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Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers for US Senate Over Fellow Dem Abdul El-Sayed

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 01, 2026 2:35 PM
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Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers for US Senate Over Fellow Dem Abdul El-Sayed
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

On Sunday morning, Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens appeared at a Detroit church with Republican Mike Rogers. It served as a prelude to a major announcement: she is endorsing him for the U.S. Senate over fellow Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. This comes after Stevens was disinvited from El-Sayed campaign events, and the Muslim El-Sayed refused to fully denounce an antisemitic campaign ad that blamed Jews/Israel for high grocery prices. Stevens' Jewish fiancé endorsed Rogers last week.

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Here’s Stevens, with Rogers by her side, making her endorsement following the church service. (WATCH) 

Democrats are going to try to destroy her now.

After the public endorsement, Stevens posted this on her social media accounts. (WATCH)

Better late than never.

Democrats reacted to Stevens siding with Rogers exactly as you would expect.

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Tanden really needs to look in a mirror.

El-Sayed naturally deflected when asked about Stevens' endorsement of his Republican opponent for Senate. (WATCH BOTH)

Of course it does, Abdul. Of course it does.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MIKE ROGERS | SENATE | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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