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WATCH Champagne Socialist CAUGHT Spending at Disney and Amazon After Ranting About Evil Capitalists

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 09, 2026 2:30 PM
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WATCH Champagne Socialist CAUGHT Spending at Disney and Amazon After Ranting About Evil Capitalists
Twitchy Meme

Caleb Hammer just gave viewers another masterclass in champagne socialism during a recent episode, and the results were as predictable as they were entertaining. 

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Then again, socialists are rather predictable but we digress.

His socialist guest spent the bulk of the segment railing against greedy corporations that refuse to pay their “fair share,” only for Hammer to pull up her actual spending and reveal a Disney vacation plus regular Amazon deliveries.

Watch this — you'll laugh.

Unless you're a socialist.

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Post continues:

... HAMMER: “Since your Disney trip, you know they’re a billion-dollar company. You know they get lots of tax benefits, right?” 

SOCIALIST: “Yeah. My sister works for Disney.”

HAMMER: “Big evil capitalist Disney. Was that to Disney?”

SOCIALIST: “Yes.”

HAMMER: “Champagne socialist. As always.”

“You know you people are the most hypocritical people. I’d say people on the far right are really annoying. The people on the far left are hyper hyper hypocritical.”

“Evil corporations capitalist, and then you just give them all your money.”

“And Amazon, weren’t you just hating on that warehouse that delivered that to you?”

SOCIALIST: “Yeah.”

HAMMER: “It’s a shame they’re able to get there on that two-lane road to your house.”

SOCIALIST: “I don’t shop on Amazon very often. But if I do it’s—”

HAMMER: “Who cares?”

SOCIALIST: “I can’t find it around me.”

HAMMER: “No, live your principles. You’re cheap principles. I have no real moral backing other than performative and virtue signaling.”

Socialism in the mouth, capitalism in the cart.

The contrast was immediate. The same person who had just finished dunking on “big evil capitalists” was forced to explain why her money kept flowing straight to the companies she claims to despise. 

Hammer didn’t let her off the hook, repeatedly pointing out the gap between the rhetoric and the receipts. The exchange quickly turned into a textbook demonstration of how performative anti-capitalism tends to work in practice: loud complaints about the system, followed by quiet participation in every convenience it provides.

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Indeed.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics AMAZON | CONSERVATISM | FOX NEWS | SOCIALISM | TAXES

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