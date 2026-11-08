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No WONDER They're Flipping OUT: Stephen Miller's GREATEST HITS Making Media CRY Surface and LOL

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 08, 2026 10:10 AM
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No WONDER They're Flipping OUT: Stephen Miller's GREATEST HITS Making Media CRY Surface and LOL
Meme

While the Left is busy having a full-scale meltdown over Stephen Miller’s elevation to White House chief of staff — complete with Hakeem Jeffries calling him a “dangerous xenophobe” who should be “eradicated like a malignant tumor,” Chuck Schumer vowing to fight him at every turn, and assorted Democrats and media figures reaching for the usual “blood on his hands” and “hatemonger” talking points — clips of Miller methodically dismantling mainstream media narratives are resurfacing all over social media. 

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From press briefing rooms to cable hits, the same guy they’re treating like a national emergency has spent years calmly walking reporters through the difference between actual facts and their preferred storylines on the border, immigration enforcement, and due process, and those clips are suddenly everywhere again.

For example ... 

This is great too.

Heh.

They won't know what to do with themselves.

And Trump picking Miller tells us he's not about to give up the fight; we don't know about you, but we needed to see and know this right now.

This is gonna be fun.

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News Topics BORDER SECURITY | CNN | ILLEGAL ALIEN | JAKE TAPPER | STEPHEN MILLER

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