OOF: Haley Stevens Forces El-Sayed to Disavow Nasty Antisemitic Ad—Clyburn Called for Damage Control

Democrats in Michigan must be worried because they sent Rep. Clyburn out to make nice between Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed.

Also, they made El-Sayed finally disavow a nasty antisemitic ad.

Advertisement

Everyone knows he had his fingers crossed behind his back when he did that.

On the eve of the eve of the eve of our BIG and important election, a unifying moment has arrived, our democratic nominee for U.S Senate disavows the Rebellion PAC ad made by Hasan Piker’s uncle that claims Jews are responsible for America’s economic woes. We have learned from party leaders and emissaries, as reported in the news media that he has. On Sunday I will join with the Great Democratic leader, Jim Clyburn and Dr El Sayed for a church service in the beautiful city of Detroit. The political coalition of Black and Jewish voices that have carried Michigan and this country through so many storms to the righteous path of liberal democracy and equal opportunity for all will ring out. Full statement here: — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) October 30, 2026

Also, remember this when Democrats get mad at preachers encouraging their congregations to vote for the party of Life. They don't mind when Democrats have church services, though.

Stevens did make some massive caveats in her statement. She clearly states she is doing this out of respect for Rep. Clyburn and in anticipation of El-Sayed formally condemning a nasty ad by Hasan Piker's uncle.

She urges the press to follow up with El-Sayed and get confirmation of his condemnation of the ad, as well. She is going to force him to kiss her ring and she isn't playing.

you have been given an opportunity to redeem yourself, totally undeserved, and you choose to do this. you, and your colleague hilary scholten, are horrible, awful women who should leave politics and the public sphere forever. get f**ked — charles r. davis (@charizardavis) October 30, 2026

El-Sayed and Hasan Piker's supporters were ever so gracious, per usual.

Why are you reporting on the ad as saying its "Hasan Piker's uncle"? Wow this is so blatantly trying to tie Hasan and Abdul together again. These AIPAC ghouls are traitors to our country. F**k Haley Stevens and f**k her Mossad husband — Dirtbag Left (@DirtbagLeft1234) October 30, 2026

Just really wonderful people really willing to stretch their hands across the aisle. Heh.

🚨 🚨 🚨 To all REPORTERS covering the #MichiganSenate race: Has @AbdulElSayed taken the step of totally repudiating the ad? Please seek confirmation!!! — Dan Senor (@dansenor) October 30, 2026

El-Sayed needs to say it with his whole bird chest.

I have never seen a statement like this ahead of a joint campaign appearance by two members of the same party. — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) October 30, 2026

Advertisement

Well, now you have.

We need to have a conversation about the Zionist harassment of minority candidates and their appropriation of the black struggle in support of an apartheid state. — friedflamingo (@honestlygfy) October 30, 2026

Leftists are so crazy pants, and this is why conservatives can't vote for them even if you're mad at the GOP as a protest vote. These lunatics can't get power.

The closest Abdul can get to disavowing one of his many hateful connections is via a Haley Stevens press release claiming he will disavow something - not that he has. Insulting and desperate to say the very least. Come on Haley, you’re better than this. Listen to your fiancé. — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) October 30, 2026

She should have held her ground. These people will never respect her.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.