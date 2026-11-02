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'These People Are Such Frauds'! Dems Spotted Proving 'Country Over Party' Is a One-Way Street

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 02, 2026 9:05 AM
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'These People Are Such Frauds'! Dems Spotted Proving 'Country Over Party' Is a One-Way Street
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Michigan Democrat Haley Stevens' announcement that she would be voting for Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race has left Democrats who used to like to say "country over party" in a white hot rage. 

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Neera Tanden called the endorsement of Rogers from Stevens — who narrowly lost to Abdul El-Sayed in the primary — a "betrayal":

The Chair of the Michigan Democrat Party made it clear that Stevens will be politically disowned: 

The Democrat "big tent" is large enough for antisemites, commies and criminal illegal aliens, but not for Haley Stevens.

Funny how Dems call Republicans who endorse their side to be “saving democracy” but when it’s the other way around we’re looking at “literally the end of the republic.”

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Yep, that's her!

Helping the other party is super patriotic if it's the other way around: 

Frauds indeed.

This last one might be the most pitiful and least self-aware of them all, considering the "conservative who ended up endorsing Kamala Harris" source: 

Legit LOL at that one.

You can't make this stuff up (because unfortunately you don't have to). 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, and that starts with defeating radical Democrats like Abdul El-Sayed.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS

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