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Haley Stevens’ Dem Fiancé Picks Republican Mike Rogers Over Abdul El-Sayed Because of Antisemitism

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 29, 2026 1:25 AM
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Haley Stevens’ Dem Fiancé Picks Republican Mike Rogers Over Abdul El-Sayed Because of Antisemitism
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens lost her senatorial primary to Abdul El-Sayed back in August. Stevens endorsed El-Sayed after her loss. But has been noticeably absent on the campaign trail for him. Stevens has criticized El-Sayed. She says he has not been doing enough to reach out to black and Jewish voters. Stevens’ fiancé, Jason Turkish, is Jewish and backing El-Sayed’s Republican challenger Mike Rogers.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Mike Rogers Wins!

Haley Stevens' fiancé says he's voting for Mike Rogers for Senate.

Jason Turkish, the Democratic fiancé of former Sen. candidate Haley Stevens, told the paper he'll vote for Republican Mike Rogers, saying three months of watching convinced him Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is an antisemite who has acted recklessly toward Jewish community safety.

He called it "putting country before party."

El-Sayed's refusal to directly denounce a campaign commercial that many say is antisemitic has rubbed many Jewish voters the wrong way. Here’s Turkish explaining his opposition to El-Sayed. (WATCH)

How dare a Jewish man not vote for a man who can’t condemn the most obviously antisemitic campaign ad in recent history? 

And let’s not forget that Abdul couldn’t be bothered to condemn it when his supporter threatened Haley. 

— Thanatos 🏴‍☠️ (@Azrael007x) October 28, 2026

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Stevens may vote for Rogers, but unless she tells us, we have no way of knowing how she voted.

Stevens told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins why voters are hesitant to elect El-Sayed. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...undecided and they are hurt, and they are confused..."

That would certainly be the sane and brave thing to do.

Stevens and Turkish are upsetting all the right people. The Bulwark’s Tim Miller is mad at the couple because a Rogers victory would hinder Democrats’ efforts to block Trump if there’s an opening on the Supreme Court. (READ)

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Sadly, most Democrats are fine with putting an Islamic terrorist sympathizer in Congress. Turkish is right to speak out and steer voters over to Republican Mike Rogers.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | MIKE ROGERS | SENATE | MICHIGAN

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