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Holy Terror: Dems Meltdown As Haley Stevens and Mike Rogers Share Pew and Smiles at Detroit Church

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 01, 2026 1:30 PM
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Holy Terror: Dems Meltdown As Haley Stevens and Mike Rogers Share Pew and Smiles at Detroit Church
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens lost her U.S. Senate primary race to Abdul El-Sayed back in August. Like a dutiful Democrat, she endorsed him after her loss. But she’s been critical of his recent refusal to condemn antisemitism that was promoted in a political ad. The pro-El-Sayed spot blames high grocery prices on Israel/Jews. Stevens' fiancé is Jewish and has been vocal about the commercial: he's voting for Republican Mike Rogers. Since then she’s been disinvited from El-Sayed campaign events. You can imagine Democrats’ social media meltdown as she appeared with El-Sayed’s Republican Senate race opponent Mike Rogers at a black church in Detroit on Sunday morning.

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Goin' to the chapel and they’re gonna get buried… by unhinged El-Sayed supporters. (WATCH)

How dare she be her own person!

Stevens says she’s appearing with Rogers for a reason. (WATCH)

Stevens is not MAGA. Give us a break!

Democrat posters can’t stand two people from opposing political parties sitting next to each other at church. (WATCH)

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Still not MAGA, just a lot less crazy than those supporting El-Sayed.

Democrats can’t stand anyone in their party acting nice towards Republicans or having any agreement with them. Of course, they’re comparing Stevens to a certain Democrat Sen. from Pennsylvania. They’ll never forgive her; to them she’s a traitor.

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That was always malarkey.

Apparently, Democrat Debbie Dingell is taking responsibility for pressuring Stevens to distance herself from El-Sayed’s campaign. (WATCH)

Great job, Debbie!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MIKE ROGERS | MICHIGAN

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