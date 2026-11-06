MATH IS HARD! Martha MacCallum Makes DSA Leader SQUIRM Asking Her a Very Simple Question (WATCH)

When DSA National Co-Chair Megan Romer sat down with Martha MacCallum on Fox News to discuss her organization’s Capitol Hill priorities, the conversation quickly zeroed in on the price tag.

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Because we all know no one in the DSA can do even a tiny bit of math.

Confronted with a White House estimate that the full DSA agenda — Medicare for All, student debt cancellation, free tuition, open borders, and the rest — would cost $49 trillion over 10 years, Romer brushed the figure off as “made-up.”

What followed was a series of polite but persistent follow-ups from MacCallum asking for Romer’s own number, or even a rough one. The squirming is really something else.

Watch:

DSA leader Megan Romer has NO answer when Fox News’s Martha MacCallum asks where the $49 TRILLION for her socialist agenda is coming from. Romer calls the number “made-up.” Then MacCallum what HER number is, and it gets embarrassing fast. MACCALLUM: “That’s $350,000 per household. Cancelling student debt, open borders and amnesty, Medicare for All. How are you going to pay for that?” ROMER: “Yeah, I mean, we understand that the White House, who does not like us very much, managed to come up with some math that made us look bad.” MACCALLUM: “So that’s $47.4 trillion, Medicare for All.” ROMER: “Yeah, it’s a made up number.” MACCALLUM: “You say it’s a made up number, but it was done by economists. Your number versus their number.” So MacCallum throws her a lifeline. MACCALLUM: “What’s your number when you add up everything on that list? What number did you come up with?” ROMER: “There’s no like, one solid number because it depends on what pieces we can build in the meantime.” MACCALLUM: “So just give me a basic number for your wish list.” ROMER: “That number is outrageous.” MACCALLUM: “What’s your number for your wish list?” ROMER: “That number is ridiculous ... I’m not going to give you a solid number. That’s not what I’m here to do.” The number isn’t just coming from White House economists. Cato ran the DSA platform and found that confiscating the entire net worth of the 400 richest Americans, all $6.6 trillion of it, covers about 9% of the bill. Take every dollar of corporate profit on top of that and they’re still $29 trillion short. Romer is more than happy to explain how she’ll take money from the “billionaire class” and hand it to the working class. But ask how much it costs, or how she’ll actually pay for everything, and her entire argument collapses. CONTEXT: The DSA’s own estimate for its billionaire wealth tax is $3.9 trillion over ten years. The agenda costs $49 trillion. Even by their math, the billionaires cover 8 cents of every dollar. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 6, 2026

Post continues:

... household. Cancelling student debt, open borders and amnesty, Medicare for All. How are you going to pay for that?” ROMER: “Yeah, I mean, we understand that the White House, who does not like us very much, managed to come up with some math that made us look bad.” MACCALLUM: “So that’s $47.4 trillion, Medicare for All.” ROMER: “Yeah, it’s a made up number.” MACCALLUM: “You say it’s a made up number, but it was done by economists. Your number versus their number.”



So MacCallum throws her a lifeline. MACCALLUM: “What’s your number when you add up everything on that list? What number did you come up with?” ROMER: “There’s no like, one solid number because it depends on what pieces we can build in the meantime.” MACCALLUM: “So just give me a basic number for your wish list.” ROMER: “That number is outrageous.” MACCALLUM: “What’s your number for your wish list?” ROMER: “That number is ridiculous ... I’m not going to give you a solid number. That’s not what I’m here to do.” The number isn’t just coming from White House economists. Cato ran the DSA platform and found that confiscating the entire net worth of the 400 richest Americans, all $6.6 trillion of it, covers about 9% of the bill. Take every dollar of corporate profit on top of that and they’re still $29 trillion short.Romer is more than happy to explain how she’ll take money from the “billionaire class” and hand it to the working class.But ask how much it costs, or how she’ll actually pay for everything, and her entire argument collapses. CONTEXT: The DSA’s own estimate for its billionaire wealth tax is $3.9 trillion over ten years. The agenda costs $49 trillion. Even by their math, the billionaires cover 8 cents of every dollar.

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In other words, it can't be done.

We can't afford it.

The idea is STUPID.

But you all knew that already.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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