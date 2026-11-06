First Act of Dem-Controlled Congress Exposes Their REAL Priorities and It Ain't PRETTY (Literally)

With Democrats poised to take control of Congress after the midterms, one of the first orders of business is already being previewed, and it has nothing to do with the economy, the border, or the national debt.

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Nope.

These are not serious people.

The incoming majority plans an early rules change that would allow Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride—a biological male named Tim who identifies as a woman — to use the women’s bathrooms in the Capitol.

See what we mean? Super important stuff.

The move is being treated as a straightforward matter of inclusion by progressive outlets, but it has already drawn sharp pushback from critics who see it as the latest example of a party more focused on rewriting sex-based spaces than on the issues voters just elevated them to address.

One of the first acts of the Democrat-controlled Congress will be a rule change so transvestite Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) will be able to use the women’s bathroom in the halls of Congress. https://t.co/ityOEgN7LS — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 6, 2026

Didn't these a-holes promise AFFORDABILITY?!

Guess a guy being able to go into a woman's bathroom takes precedence.

@BreitbartNews Really hitting affordability head on! 😂 — SusanLovesAmerica❤️🇺🇸 (@shangrimom) November 6, 2026

@BreitbartNews Clearly his bathroom choice is the most pressing issue we face today 🙄 — Sparky Malarkey🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@Mr__Sparky) November 6, 2026

Clearly.

@BreitbartNews *Tim McBride — Paul “Molon Labe” Williams (@PaulyD1978) November 6, 2026

@BreitbartNews https://t.co/FxDJ6097RJ — Suzie Krug (Castle) (@SuzanneCas84069) November 6, 2026

*sigh* In case you were wondering, yes, yes things are getting stupider again.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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