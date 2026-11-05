'You Know Who You ARE': DataRepublican Goes Scorched EARTH on People Threatening Pete Hegseth

DataRepublican just drew a hard line in the sand over the post-midterm pile-on aimed at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, warning that attempts to turn him into the scapegoat for the Iran operation are one of the few things that will make her go scorched earth.

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And maybe it's just us, but we're pretty sure nobody wants to see DataRepublican go scorched Earth unless of course it's someone like Hunter Biden or now, Abdul El-Sayed.

The longtime data-focused conservative made it clear she knows exactly who is pushing the narrative and isn’t interested in watching Hegseth take the fall for decisions that sit above him.

I’m a team player. Not many things will make me go scorched earth. Setting up @PeteHegseth as scapegoat is one of them. And, yes, I know the blackmail. You know who you are. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 5, 2026

With the military under civilian control and the actual destruction of Iran’s forces already accomplished under his watch, the sudden rush to pin broader political damage on the Pentagon chief is landing as pure blame-shifting to a lot of the same voters who just delivered a blue wave. The warning was blunt enough that it immediately pulled in reinforcements from others who see the same setup happening in real time.

🚨🚨DataRepublican Knows the Blackmail on Hegseth — and Just Declared Scorched Earth on Anyone Trying to Make Him the Midterm Scapegoat: DataRepublican just drew the line. Hegseth is not the scapegoat for the midterms. She knows the blackmail playbook and who is running it. The same forces that tried to sink him during confirmation are now pushing to make him the fall guy for a war Trump ordered and the military executed. Hegseth destroyed Iran’s military capacity. The chain of command is clear: civilian control. Blaming the SecDef for the decision to go in, or for the political fallout, is the setup. She’s a team player until they try to throw one of their own under the bus. Then it’s scorched earth. 🔥 #IstandwithDATAr 💣 — Politics On 𝕏 (@PoliticsOnX) November 5, 2026

HOOBOY.

And because people are misreading the "blackmail" part - it is not Pete who's being held hostage. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 5, 2026

So who is it? Enquiring minds want to know.

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