UBER-Hags Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Panic-RAGE As More and More Sponsors BAIL (WATCH)

Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan finally figured out that laughing about digging up Charlie Kirk and “doing it again” might not be the brand-building exercise they thought it was — so naturally they responded by admitting their apology was only for their own egos, then launching into a frantic, profanity-soaked meltdown about “universal human rights.”

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Because nothing proves your deep commitment to basic human decency quite like celebrating the murder of someone you disagree with, watching the sponsors flee, and then telling the people who noticed to eff all the way off while patting yourselves on the back for being the real victims.

A frantic Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan have a profanity laced meltdown as all their sponsors drop them, admit their ‘apology’ was only meant for themselves. The hags mentioned how they support “universal human rights” which was apparently used as justification for why they are allowed to curse people and glorify violence. Glad they cleared up that the apology was completely fake. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 8, 2026

Post continues:

... are allowed to curse people and glorify violence. Glad they cleared up that the apology was completely fake.

sadf

@CollinRugg My only shock here is that they actually admitted that the apology was essentially fake. — 1000HolyPlaces⛪️ (@1000HolyPlaces) November 9, 2026

@CollinRugg We have freedom of speech in the #USA per our #1A & on your podcast. The 1A doesn’t guarantee what the #consequences will be. Evidently their parents didn’t teach them about consequences. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸🐊 (@lillymckim) November 9, 2026

@CollinRugg @HeartlandRaised “Please subscribe! We have no advertisers left!” — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) November 9, 2026

@CollinRugg If ONE sponsor EVER goes back or the few left stay as a sponsor, I hope they get Bud-Lite’d — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 9, 2026

@CollinRugg Hideous pig snakes — OmnipotentCEO (@OmnipotentCEO) November 9, 2026

We saw Hideous Pig Snakes open for Angry Beavers in 99.

And accurate.

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