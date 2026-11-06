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Demonic: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Cackle Endlessly About Killing Charlie Kirk Again

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 06, 2026 8:00 AM
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Demonic: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Cackle Endlessly About Killing Charlie Kirk Again
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When we say that the battle in America right now is not right vs. left, it's good vs. evil, rest assured that we are not being hyperbolic or dramatic for extra clicks. 

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We mean it. 

There are simply far too many examples today of prominent leftists embracing pure evil, whether it is in their violent fascist fantasies about Elon Musk, Donald Trump, or just your average conservative.

We're not talking about anonymous randos on Twitter either. Elected Democrats (and one former FBI director) are walking around saying "86 47." Media figures are practically having sexual fantasies about persecuting the man who has injected trillions into our economy while thrilling America with space travel and flying cars.  A Democrat in North Carolina who just won an election is posting pictures of concentration camps and saying that "this is where Republicans belong."

But if you truly want to see the ugly, evil side of the left, all you have to do is mention the name Charlie Kirk.

Speaking of ugly, here are the vile podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan. Watch how they giggle uncontrollably about — and we are not making this up — digging up Kirk's body so they can kill him again. 

Still think it's not good vs. evil? 

And, of course, they end their little demonic fantasy chuckle by lying about Kirk's assassin, who was as far left as they come. 

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Because truth does not matter to them. Only power. Power which they will exercise ruthlessly against Americans and laugh as they do it. 

Again, Welch and Sullivan are not just bot or troll accounts with no followers. Leading Democrat politicians and media personalities appear on their podcast regularly. They have major corporate sponsors. 

And they want us all dead. Giddily. 

And Obama had the audacity, just before the midterms, to proclaim that he wanted people to stop being mean to each other. 

Uh-huh. Sure. 

We almost have to wonder if they are even human at all. 

Certainly, they show no indications of even the most basic levels of humanity. 

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And it has all been fostered by the permission structure for violence that Democrats have been meticulously cultivating and promoting during the entire Trump era. 

It's easy to blame it on TDS, but this goes way beyond politics. There is a direct line of sight between wicked harridans like Welch and Sullivan giggling at violent fantasies and moms like Lindsay Clancy executing her children. 

Unreal. 

Another conservative who we sorely miss, Scott Adams, saw this all coming before he passed away. 

We don't even want to think about what Welch and Sullivan want to do to Adams' body, as they laugh over his corpse while guzzling white wine. 

They are real, and they are among us. 

Leftists don't have friends. 

They may act friendly toward each other for personal gain, but they lack any of the true qualities of friendship, chiefly compassion. 

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What's the Chinese word for demonic possession? 

And remember that these are the things they say out loud and in public. 

Just imagine how much worse their thoughts are when they think no one is watching or listening. 

There is no doubt about it. 

This is a good start. Conservatives have shown to be quite effective when it comes to boycotts. 

But that won't fix what's wrong in the black space where Welch and Sullivan's souls are supposed to exist. 

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We're not sure if even an exorcist could fix them.

Until that day comes, we just have to keep fighting the evil personified by Welch and Sullivan. 

And thank God every day of our lives that we are not the same. 

============================================

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHARLIE KIRK | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ELON MUSK

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