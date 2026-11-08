BOOYAH: AG Todd Blanche Wipes the Smug Off Dana Bash's Face So BADLY She Cuts Interview OFF (Watch)

Dana Bash sat across from Attorney General Todd Blanche on CNN Sunday morning fully prepared to deliver the usual scripted hit job: paint the DOJ as a Trump-directed weapon aimed solely at the president’s enemies, and treat the AG like a failure who has nothing to show for nearly two years in the job.

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Blanche wasn’t having it.

Not ANY of it.

Instead of playing defense, he flipped the entire framing, pointing out her selective outrage over a handful of cases while the department has brought thousands of others, crime sits at historic lows, and at least one high-profile prosecution was actually dropped once new information came to light.

The interview quickly became less about any supposed weaponization and more about a host who suddenly needed to change the subject.

Watch:

He wasn’t about to let her steamroll him on CNN. Dana Bash just tried to tell Attorney General Todd Blanche — to his face — that not only is he a failure as AG, but that he has been weaponized by President Trump to go after his political enemies. Wow. Blanche immediately wiped the smug look off her face. BLANCHE: “You selectively talked about three cases over the past two years…as opposed to the THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS that this Department of Justice has brought over the past two years.” “There’s a reason why crime is at historic lows, and while you can spend your time on Sunday morning talking about two investigations and two cases, one of which is ongoing, by the way…” “And cases where, by the way, this Department of Justice dismissed the charges against that Olympian.” “So after charges were brought and new information came to light, the charges were dismissed.” Bash had to interrupt Blanche and change the topic after he DESTROYED her entire narrative. — Overton (@overton_news) November 8, 2026

Post continues:

... the smug look off her face. BLANCHE: “You selectively talked about three cases over the past two years…as opposed to the THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS that this Department of Justice has brought over the past two years.” “There’s a reason why crime is at historic lows, and while you can spend your time on Sunday morning talking about two investigations and two cases, one of which is ongoing, by the way…” “And cases where, by the way, this Department of Justice dismissed the charges against that Olympian.” “So after charges were brought and new information came to light, the charges were dismissed.” Bash had to interrupt Blanche and change the topic after he DESTROYED her entire narrative.

Love this.

Needed this.

So much. Heh.

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