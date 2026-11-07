Boycott Backfire: PA Leaders, Citizens Condemn Antisemitic Philly Bike Rally

A so-called "Anti-Zionist"(we all know what that really means) bike rally planned for Sunday, November 8 in Philadelphia is drawing lots of attention, and it's probably not the kind the organizers wanted. The stated goal of the event by activist group Philly Bike On Your Left is to ride around historic Rittenhouse Square to call for the boycott of Jewish-owned eateries in the city so that they can "show these zionist business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are" Their Instagram bio ticks all the radical Left buzzwords that you'd expect. Unfortunately, their post advertising the rally has over 700 likes. You can click over to see it, but it won't do you much good because of course they have comments turned off.

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Oh, and did we mention this event takes place on the eve of Kristallnacht? Remind us again who the fascists and Nazis are?

The story is making national headlines, and it's certainly caught the attention of Pennsylvania state and local leaders.

PA Senator John Fetterman shared his thoughts in his usual colorful way:

This ‘Boycott Ride’ in Philadelphia is the Left’s pro-Hamas, Jew-hating, BDS assholes-on-wheels. Every Democrat of conscience should condemn this sick parade of rank antisemitism. I’m glad to see the steps @PhillyMayor is taking to ensure the safety of the Jewish community. https://t.co/HnaqBzD09T — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 6, 2026

We're glad too. Speaking of Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, here is her official statement on the subject:

https://t.co/T1oLN96vC8 — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) November 5, 2026

Here's the full image:





PA Attorney General David Sunday weighed in:

The planned bike ride boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants in and around Rittenhouse Square on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht is deeply unsettling. By explicitly targeting businesses because their owners are Jewish, the organizers are engaging in a form of discrimination that falls back on some of the oldest antisemitic tropes and tactics in history. This is not simply a protest directed at the policies of Israel, rather it singles out our fellow Pennsylvanians based on their Jewish identity, targeting them for policies they have nothing to do with and no ability to affect because of their faith. That is unconscionable in our Commonwealth which was founded on religious tolerance and unacceptable in a city that prides itself on brotherly love. — PA Attorney General Dave Sunday (@PAAttorneyGen) November 4, 2026

The full post reads:

The planned bike ride boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants in and around Rittenhouse Square on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht is deeply unsettling. By explicitly targeting businesses because their owners are Jewish, the organizers are engaging in a form of discrimination that falls back on some of the oldest antisemitic tropes and tactics in history. This is not simply a protest directed at the policies of Israel, rather it singles out our fellow Pennsylvanians based on their Jewish identity, targeting them for policies they have nothing to do with and no ability to affect because of their faith. That is unconscionable in our Commonwealth which was founded on religious tolerance and unacceptable in a city that prides itself on brotherly love.

The Governor of Pennsylvania also had something to say:

My Administration has been in touch with local officials in Philadelphia ahead of the planned protest on Sunday that’s designed to intimidate and drive Jewish businesses out of our communities. Hate and antisemitism have no place in our Commonwealth. And I’m grateful to state and local law enforcement who will work to make sure our neighborhoods remain safe this weekend. https://t.co/9ABm9kGyyv — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) November 6, 2026

The post continues:

...and local law enforcement who will work to make sure our neighborhoods remain safe this weekend.

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We don't agree with Shapiro about much (almost nothing, if we're being honest) but we stand with him on this issue.

It wasn't just the elected officials who took a stand against this hate-fest. Regular people chimed in too:

I'm an avid cyclist and I say boycott this RIDE! I feel like going to Philly just to support the targeted businesses. — Bill Weinberg (@Billydub420) November 4, 2026

Do it! We're pretty confident you won't be alone.

UPDATE: The Jewish community in Philadelphia is hosting a food crawl to support the Jewish businesses that are being targeted by a "boycott ride" on Sunday. Sunday is the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, making the timing of the boycott particular nasty. The food crawl and the boycott ride are scheduled for the same place and time. But with the support of police and elected officials, the restaurant owners are for Sunday. — Jessica Russak-Hoffman (@HoffmanJess) November 5, 2026

From a friend in Philadelphia: "Good news-- we are fighting back! The list of businesses (all eateries) is circulating around, and there will be a giant Food Crawl that many, many community members will be attending. I would not be surprised if we far outnumber the boycotters." — Diane H 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇮🇷 🇺🇦 ✡ (@DianeB528) November 6, 2026

The Phila boycott of Jewish businesses has backfired. Proud of my hometown: American decency triumphs over hate: https://t.co/VdMVxpoLK5 — David Wolpe (@RabbiWolpe) November 6, 2026

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Say what you want about Philly, but they look after their own, and we're very much looking forward to this sad little event not going the way the organizers planned.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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