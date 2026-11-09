Philly Antisemitic DSA Protester Learns the Hard Way NOBODY Believes He Was the Victim and LOL (Pic)

A Philadelphia DSA activist loser came home from a “boycott bike ride” and made a shocking discovery: thumbtacks stuck to the bottoms of his shoes.

THE HORROR!

Advertisement

THE TERROR!

REEEEEEE!

He immediately concluded that Zionist counter-protesters had deliberately deployed them against the crowd, because apparently that’s the level of threat assessment we’re working with now.

Came home from the Philadelphia boycott bike ride wondering why the traction on my shoes was less than usual and have discovered that they’re covered in tacks that were deployed on the crowd by Zionist counter protestors https://t.co/8beGMdhBhW — James🔻 (@GoodVibePolitik) November 8, 2026

The post, complete with a photo of the offending footwear, has been treated by supporters as evidence of a sinister plot to maim peaceful protesters. Never mind that the rider was on a bike through city streets that are regularly littered with construction debris, loose metal, and whatever else falls off trucks. Or that a handful of tiny tacks on a pair of shoes is roughly as dangerous as stepping on a LEGO in the dark.

The idea that this constitutes a coordinated attack worthy of outrage says more about the complainant than it does about any counter-protesters who may or may not have been there.

@GoodVibePolitik OMG! How did you make it through that? — BiggiesNotDead 🤪 (@RodSox4) November 9, 2026

YOU GUYS! IT WAS THUMB TACKS!

@GoodVibePolitik ... shouldn't the tacks be in your bicycle tires, not your shoes? — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik https://t.co/zmhvWfgMw8 — ⚡️Jeffy's Raspberry Dream ⚡️ (@BLRawding) November 9, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA

If the tacks were planted on purpose, it was a remarkably low-effort form of opposition. If they weren’t, then a grown man just spent his evening documenting and publicizing the fact that his shoes got a little sticky. Either way, the victimhood narrative writes itself.

============================================================

Related:

It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HAHAHA: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan BEG Listeners for MONEY

Philly DSA A-HOLES Cry ‘Repression’ After Counter-Protesters Stop Them Tormenting Jewish Business

'Hope the Gays Have FUN With Their New Besties!' Just GUESS What This Muslim-Majority City Banned

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! SNL ACTUALLY Makes Funny Joke About Abdul El-Sayed and the Left Can't DEAL (WATCH)

Dave Chappelle Just Found Out Charlie Kirk (The Guy He's Glad Is DEAD) Once Had His Back (Awkward)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.