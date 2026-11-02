'These People Are Such Frauds'! Dems Spotted Proving 'Country Over Party' Is a One-Way Street

Michigan Democrat Haley Stevens' announcement that she would be voting for Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race has left Democrats who used to like to say "country over party" in a white hot rage.

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Neera Tanden called the endorsement of Rogers from Stevens — who narrowly lost to Abdul El-Sayed in the primary — a "betrayal":

Standing with Miker Rogers is a betrayal of everything Haley Stevens has fought for her entire career. It's also a betrayal of all of her supporters that believed in her. I hope @AbdulElSayed has a strong victory on Tuesday and that all Democrats and like-minded independents support vote for him. — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) November 1, 2026

The Chair of the Michigan Democrat Party made it clear that Stevens will be politically disowned:

Congresswoman Stevens is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future. — Curtis Hertel (@CurtisHertelJr) November 1, 2026

The Democrat "big tent" is large enough for antisemites, commies and criminal illegal aliens, but not for Haley Stevens.

Funny how Dems call Republicans who endorse their side to be “saving democracy” but when it’s the other way around we’re looking at “literally the end of the republic.”

Yep, that's her!

Helping the other party is super patriotic if it's the other way around:

This is the Michigan Democrat Party Chair. These people are such frauds. https://t.co/S41XELydpV — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 2, 2026

Frauds indeed.

This last one might be the most pitiful and least self-aware of them all, considering the "conservative who ended up endorsing Kamala Harris" source:

How long till Haley Stevens shows up at a Mar-a-lago party? — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) November 1, 2026

Legit LOL at that one.

Adam Kinzinger: “I’m all for country over party … but only when it means you’re endorsing a Democrat." — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) November 1, 2026

You can't make this stuff up (because unfortunately you don't have to).

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, and that starts with defeating radical Democrats like Abdul El-Sayed.

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