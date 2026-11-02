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'The View' Harpies Are Handling Haley Stevens' Endorsement of Mike Rogers Pretty Well (JK)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 02, 2026 12:54 PM
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'The View' Harpies Are Handling Haley Stevens' Endorsement of Mike Rogers Pretty Well (JK)
Twitchy

When Haley Stevens endorsed Mike Rogers for Senate in Michigan instead of her primary opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, we got more reminders that when the Democrats say "country before party" and "saving democracy," they're only referring to when a Republican takes the Left's side. When it happens the other way around, we get Democrat meltdowns of epic proportions. 

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The Dem outrage is everywhere, and of course that includes on The View: 

Hey, El-Sayed said he didn't care if Stevens didn't end up supporting him and he got what he was begging for.

Hillary Clinton was on the same program and called Stevens putting country over party a "side show" distraction.

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You know what to do, Michigan voters!

If the Republicans do better than expected tomorrow The View might reach peak entertainment value on Wednesday. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | THE VIEW

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