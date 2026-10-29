Haley Stevens’ Dem Fiancé Picks Republican Mike Rogers Over Abdul El-Sayed Because of Antisemitism

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens lost her senatorial primary to Abdul El-Sayed back in August. Stevens endorsed El-Sayed after her loss. But has been noticeably absent on the campaign trail for him. Stevens has criticized El-Sayed. She says he has not been doing enough to reach out to black and Jewish voters. Stevens’ fiancé, Jason Turkish, is Jewish and backing El-Sayed’s Republican challenger Mike Rogers.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Mike Rogers Wins! Haley Stevens' fiancé says he's voting for Mike Rogers for Senate. Jason Turkish, the Democratic fiancé of former Sen. candidate Haley Stevens, told the paper he'll vote for Republican Mike Rogers, saying three months of watching convinced him Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is an antisemite who has acted recklessly toward Jewish community safety. He called it "putting country before party."

El-Sayed's refusal to directly denounce a campaign commercial that many say is antisemitic has rubbed many Jewish voters the wrong way. Here’s Turkish explaining his opposition to El-Sayed. (WATCH)

Mike Rogers Wins!

Haley Stevens' fiancé says he's voting for Mike Rogers for Senate



Jason Turkish, the Democratic fiancé of former Sen. candidate Haley Stevens, told the paper he'll vote for Republican Mike Rogers, saying three months of watching convinced him Democrat Abdul… pic.twitter.com/g9mdoCavsE — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) October 28, 2026

WOW 🚨THE DETROIT NEWS: Democratic fiancé of former Senate hopeful Haley Stevens declared he intends to vote for Republican Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate, saying he's become convinced over the last three months that Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is an antisemite. #MISEN pic.twitter.com/lMod96GFLs — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) October 28, 2026

How dare a Jewish man not vote for a man who can’t condemn the most obviously antisemitic campaign ad in recent history? And let’s not forget that Abdul couldn’t be bothered to condemn it when his supporter threatened Haley. — Thanatos 🏴‍☠️ (@Azrael007x) October 28, 2026

OH THIS IS GONNA MAKE THE LEFT LOSE THEIR MINDS



PLEASE I HOPE HALEY STEVENS ENDORSES MIKE ROGERS — Shawn (@PinguinoLatin) October 28, 2026

Stevens may vote for Rogers, but unless she tells us, we have no way of knowing how she voted.

Stevens told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins why voters are hesitant to elect El-Sayed. (WATCH)

Haley Stevens on voting for Abdul El-Sayed:



"I still very much want our Democratic nominee, his name is Abdul, to win this race. There is so much on the line. But I will be honest, there are a lot of voters in Michigan, I was out knocking doors earlier today, and they are still… pic.twitter.com/6UoV85w0xi — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 29, 2026

(post continues) ...undecided and they are hurt, and they are confused..."

Haley Stevens needs to stop pretending that she wants Abdul to win. Her own fiancé had the courage to say that Abdul is a threat to the Jewish community. She needs to stop knocking on doors and asking people to vote for this Muslim Brotherhood-associated candidate. — Walter Sobchak (@WalterSobchakSr) October 29, 2026

That would certainly be the sane and brave thing to do.

Stevens and Turkish are upsetting all the right people. The Bulwark’s Tim Miller is mad at the couple because a Rogers victory would hinder Democrats’ efforts to block Trump if there’s an opening on the Supreme Court. (READ)

The butthurt handling of this primary defeat by Haley Stevens and now her fiance after they had tens of millions in outside money spent on her behalf is appalling. The next SecDef or a Trump SCOTUS judge is on the line here! Totally pathetic & reveals that the loss was deserved https://t.co/r70mn8006r — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 28, 2026

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If you can’t wrap your head around why some Jews are unwilling to vote for a guy who has given them no reason to trust him, I don’t know what to tell you. — e_michael 🔵🇨🇿 (@e_michael1) October 28, 2026

We don't want terrorist sympathizer, El Sayad, deciding SCOTUS. — Katie Yonke (@KatieYonkeWI) October 28, 2026

Maybe they just don't want a supporter of Muslim Brotherhood in the Senate. — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) October 28, 2026

Sadly, most Democrats are fine with putting an Islamic terrorist sympathizer in Congress. Turkish is right to speak out and steer voters over to Republican Mike Rogers.

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