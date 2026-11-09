WATCH Champagne Socialist CAUGHT Spending at Disney and Amazon After Ranting About Evil Capitalists

Caleb Hammer just gave viewers another masterclass in champagne socialism during a recent episode, and the results were as predictable as they were entertaining.

Advertisement

Then again, socialists are rather predictable but we digress.

His socialist guest spent the bulk of the segment railing against greedy corporations that refuse to pay their “fair share,” only for Hammer to pull up her actual spending and reveal a Disney vacation plus regular Amazon deliveries.

Watch this — you'll laugh.

Unless you're a socialist.

Caleb Hammer catches a socialist spending at Disney and Amazon after she spent the entire episode dunking on “big evil” CAPITALISTS. She had just argued that corporations don’t pay their fair share. Then he opens her City Card, and it gets ugly for her fast. HAMMER: “Since your Disney trip, you know they’re a billion-dollar company. You know they get lots of tax benefits, right?” SOCIALIST: “Yeah. My sister works for Disney.” HAMMER: “Big evil capitalist Disney. Was that to Disney?” SOCIALIST: “Yes.” HAMMER: “Champagne socialist. As always.” “You know you people are the most hypocritical people. I’d say people on the far right are really annoying. The people on the far left are hyper hyper hypocritical.” “Evil corporations capitalist, and then you just give them all your money.” “And Amazon, weren’t you just hating on that warehouse that delivered that to you?” SOCIALIST: “Yeah.” HAMMER: “It’s a shame they’re able to get there on that two-lane road to your house.” SOCIALIST: “I don’t shop on Amazon very often. But if I do it’s—” HAMMER: “Who cares?” SOCIALIST: “I can’t find it around me.” HAMMER: “No, live your principles. You’re cheap principles. I have no real moral backing other than performative and virtue signaling.” Socialism in the mouth, capitalism in the cart. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 7, 2026

Post continues:

... HAMMER: “Since your Disney trip, you know they’re a billion-dollar company. You know they get lots of tax benefits, right?” SOCIALIST: “Yeah. My sister works for Disney.” HAMMER: “Big evil capitalist Disney. Was that to Disney?” SOCIALIST: “Yes.” HAMMER: “Champagne socialist. As always.” “You know you people are the most hypocritical people. I’d say people on the far right are really annoying. The people on the far left are hyper hyper hypocritical.” “Evil corporations capitalist, and then you just give them all your money.” “And Amazon, weren’t you just hating on that warehouse that delivered that to you?” SOCIALIST: “Yeah.” HAMMER: “It’s a shame they’re able to get there on that two-lane road to your house.” SOCIALIST: “I don’t shop on Amazon very often. But if I do it’s—” HAMMER: “Who cares?” SOCIALIST: “I can’t find it around me.” HAMMER: “No, live your principles. You’re cheap principles. I have no real moral backing other than performative and virtue signaling.” Socialism in the mouth, capitalism in the cart.

The contrast was immediate. The same person who had just finished dunking on “big evil capitalists” was forced to explain why her money kept flowing straight to the companies she claims to despise.

Hammer didn’t let her off the hook, repeatedly pointing out the gap between the rhetoric and the receipts. The exchange quickly turned into a textbook demonstration of how performative anti-capitalism tends to work in practice: loud complaints about the system, followed by quiet participation in every convenience it provides.

Advertisement

@VigilantFox Every. Single. Time. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) November 8, 2026

Indeed.

============================================================

Related:

Philly Antisemitic DSA Protester Learns the Hard Way NOBODY Believes He Was the Victim and LOL (Pic)

It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HAHAHA: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan BEG Listeners for MONEY

Philly DSA A-HOLES Cry ‘Repression’ After Counter-Protesters Stop Them Tormenting Jewish Business

'Hope the Gays Have FUN With Their New Besties!' Just GUESS What This Muslim-Majority City Banned

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! SNL ACTUALLY Makes Funny Joke About Abdul El-Sayed and the Left Can't DEAL (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.