'The View' Harpies Are Handling Haley Stevens' Endorsement of Mike Rogers Pretty Well (JK)

When Haley Stevens endorsed Mike Rogers for Senate in Michigan instead of her primary opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, we got more reminders that when the Democrats say "country before party" and "saving democracy," they're only referring to when a Republican takes the Left's side. When it happens the other way around, we get Democrat meltdowns of epic proportions.

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The Dem outrage is everywhere, and of course that includes on The View:

The harpies on The View are upset with Haley Stevens. Sunny Hostin says Stevens is putting her bruised ego over country. "Shame on her." If you're keeping score at home: Republicans defecting to Democrats is "Country Over Party" Democrats defecting to Republicans is "Ego Over Country" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2026

Hey, El-Sayed said he didn't care if Stevens didn't end up supporting him and he got what he was begging for.

Hillary Clinton was on the same program and called Stevens putting country over party a "side show" distraction.

"It's a side show." @HillaryClinton reacts to Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens endorsing Abdul El-Sayed’s Republican rival, Mike Rogers, in the Michigan Senate race: "What really matters is the people of Michigan, don't get caught up in what is a distraction, but stay focused..." https://t.co/rHi6xFGtzq — The View (@TheView) November 2, 2026

You know what to do, Michigan voters!

@WesternLensman Democrats defecting to Republicans is Common Sense over Insanity. May the seething and wailing be louder Wednesday. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 2, 2026

If the Republicans do better than expected tomorrow The View might reach peak entertainment value on Wednesday.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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