Demonic: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Cackle Endlessly About Killing Charlie Kirk Again



When we say that the battle in America right now is not right vs. left, it's good vs. evil, rest assured that we are not being hyperbolic or dramatic for extra clicks.

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We mean it.

There are simply far too many examples today of prominent leftists embracing pure evil, whether it is in their violent fascist fantasies about Elon Musk, Donald Trump, or just your average conservative.

We're not talking about anonymous randos on Twitter either. Elected Democrats (and one former FBI director) are walking around saying "86 47." Media figures are practically having sexual fantasies about persecuting the man who has injected trillions into our economy while thrilling America with space travel and flying cars. A Democrat in North Carolina who just won an election is posting pictures of concentration camps and saying that "this is where Republicans belong."

But if you truly want to see the ugly, evil side of the left, all you have to do is mention the name Charlie Kirk.

Speaking of ugly, here are the vile podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan. Watch how they giggle uncontrollably about — and we are not making this up — digging up Kirk's body so they can kill him again.

Podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan can't stop laughing at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk's corpse and "doing it" again to him. After laughing for 30 seconds straight, the women falsely claimed that Tyler Robinson was a 'MAGA person.' They will celebrate your death, laugh uncontrollably, and still be fully convinced they're the "good guys." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2026

Still think it's not good vs. evil?

And, of course, they end their little demonic fantasy chuckle by lying about Kirk's assassin, who was as far left as they come.

Because truth does not matter to them. Only power. Power which they will exercise ruthlessly against Americans and laugh as they do it.

This is the epitome of evil Democrats want to kiII us then dance on our graves and laugh at those grieving This is not hyperbole. They’re actually doing this. https://t.co/fDBBdEQkpO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 5, 2026

Again, Welch and Sullivan are not just bot or troll accounts with no followers. Leading Democrat politicians and media personalities appear on their podcast regularly. They have major corporate sponsors.

And they want us all dead. Giddily.

The left celebrates such hatefully deranged people, like they warmly embrace the mass murderer cosplaying Hasan Piker. pic.twitter.com/klt8slAuQK — Redrick Samson (@R_D_Z_King) November 5, 2026

And Obama had the audacity, just before the midterms, to proclaim that he wanted people to stop being mean to each other.

Uh-huh. Sure.

In all of their hatred and blood thirst, these ghouls seriously consider themselves morally superior to you. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 6, 2026

We almost have to wonder if they are even human at all.

Certainly, they show no indications of even the most basic levels of humanity.

The melting wax statue of Bill Nye with a blonde wig laughs uncontrollably over the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk and killing him twice. These are not democrats. These are communists. And they are evil. We have a communist violence problem. https://t.co/r7p11ukgfr — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 5, 2026

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And it has all been fostered by the permission structure for violence that Democrats have been meticulously cultivating and promoting during the entire Trump era.

WTF is this country becoming. There were not so many demons out in the open like this 20 years ago. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 6, 2026

It's easy to blame it on TDS, but this goes way beyond politics. There is a direct line of sight between wicked harridans like Welch and Sullivan giggling at violent fantasies and moms like Lindsay Clancy executing her children.

Unreal.

Another conservative who we sorely miss, Scott Adams, saw this all coming before he passed away.

We don't even want to think about what Welch and Sullivan want to do to Adams' body, as they laugh over his corpse while guzzling white wine.

In case you want to know what demons look like… https://t.co/CyfKJdITah — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 5, 2026

They are real, and they are among us.

Everyone should agree that this is a sick group. Their friends should intervene. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 6, 2026

Leftists don't have friends.

They may act friendly toward each other for personal gain, but they lack any of the true qualities of friendship, chiefly compassion.

The trifecta of truly sicko behavior, endorsement of political violence, and misinformation from the upside down. The Personality Disorder Economy is no good and you really just gotta pray for people who live like this. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 6, 2026

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Chinese Americans have a name for these WHITE LEFTISTS: BAIZUO. They are sick. — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) November 6, 2026

What's the Chinese word for demonic possession?

Cruelty operates very much like a drug addiction, the effects wear off quickly and always require higher doses just to maintain, until you barely resemble a human being anymore. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 6, 2026

And remember that these are the things they say out loud and in public.

Just imagine how much worse their thoughts are when they think no one is watching or listening.

The correlation between people who have “hate has no home here” signs in their yard and agree with these ladies is probably close to 100%. — Brittany (@brittanycover) November 6, 2026

The left repeatedly tells you, they want you & your family dead, & when you notice their bloodlust, they say, "oh I just want you to have Healthcare, why so mad?" — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) November 6, 2026

They’ll giggle like this as they load you on a rail car — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) November 6, 2026

There is no doubt about it.

Make your voices heard, contact Jennifer Welch’s sponsors, and explain to them why they shouldn’t be sponsoring such a hateful divisive person. https://t.co/60LG2BfOd0 — Politics1776 OP #007/92 (@CaraGrace23) November 6, 2026

This is a good start. Conservatives have shown to be quite effective when it comes to boycotts.

But that won't fix what's wrong in the black space where Welch and Sullivan's souls are supposed to exist.

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We're not sure if even an exorcist could fix them.

I don't know where, when, or how, whether in this life or the next, but Jennifer Welch will regret being an ugly, demonic witch who laughs at the murder of an innocent man. https://t.co/0HhXPJlOj8 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 5, 2026

Until that day comes, we just have to keep fighting the evil personified by Welch and Sullivan.

And thank God every day of our lives that we are not the same.





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