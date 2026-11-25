Rep. Ro Khanna doesn't seem to realize that he's rich. He's so rich that his elementary-age children bring in about $2 million in unearned income a year from their ownership interest in three private golf clubs in the Cleveland, Ohio, area. But he has a message for the "tech billionaires" (whom he represents in Silicon Valley) — "It's our turn."

Advertisement

This economy works for a handful of tech billionaires & coastal towns. It’s our turn. $25 wage. Medicare for All. Free childcare & college. Fully funded public schools. Industrial Development Bank. Tax the billionaires. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 24, 2026

Khanna learned from millionaire Bernie Sanders to stop saying "tax the millionaires."

@RoKhanna “It’s our turn,” rich boy? https://t.co/sQd4mAVN1x Looks like you’ve had your “turn” several times over. You should probably take all the seats. Or buy them since you’ve clearly got the money for it. 🤨 — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) November 25, 2026

Ro’s net worth is reportedly north of $340 million, he lives in a $6 million mansion with an elevator, and he represents Silicon Valley. The fake "anti-billionaire" act is laughable — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) November 25, 2026

@RoKhanna “It’s our turn” says the corrupt multi-millionaire that’s done more insider trading than almost anyone — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) November 25, 2026

@RoKhanna This dude, worth so much money (up to $340M) that his minor children actually own country clubs, is the wrong guy to deliver this message. “It’s our turn.” lol. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 25, 2026

@RoKhanna It’s your turn to get wealthier than you already are? — Anne Krekelberg (@Revmormor) November 25, 2026

@RoKhanna You're worth over $200 million, Ro. Who's this "our" you're talking about? — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) November 25, 2026

@RoKhanna You're worth hundreds of millions of dollars. When are you going to give some of that away? — stephen elliott (@S___Elliott) November 25, 2026

@RoKhanna “Our” turn? Even your elementary age children own golf courses. There is no “our” you ignorant poser. If we are going to “eat the rich” I guarantee you will be on the menu along with the “billionaires”. Clown… — Crispus Attucks, Esq 🥃 (@cattucks1775) November 25, 2026

@RoKhanna Says the extremely rich guy living in a coastal town! What he really means is “I already have my fortune so I’ll make it impossible for everyone else.” — Robert 💎💯 ₿ (@Robert00111) November 25, 2026

The self-unaware Khanna went on CNN to explain that there's so much anger in this country because the rich and powerful, like Jensen Huang, who has a real job, get to play by a different set of rules.

There’s so much anger in this country because people see that if you’re rich and powerful, you get to play by a different set of rules. Jensen Huang has become a symbol of elite impunity. https://t.co/ha6ba3KDBr — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 24, 2026

Is Ro Khanna trolling us?! THIS DUDE HAS TWO GOLF COURSES HELD IN HIS CHILDREN'S NAMES AND IS THE BIGGEST INSIDE TRADER IN CONGRESS. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna Ro, you are talking about yourself you DF. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 25, 2026

@RoKhanna Yes Ro. The American people are tired of rich and powerful people in Congress getting away with using insider information to trade their Nvidia stock. — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna The “rich and powerful” includes you, you imbecile. — John Frix (@JohnFrixIII) November 24, 2026

Advertisement

@RoKhanna Tell us more. But do it in front of your mansion. And have your kids who own golf courses cry in the background. What a POS this guy is. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/dwZtfl7ezF — Patriot on X (@Patriot_on_X) November 25, 2026

@RoKhanna A $250 million dollar politician complaining about rich people having too much power. LOL. How do you sleep at night? — Pappy Bear (@MutualCoreBlue) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna This level of tone deaf rivals that of John Cornyn lecturing Republicans on what Republicans want. — S (@BehaviorAnomaly) November 25, 2026

You're the most prolific insider trader in Congress with $300M+ of your wife's money and you've never built anything of value. Shut the fuck up. https://t.co/PrKlEsYqKm — Kyle Tibbitts (@KyleTibbitts) November 25, 2026

@RoKhanna You’re literally describing yourself. What a fucking hypocritical piece of shit you are. — Mike Joseph (@MikeJosephAZ) November 24, 2026

"It's our turn," says the guy worth north of $300 million on a $174,000 salary.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.