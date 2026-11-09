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UBER-Hags Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Panic-RAGE As More and More Sponsors BAIL (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 09, 2026 9:20 AM
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UBER-Hags Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Panic-RAGE As More and More Sponsors BAIL (WATCH)
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Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan finally figured out that laughing about digging up Charlie Kirk and “doing it again” might not be the brand-building exercise they thought it was — so naturally they responded by admitting their apology was only for their own egos, then launching into a frantic, profanity-soaked meltdown about “universal human rights.” 

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Because nothing proves your deep commitment to basic human decency quite like celebrating the murder of someone you disagree with, watching the sponsors flee, and then telling the people who noticed to eff all the way off while patting yourselves on the back for being the real victims.

Post continues:

... are allowed to curse people and glorify violence.

Glad they cleared up that the apology was completely fake.

sadf

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We saw Hideous Pig Snakes open for Angry Beavers in 99.

And accurate.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CENSORSHIP | FAKE NEWS | FREE SPEECH | MEDIA BIAS

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