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OOF: Haley Stevens Forces El-Sayed to Disavow Nasty Antisemitic Ad—Clyburn Called for Damage Control

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 30, 2026 10:35 AM
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OOF: Haley Stevens Forces El-Sayed to Disavow Nasty Antisemitic Ad—Clyburn Called for Damage Control
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Democrats in Michigan must be worried because they sent Rep. Clyburn out to make nice between Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed

Also, they made El-Sayed finally disavow a nasty antisemitic ad. 

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Everyone knows he had his fingers crossed behind his back when he did that. 

Also, remember this when Democrats get mad at preachers encouraging their congregations to vote for the party of Life. They don't mind when Democrats have church services, though.

Stevens did make some massive caveats in her statement. She clearly states she is doing this out of respect for Rep. Clyburn and in anticipation of El-Sayed formally condemning a nasty ad by Hasan Piker's uncle. 

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She urges the press to follow up with El-Sayed and get confirmation of his condemnation of the ad, as well. She is going to force him to kiss her ring and she isn't playing.

El-Sayed and Hasan Piker's supporters were ever so gracious, per usual.

Just really wonderful people really willing to stretch their hands across the aisle. Heh.

El-Sayed needs to say it with his whole bird chest.

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Well, now you have.

Leftists are so crazy pants, and this is why conservatives can't vote for them even if you're mad at the GOP as a protest vote. These lunatics can't get power.

She should have held her ground. These people will never respect her. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN

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