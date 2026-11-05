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Only Three Decades Too Many: Salon Announces That It Is Ceasing Publication After 31 Years

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 05, 2026 6:30 PM
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Only Three Decades Too Many: Salon Announces That It Is Ceasing Publication After 31 Years
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When even a blue wave midterm election can't save your failing leftist propaganda outlet, that's a pretty good sign that your outlet really sucks. 

Salon found that out the hard way today, as the once-mildly popular online publication announced that it is going out of business after three decades of pushing leftist agendas, narratives, and just plain weird stories. 

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In their valediction, Salon's editors lamented their current irrelevance while giving everyone a final laugh by declaring themselves "journalists." 

The business realities of independent digital journalism have changed profoundly over the years. After careful consideration, we have reached the difficult decision that our publishing model is no longer sustainable. We know this news will be deeply disappointing to many of you, and we share that sadness.

Thirty-one years is a remarkable run, but what matters most is what happened during those years: the journalism, the ideas, the voices, the conversations and the community that grew around them. Salon helped demonstrate what digital journalism could be and could become. We hope that legacy will continue to matter long after today.

LOL. 

We've got some bad news for Salon about their legacy. 

They have none. 

Well, unless you count mocking conservative women's physical appearances, claiming "censorship" while continuing to publish stories every week, and imploring their readers to punch Nazis

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We can only assume that Graham Platner is exempt from that last directive. 

What Salon may have finally realized is that their "legacy" is identical to every other mainstream media outlet, which explains why no one turns to them for news and commentary anymore. 

We really do try not to take too much joy in other people losing their jobs. 

But we'll happily make an exception for the communist apparatchiks at Salon. 

Not everyone was rejoicing, however. Some expressed sorrow at Salon's departure by sharing some of their greatest hits of "journalism." 

Aww. Good old "cultural appropriation" (which only ever applies to white people, of course). 

We'll miss it. 

Good Lord! 

We have no idea what that story is, and we don't want to know.

But did you happen to catch the byline? This is the hard-hitting reporting that Jake Tapper has brought to CNN

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Teaching children proper firearm safety? That's fascism. 

Grooming children to believe they were "born in the wrong body"? Salon approves. 

Sorry. We got nothin'. Absolutely nothin'. 

Where will dolphins and zoophiles get their fetish news now? 

We're starting to form an opinion about why Salon shouldn't be going out of business now — it should have happened three decades ago. 

Let's share just one more Salon headline:

Aaaaand there it is. 

That sums up Salon's mission statement for more than 30 years. 

Most people, however, seem like they'll be able to soldier on without Salon, even though it will be a struggle. 

Or perhaps not a struggle at all. 

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OUCH!

Yep, time to go belly-up, Salon. 

They all work for The Atlantic nd The Bulwark now. 

There are just so few leftist media outlets, you know? 

(And we laughed at the joke at Jesse Kelly's expense. We think he would, too.)

Locking replies is always a sign of a news organization that's interested in journalism. 

HA! 

"Don't mess with Melania" is a lesson Salon never bothered to learn. 

Election Day was a gut punch for conservatives. There's no doubt about it. 

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But see? There's always some good news right around the corner. 

We'd tell the team at Salon to learn to code, but we're pretty sure they'd suck at that as much as they sucked at journalism. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CENSORSHIP | CNN | COMMUNISM | LIBERAL MEDIA | MEDIA BIAS

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