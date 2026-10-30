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El-Sayed Spits in Stevens’ and Clyburn’s Faces: Won't Condemn Antisemitism Ahead of Unity Event

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 30, 2026 9:19 PM
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El-Sayed Spits in Stevens’ and Clyburn’s Faces: Won't Condemn Antisemitism Ahead of Unity Event
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

El-Sayed has released his long-awaited 'statement' after Haley Stevens agreed to campaign with him and Congressman Clyburn in church on Sunday. It wasn't exactly conciliatory.

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Well, that's certainly not what the public was expecting after Stevens' statement. El-Sayed had promised he would roundly decry all of the antisemitism and he did the opposite of that. If there is anyone who was relitigating the primary between him and Stevens, it is him. 

Well said.

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His weirdo supporters are lapping it up. Maybe it will go well for them. Time will tell. 

Basically, he gave Stevens the middle finger. 

It's a bold strategy. Rep. Clyburn was trying to help him and he basically just spat in his face. 

Nailed it.

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That's what this maniac believes. 

Beyond the antisemitism, the elfin stature, the prickly demeanor, he really is just a nasty character. 

Preach.

Yoh most certainly are self-loathing. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | MIKE ROGERS

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