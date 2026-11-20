As we told you earlier, Amazon is warning its New York City customers that delivery costs could increase by possibly $5 per order if the City Council passes what they're calling the Delivery Protection Act. Anybody who took Econ 101 could see that coming, but for Democratic Socialists like Mayor Zohran Mamdani, they can just get around that by blaming the possible price increase for their additional regulations on corporate greed. Are NYC voters enjoying the "affordability" Democrats and their big tent pals in the DSA promised?

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In this case specifically, Mamdani is blaming Jeff Bezos for Amazon not just pledging to absorb the financial hit the legislation would bring.

Amazon is a multi-trillion dollar company. If Jeff Bezos adds $5 to your order, it’s not because of City Council's efforts to protect workers' rights and keep our streets safe. It's greed. Pass the Delivery Protection Act. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2026

Mamdani has been begging people to donate money to the DSA (opposing capitalism requires a LOT of cash, apparently), and maybe Zohran could use some of that to start his own delivery company to show Amazon how it should be done.

Carol Roth pointed out how Mamdani's post is ridiculous on multiple levels.

Not only are these dipsh*ts economically illiterate, but they also don’t know that Bezos hasn’t been Amazon’s CEO since July 2021. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 20, 2026

Democrat and socialist politicians like Mamdani and Sanders prey on the economically illiterate.

@NYCMayor This is what happens when you put a socialist, who has never held a real job, employed people or ran any type of business. Zero freaking clue that when you attack businesses financially it passes the costs on to the consumers. Zero sympathy. You did this to yourselves NYC. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 19, 2026

The problem isn’t that commies are completely financially illiterate. It’s that they think you are, too. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 19, 2026

Bingo.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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