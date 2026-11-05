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Chris Hayes: Elon Musk Did Libs a Favor by Turning X Into a Fetid Swamp of Feral Right-Wing Freaks

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 05, 2026 8:00 PM
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Chris Hayes: Elon Musk Did Libs a Favor by Turning X Into a Fetid Swamp of Feral Right-Wing Freaks
The Chris Hayes Podcast

Hey, look … there's one person on the Left who's posting about Elon Musk without calling for him to be subpoenaed or killed and his companies seized and nationalized. MS NOW's Chris Hayes thinks Musk actually did Democrats and progressives a favor by buying X and stopping the censorship and shadow-banning of conservatives, because now those right-wing freaks post like cartoon movie villains and think it makes them look cool. Um, here's your list of freaks posting like cartoon movie villains and thinking it makes them look cool:

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Hayes doesn't give any examples, so as usual, we don't know exactly what he's talking about.

The post continues:

… said to me “I’ve voted Republican my whole life, but to see what Elon did to Mr. Dorsey’s website. Why just the other day a guy with a Roman statue avi and an account based in Pakistan said I deserved to be shoved into an oven. I’m not even a cookie why would he say that???” He then died of diabetes.

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It was nice for Hayes to drop in from the den of heightened political discourse that is Bluesky and address us feral right-wing freaks. We see he's still paying Musk his subscription fee for X, so he must be getting some value out of it.

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News Topics BLUESKY | CHRIS HAYES | CONSERVATISM | ELON MUSK | X

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