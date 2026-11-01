Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers for US Senate Over Fellow Dem Abdul El-Sayed

On Sunday morning, Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens appeared at a Detroit church with Republican Mike Rogers. It served as a prelude to a major announcement: she is endorsing him for the U.S. Senate over fellow Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. This comes after Stevens was disinvited from El-Sayed campaign events, and the Muslim El-Sayed refused to fully denounce an antisemitic campaign ad that blamed Jews/Israel for high grocery prices. Stevens' Jewish fiancé endorsed Rogers last week.

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Here’s Stevens, with Rogers by her side, making her endorsement following the church service. (WATCH)

STEVENS: "My vote for Senate will be for Mike Rogers because we have to stand with country. We can't stand with hate, we can't stand with Hasan Piker... I stood with my party and I was booed off the stage." https://t.co/8JPKDgidoN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2026

I applaud her for bucking her party and speaking the truth.



We need more like her in our country. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) November 1, 2026

Democrats are going to try to destroy her now.

After the public endorsement, Stevens posted this on her social media accounts. (WATCH)

I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. https://t.co/pQgfSBuhOJ — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) November 1, 2026

I applaud her for bucking her party and speaking the truth.



We need more like her in our country. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) November 1, 2026

You could have come to this realization months ago. — Cement Head (@HeadCement73741) November 1, 2026

Better late than never.

Democrats reacted to Stevens siding with Rogers exactly as you would expect.

Haley Stevens says she's endorsing Mike Rogers over Abdul because Michiganders are "not about hate." Meanwhile Rogers has run the most hate filled, anti-Muslim campaign ever. He has featured speakers who have smeared ALL Muslims as jihadists and a threat. She is endorsing that! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) November 1, 2026

This is a betrayal of all you've represented in the past and all the people that supported you. Mike Rogers has a run a hateful campaign. I hope Abdul has a strong victory on Tuesday. What you've done today is an abomination. — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) November 1, 2026

Tanden really needs to look in a mirror.

El-Sayed naturally deflected when asked about Stevens' endorsement of his Republican opponent for Senate. (WATCH BOTH)

Lol Abdul El-Sayed demands that the media not ask him questions about Haley Stevens endorsing Mike Rogers: "If you ask me questions about two folks not here right, I'm going to be less interested in answering." https://t.co/PAWWIsFs7R — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed on Haley Stevens endorsing Mike Rogers: "None of this matters." https://t.co/44HsukqC4g — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2026

Of course it does, Abdul. Of course it does.

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