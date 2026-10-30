El-Sayed Spits in Stevens’ and Clyburn’s Faces: Won't Condemn Antisemitism Ahead of Unity Event

El-Sayed has released his long-awaited 'statement' after Haley Stevens agreed to campaign with him and Congressman Clyburn in church on Sunday. It wasn't exactly conciliatory.

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Well, that's certainly not what the public was expecting after Stevens' statement. El-Sayed had promised he would roundly decry all of the antisemitism and he did the opposite of that. If there is anyone who was relitigating the primary between him and Stevens, it is him.

When people tell you who they are, believe them. Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign has been based on vile racism and antisemitism, funded by groups who support terrorism, and designed to divide and blame. As I said the day after the primary, if you believe Michigan can have a future where we can all come together, you have a home with us. I say today: if you are a Haley Stevens voter who rejects this bigoted and hateful candidate, you have a home with us. If you believe we can all work together to make housing affordable, improve education and, lower gas prices, you have a home with us. Let’s Get to Work. — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 30, 2026

Well said.

Finally, someone whose first instinct isn’t caving to the right — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) October 30, 2026

His weirdo supporters are lapping it up. Maybe it will go well for them. Time will tell.

El-Sayed’s response to Rep Stevens’ call for him to condemn ad from outside group, take down his own ad featuring Tucker Carlson, and apologize for previous comments about aid to Israel: — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) October 30, 2026

Basically, he gave Stevens the middle finger.

Abdul knows what I know: it will never be enough. That’s why he hasn’t spent this campaign chasing the votes of people who decided on day one that they would never vote for him. — That Gay Guy 💬 (@gayguycandleco) October 30, 2026

It's a bold strategy. Rep. Clyburn was trying to help him and he basically just spat in his face.

He can’t disavow the ad because he agrees with the bigotry behind it. — AIPAC 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@AIPAC) October 30, 2026

It took you 9 hours to produce a word salad that basically says “nope, not gonna stop trafficking in antisemitism” — Dan Senor (@dansenor) October 30, 2026

Nailed it.

@AbdulElSayed AIPAC should be the priority of Americans? Ok Akbar. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) October 30, 2026

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That's what this maniac believes.

@AbdulElSayed You’re legitimately one of the most petty, abhorrent human beings to ever set foot on the public stage — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 30, 2026

Beyond the antisemitism, the elfin stature, the prickly demeanor, he really is just a nasty character.

@AbdulElSayed @RashidaTlaib She offered you an opportunity to denounce the divisive anti-American bigotry of your campaign. You have chosen to reject her fig leaf. No patriotic Democrat should vote for you or support your disgraceful and divisive campaign. — Jamie Metzl (@JamieMetzl) October 30, 2026

Preach.

@AbdulElSayed If you are a Jew and you vote for this man, you are beyond help my friend. — 🌹Melissa (@Melissa4TheMitt) October 30, 2026

Yoh most certainly are self-loathing.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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