detectors EXPLODE

It's always been clear that Hillary Clinton had any parts of her brain that might spark self-awareness or pangs of compunction surgically removed at a very young age, but she is still very determined to prove it.

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On The View today, the panelists spent some time showing their disdain for a politician who actually decided to put country over party. Of course we're referring to Democrat Haley Stevens, who has endorsed Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race.

Hillary didn't fail to live up to her usual self-unaware self when she gave this reason to vote for Democrats tomorrow:

Hillary Clinton says it's important for Democrats to win so people will stop insulting each other. "Which would be so welcome!" Projection levels here are absolutely stratospheric. https://t.co/pSpNqQletJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2026

Really? Did Hillary poll all the people in her "basket of deplorables" before saying that?

Does Basket of Deplorables™️ here have a comment on how her party has been treating Haley Stevens over the last 24hr? — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 2, 2026

Does this shriveled old toad have her head up her shriveled old ass? Democrats just called Haley Stevens vermin, a clown, a traitor, a loser, they claimed she has a mental disorder and OH YEAH, compared her to a used condom. How stupid are Democrat voters? Really. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 2, 2026

Yeah, we really miss the days when Democrats were in power and there was no insulting going on, like when Biden was implying that Trump voters are Hitler-loving Nazis.

I think she and Abdul are in cringe contest https://t.co/APcngDl1v7 — Trumpisms (@TrumPuns) November 2, 2026

Democrats seem to lack the gene that allows normal people the gift of self-awareness. This is just surreal. — Kavu Stock (@kavustock) November 2, 2026

Amazing, isn't it?

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies (looking at you, Hillary).

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