DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Philly Antisemitic DSA Protester Learns the Hard Way NOBODY Believes He Was the Victim and LOL (Pic)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 09, 2026 2:00 PM
Advertisement
Philly Antisemitic DSA Protester Learns the Hard Way NOBODY Believes He Was the Victim and LOL (Pic)
Imgflip

A Philadelphia DSA activist loser came home from a “boycott bike ride” and made a shocking discovery: thumbtacks stuck to the bottoms of his shoes. 

THE HORROR!

Advertisement

THE TERROR!

REEEEEEE!

He immediately concluded that Zionist counter-protesters had deliberately deployed them against the crowd, because apparently that’s the level of threat assessment we’re working with now.

The post, complete with a photo of the offending footwear, has been treated by supporters as evidence of a sinister plot to maim peaceful protesters. Never mind that the rider was on a bike through city streets that are regularly littered with construction debris, loose metal, and whatever else falls off trucks. Or that a handful of tiny tacks on a pair of shoes is roughly as dangerous as stepping on a LEGO in the dark. 

The idea that this constitutes a coordinated attack worthy of outrage says more about the complainant than it does about any counter-protesters who may or may not have been there.

YOU GUYS! IT WAS THUMB TACKS!

Recommended
THERE It Is! Katie Pavlich Spots ANOTHER Reason the Left Wants to Destroy Pete Hegseth Doug P. Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA

If the tacks were planted on purpose, it was a remarkably low-effort form of opposition. If they weren’t, then a grown man just spent his evening documenting and publicizing the fact that his shoes got a little sticky. Either way, the victimhood narrative writes itself.

============================================================

Related:

It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HAHAHA: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan BEG Listeners for MONEY

Philly DSA A-HOLES Cry ‘Repression’ After Counter-Protesters Stop Them Tormenting Jewish Business

'Hope the Gays Have FUN With Their New Besties!' Just GUESS What This Muslim-Majority City Banned

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! SNL ACTUALLY Makes Funny Joke About Abdul El-Sayed and the Left Can't DEAL (WATCH)

Dave Chappelle Just Found Out Charlie Kirk (The Guy He's Glad Is DEAD) Once Had His Back (Awkward)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ANTIFA | ANTISEMITISM | ISRAEL

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

THERE It Is! Katie Pavlich Spots ANOTHER Reason the Left Wants to Destroy Pete Hegseth

THERE It Is! Katie Pavlich Spots ANOTHER Reason the Left Wants to Destroy Pete Hegseth

Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
Carol Roth Gives Tammy Baldwin an Economics Lesson So Easy, Even a Caveman Could Get It (She Won't)

Carol Roth Gives Tammy Baldwin an Economics Lesson So Easy, Even a Caveman Could Get It (She Won't)

Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos