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Philly DSA A-HOLES Cry ‘Repression’ After Counter-Protesters Stop Them Tormenting Jewish Business

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 09, 2026 12:15 PM
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Philly DSA A-HOLES Cry ‘Repression’ After Counter-Protesters Stop Them Tormenting Jewish Business
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A group of masked bike activists in Philadelphia decided the best way to protest the war in Gaza was to spend a Sunday morning trying to drive Jewish-owned restaurants out of Rittenhouse Square, right on the eve of the Kristallnacht anniversary. 

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Yeah, they're a-holes.

They rolled up with Palestinian flags and signs declaring that certain “Zionist establishments” had to go, only to discover that hundreds of regular people had other plans. Those people showed up with Israeli flags, lined the sidewalks outside the targeted delis and cafes, and made it clear the boycott was not going to turn into a victory lap.

Guess how the Philly DSA responded?

Yeah, they cried. A lot. That's what socialists do. They torment people and then when they don't get their way and people fight back, they cry.

It's amazing to us (and not in a good way) that anyone would want to be associated with DSA losers but here we are.

*cough cough*

True dat.

The HORROR.

There is a particular brand of arrogance required to organize an event aimed at Jewish-owned businesses on that particular weekend, then act shocked when the city does not treat you like the moral center of the universe. The DSA did not invent the tactic, but it was happy to defend the effort and frame basic civic pushback as an attack on free speech. The restaurants stayed open. 

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The lines formed outside them. The bike ride ended early. And somewhere in Philadelphia, a handful of people in keffiyehs are still trying to convince themselves that the public’s refusal to let them torment local businesses counts as oppression.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CENSORSHIP | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FREE SPEECH

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