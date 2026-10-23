Abdul El-Sayed's Attempt to Mock Mike Rogers for Having a Place in Florida Is Another FAIL

The Michigan Senate campaign of Abdul El-Sayed revolves around trying to hide his beliefs and associations until he gets across the finish line. At that point, if he were to win, he will most certainly take the mask off and be the same radical that videos and posts from previous years have shown him to be.

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The campaign of El-Sayed is also trying to keep other things under wraps, and that effort backfires when they attempt to portray his Republican opponent Mike Rogers as "not a real Michigander." Here's the latest example.

Mike Rogers can keep his yachts and his McMansion in Florida. https://t.co/mIpwA7gQnt — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 22, 2026

Maybe Rogers should have property in Dubai instead of Florida so El-Sayed will think that makes him a more authentic Michigander.

You have. A luxury home. IN DUBAI — the weezo hunter 🇷🇴🇺🇸 (@Kurisu__52) October 22, 2026

His advisors keep getting him to hit at Rogers for having property in Florida (which is in the United States) yet Abdul El-Jihad himself has property in Dubai and India! Not the smartest line of attack. — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) October 22, 2026

Are you going to keep your luxury resort in Dubai, Abdul? — Jack (@jackunheard) October 22, 2026

You own property in Dubai and hate Mackinac Island. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 23, 2026

El-Sayed keeps trying that same line of attack and it fails every time.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and that starts with keeping Abdul El-Sayed OUT of the U.S. Senate.

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