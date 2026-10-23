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Abdul El-Sayed's Attempt to Mock Mike Rogers for Having a Place in Florida Is Another FAIL

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 23, 2026 10:42 AM
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Abdul El-Sayed's Attempt to Mock Mike Rogers for Having a Place in Florida Is Another FAIL
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The Michigan Senate campaign of Abdul El-Sayed revolves around trying to hide his beliefs and associations until he gets across the finish line. At that point, if he were to win, he will most certainly take the mask off and be the same radical that videos and posts from previous years have shown him to be. 

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The campaign of El-Sayed is also trying to keep other things under wraps, and that effort backfires when they attempt to portray his Republican opponent Mike Rogers as "not a real Michigander." Here's the latest example. 

Maybe Rogers should have property in Dubai instead of Florida so El-Sayed will think that makes him a more authentic Michigander. 

El-Sayed keeps trying that same line of attack and it fails every time. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and that starts with keeping Abdul El-Sayed OUT of the U.S. Senate.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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