Only Three Decades Too Many: Salon Announces That It Is Ceasing Publication After 31 Years



When even a blue wave midterm election can't save your failing leftist propaganda outlet, that's a pretty good sign that your outlet really sucks.

Salon found that out the hard way today, as the once-mildly popular online publication announced that it is going out of business after three decades of pushing leftist agendas, narratives, and just plain weird stories.

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Today, after 31 years, we are saddened to announce that Salon is ceasing publication. It has been an extraordinary privilege. https://t.co/a103i0aEKi https://t.co/GTFbVqAzvz — Salon (@Salon) November 5, 2026

In their valediction, Salon's editors lamented their current irrelevance while giving everyone a final laugh by declaring themselves "journalists."

The business realities of independent digital journalism have changed profoundly over the years. After careful consideration, we have reached the difficult decision that our publishing model is no longer sustainable. We know this news will be deeply disappointing to many of you, and we share that sadness. Thirty-one years is a remarkable run, but what matters most is what happened during those years: the journalism, the ideas, the voices, the conversations and the community that grew around them. Salon helped demonstrate what digital journalism could be and could become. We hope that legacy will continue to matter long after today.

LOL.

We've got some bad news for Salon about their legacy.

They have none.

Well, unless you count mocking conservative women's physical appearances, claiming "censorship" while continuing to publish stories every week, and imploring their readers to punch Nazis.

We can only assume that Graham Platner is exempt from that last directive.

I’m sure Salon’s reader will be devastated by this news — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 5, 2026

What Salon may have finally realized is that their "legacy" is identical to every other mainstream media outlet, which explains why no one turns to them for news and commentary anymore.

https://t.co/Mmpmvdd7MV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2026

We really do try not to take too much joy in other people losing their jobs.

But we'll happily make an exception for the communist apparatchiks at Salon.

Not everyone was rejoicing, however. Some expressed sorrow at Salon's departure by sharing some of their greatest hits of "journalism."

It was a good run. Thanks for the memories. https://t.co/UkeIwhTk6j — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) November 5, 2026

Aww. Good old "cultural appropriation" (which only ever applies to white people, of course).

We'll miss it.

Read it while you still can https://t.co/1c0GwLO3sn https://t.co/reRlFcVdfO — barbarism critic (@barbarismcrit) November 5, 2026

Good Lord!

We have no idea what that story is, and we don't want to know.

But did you happen to catch the byline? This is the hard-hitting reporting that Jake Tapper has brought to CNN.

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I'm sure we'll all miss these informative articles https://t.co/rzCbC8USNq — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) November 5, 2026

Teaching children proper firearm safety? That's fascism.

Grooming children to believe they were "born in the wrong body"? Salon approves.

It actually did get a little weird at times. https://t.co/G91TfDCzkt — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) November 5, 2026

Sorry. We got nothin'. Absolutely nothin'.

Where will dolphins and zoophiles get their fetish news now?

Total mystery why they are ceasing publication. https://t.co/UpR4xPEynA — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 5, 2026

We're starting to form an opinion about why Salon shouldn't be going out of business now — it should have happened three decades ago.

Let's share just one more Salon headline:

Maybe my all time fave. https://t.co/Id8mFOK8CM — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) November 5, 2026

Aaaaand there it is.

That sums up Salon's mission statement for more than 30 years.

Most people, however, seem like they'll be able to soldier on without Salon, even though it will be a struggle.

https://t.co/WJjMIlfoeE — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 5, 2026

Or perhaps not a struggle at all.

830k followers 5k views oof — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) November 5, 2026

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OUCH!

Yep, time to go belly-up, Salon.

I still remember the hilarity that were the "Salon Cons." — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) November 5, 2026

They all work for The Atlantic nd The Bulwark now.

This is going to be a huge loss. Now when we need to make fun of terrible content we will only have CNN, Slate, The Atlantic, Bulwark, 100k influencers, radio, TV, the Post, UK publications, Al Jazeera, and Jesse Kelly — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) November 5, 2026

There are just so few leftist media outlets, you know?

(And we laughed at the joke at Jesse Kelly's expense. We think he would, too.)

Shut down their replies like a little girl. — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) November 5, 2026

Locking replies is always a sign of a news organization that's interested in journalism.

<She takes out her red sharpie and crosses “Salon” off her list> <She smiles and turns the page> https://t.co/eyGIhcZKPf — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 5, 2026

HA!

"Don't mess with Melania" is a lesson Salon never bothered to learn.

and here I thought nothing could cheer me up today... https://t.co/5kGGOmw1Jq — The Watcher On The Web (@WatcherontheWeb) November 5, 2026

Election Day was a gut punch for conservatives. There's no doubt about it.

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But see? There's always some good news right around the corner.

We'd tell the team at Salon to learn to code, but we're pretty sure they'd suck at that as much as they sucked at journalism.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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