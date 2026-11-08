No WONDER They're Flipping OUT: Stephen Miller's GREATEST HITS Making Media CRY Surface and LOL

While the Left is busy having a full-scale meltdown over Stephen Miller’s elevation to White House chief of staff — complete with Hakeem Jeffries calling him a “dangerous xenophobe” who should be “eradicated like a malignant tumor,” Chuck Schumer vowing to fight him at every turn, and assorted Democrats and media figures reaching for the usual “blood on his hands” and “hatemonger” talking points — clips of Miller methodically dismantling mainstream media narratives are resurfacing all over social media.

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From press briefing rooms to cable hits, the same guy they’re treating like a national emergency has spent years calmly walking reporters through the difference between actual facts and their preferred storylines on the border, immigration enforcement, and due process, and those clips are suddenly everywhere again.

For example ...

If you only watch ONE Stephen Miller video… please watch this one. Miller absolutely NUKING Jim Acosta from orbit here is a masterclass in dismantling liberal ideology. I never saw this when I was a liberal years ago. I wish I had because this may have changed my mind. https://t.co/IOZRmKlLNc — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 8, 2026

This is great too.

Hi. Want to see a murder on live TV? I give you New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller vs. Jake Tapper on CNN. Tapper said we need illegals here to pick our crops. Then, Fatality. https://t.co/Vgq7MFO3QS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2026

Heh.

They won't know what to do with themselves.

And Trump picking Miller tells us he's not about to give up the fight; we don't know about you, but we needed to see and know this right now.

This is gonna be fun.

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