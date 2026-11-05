Chris Hayes: Elon Musk Did Libs a Favor by Turning X Into a Fetid Swamp of Feral Right-Wing Freaks

Hey, look … there's one person on the Left who's posting about Elon Musk without calling for him to be subpoenaed or killed and his companies seized and nationalized. MS NOW's Chris Hayes thinks Musk actually did Democrats and progressives a favor by buying X and stopping the censorship and shadow-banning of conservatives, because now those right-wing freaks post like cartoon movie villains and think it makes them look cool. Um, here's your list of freaks posting like cartoon movie villains and thinking it makes them look cool:

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@atrupar LOL https://t.co/MYLmomVTbk — Colin (@BasedCLC) November 4, 2026

Hayes doesn't give any examples, so as usual, we don't know exactly what he's talking about.

I’ve come to think @elonmusk ended up doing Dems and progressives a huge favor by turning this place into a fetid swamp of feral right wing freaks where the most prominent members of their coalition post like cartoon movie villains and think it makes them look cool. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 4, 2026

I was in a truck stop diner bingo hall massage parlor in Boise Scranton South Carolina yesterday talking with an old coal miner traveling preacher prostitute construction worker and he turned to him with tears in his eyes and pumpkin pie falling out of his slack jawed mouth and said to me “I’ve voted Republican my whole life, but to see what Elon did to Mr. Dorsey’s website. Why just the other day a guy with a Roman statue avi and an account based in Pakistan said I deserved to be shoved into an oven. I’m not even a cookie why would he say that???” He then died of diabetes. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 5, 2026

The post continues:

… said to me “I’ve voted Republican my whole life, but to see what Elon did to Mr. Dorsey’s website. Why just the other day a guy with a Roman statue avi and an account based in Pakistan said I deserved to be shoved into an oven. I’m not even a cookie why would he say that???” He then died of diabetes.

@jarvis_best With your vivid description, I can picture it as if I was there! — kev74 (@Thekev74) November 5, 2026

@jarvis_best https://t.co/RpyZcdPIVl — Hey Zeús (@HeyZeus) November 5, 2026

@chrislhayes @elonmusk I’ve come to think that Chris Hayes is a craven, leftist political hack pretending to be an objective media figure. Just kidding – I’ve known that for quite a while. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) November 5, 2026

@chrislhayes @elonmusk Brother, have you been on BlueSky? I saw a post today advocating for Republicans to be eaten alive by rats on live TV. You act like feral social media users is a one sided problem. — Jeff (@NeedsBourbon) November 4, 2026

@chrislhayes @elonmusk Considering the fact that he’s a private citizen, not an elected official, what exactly is your point other than airing your personal dislike using your supposed “journalist” credentials, even if those could be considered nothing other than a desk anchor. — Skeptical (@SkepticalShash) November 4, 2026

@chrislhayes @elonmusk Yeah, Twitter was so much better when it was just a fetid swamp of feral left-wing freaks. — Hudson Hauk (@Eggsellseeor) November 5, 2026

@chrislhayes @elonmusk Hayes unironically describing pre Elon Twitter and projecting it onto others. No shock there. — short change hero (@shrtchangehero) November 5, 2026

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@chrislhayes @elonmusk If you can’t spot the left wing freaks on Twitter….you might be a left wing freak. — Shaw Roberts (@bluefront) November 5, 2026

@chrislhayes @elonmusk That's right, if you guys were only nicer and decent you would have won. Chris would have voted for you too! — Jetison (@Jetison_13) November 5, 2026

@chrislhayes @elonmusk Dude you think way too highly of what you do. Newsflash, you’re not a journalist. You’re a narrative seller without the memes. — Bmackson (@Bmackson1) November 5, 2026

@chrislhayes @elonmusk You've had your share of histrionic posts yourself Christopher, so don't try to climb atop the stool of moral superiority just yet. — Matt (@manicblase) November 4, 2026

@chrislhayes @elonmusk And yet you and your lisp are here. — Shonuff (@TheStroke76) November 5, 2026

@chrislhayes @mrxchatbase @elonmusk Yet here you are. — Dave Cundiff (@dave_cundiff) November 4, 2026

@chrislhayes @elonmusk Why are you here? — Ignacio Couce (@CouceIgnacio) November 4, 2026

@chrislhayes @elonmusk Chris, you are one angry lesbian — Man In The Middle with Rayme (@RaymonScannell) November 5, 2026

@chrislhayes @elonmusk Feel better soon, Chris. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) November 5, 2026

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It was nice for Hayes to drop in from the den of heightened political discourse that is Bluesky and address us feral right-wing freaks. We see he's still paying Musk his subscription fee for X, so he must be getting some value out of it.

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