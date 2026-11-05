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'You Know Who You ARE': DataRepublican Goes Scorched EARTH on People Threatening Pete Hegseth

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 05, 2026 11:15 AM
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'You Know Who You ARE': DataRepublican Goes Scorched EARTH on People Threatening Pete Hegseth
Twitchy

DataRepublican just drew a hard line in the sand over the post-midterm pile-on aimed at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, warning that attempts to turn him into the scapegoat for the Iran operation are one of the few things that will make her go scorched earth. 

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And maybe it's just us, but we're pretty sure nobody wants to see DataRepublican go scorched Earth unless of course it's someone like Hunter Biden or now, Abdul El-Sayed.

The longtime data-focused conservative made it clear she knows exactly who is pushing the narrative and isn’t interested in watching Hegseth take the fall for decisions that sit above him. 

With the military under civilian control and the actual destruction of Iran’s forces already accomplished under his watch, the sudden rush to pin broader political damage on the Pentagon chief is landing as pure blame-shifting to a lot of the same voters who just delivered a blue wave. The warning was blunt enough that it immediately pulled in reinforcements from others who see the same setup happening in real time.

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HOOBOY.

So who is it? Enquiring minds want to know.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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