Holy Terror: Dems Meltdown As Haley Stevens and Mike Rogers Share Pew and Smiles at Detroit Church

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens lost her U.S. Senate primary race to Abdul El-Sayed back in August. Like a dutiful Democrat, she endorsed him after her loss. But she’s been critical of his recent refusal to condemn antisemitism that was promoted in a political ad. The pro-El-Sayed spot blames high grocery prices on Israel/Jews. Stevens' fiancé is Jewish and has been vocal about the commercial: he's voting for Republican Mike Rogers. Since then she’s been disinvited from El-Sayed campaign events. You can imagine Democrats’ social media meltdown as she appeared with El-Sayed’s Republican Senate race opponent Mike Rogers at a black church in Detroit on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Goin' to the chapel and they’re gonna get buried… by unhinged El-Sayed supporters. (WATCH)

Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers appearing with Democrat U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens at Perfecting Church in Detroit https://t.co/Jxg5cEufV1 — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) November 1, 2026

This is absolutely ridiculous. She shouldn’t be pulling stupid stunts like this two days before the elections. — Tabraiz (@tjdada) November 1, 2026

How dare she be her own person!

Stevens says she’s appearing with Rogers for a reason. (WATCH)

Stevens says she’s for investing in Black owned businesses. “And that’s the policy that Mike’s going to take on,” Stevens says. pic.twitter.com/AdPPFxGyEC — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) November 1, 2026

Probably one of the most insane grifts is that MAGA thinks they can use a white lady to get them Black votes. — bhaadjoke (@bhaadjoke87801) November 1, 2026

So this white woman and her boyfriend are going to save Black people in Michigan? 🤔 — Educator (@DrAnnLopez) November 1, 2026

Stevens is not MAGA. Give us a break!

Democrat posters can’t stand two people from opposing political parties sitting next to each other at church. (WATCH)

Rogers sitting next to Stevens, Stevens’ fiancé Jason Turkish beside Rogers’ wife Kristi Rogers. pic.twitter.com/1J6rw1ewDF — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) November 1, 2026

She went from democratic candidate to maga in the same election cycle. What a joke 😂 — lo 😎 (@lolocastle) November 1, 2026

Still not MAGA, just a lot less crazy than those supporting El-Sayed.

Democrats can’t stand anyone in their party acting nice towards Republicans or having any agreement with them. Of course, they’re comparing Stevens to a certain Democrat Sen. from Pennsylvania. They’ll never forgive her; to them she’s a traitor.

She’s basically the Dem female version of Sen. John Fetterman. — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) November 1, 2026

It turns out a Haley Stevens primary win would have given us Fetterman 2.0 in the senate.

She would have done a 180 just like Sinema. — ForeverBlessed (@4evaBlessed23) November 1, 2026

This is worse than anything Platner or even Crockett did.



Once El-Sayed wins, he should ensure she's kicked out of the Democratic Party forever.



Anyone who still associates with her should be banned too.



Haley Stevens is a loser and a monster. — Rodrigo Azurmendi (@RodAzurmendi) November 1, 2026

More of this is needed. We need the democrats who love america still to stand with us against the communists and the jihadists that have formed an alliance to destroy the western world and individual freedom. — Coherent Opinions (@CoherentOpinion) November 1, 2026

What happened to all that 'unity' that Biden ran on? — John in the Shelter (@jswriter65) November 1, 2026

Advertisement

That was always malarkey.

Apparently, Democrat Debbie Dingell is taking responsibility for pressuring Stevens to distance herself from El-Sayed’s campaign. (WATCH)

CNN: Our reporting is that he disinvited her from the campaign event.



Dingell: No, I'm the one. I am the one that talked to Haley. And I am the one that said this isn't working. pic.twitter.com/ZsXUAS0wxu — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2026

.@RepDebDingell told her personally to stay away from Abdul's church event. Lol — #USA (@69Rsi) November 1, 2026

Great job, Debbie!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.