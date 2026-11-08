Run, You COWARDS! Harmeet K. Dhillon DECIMATES Horde of Frothy-Mouthed BIGOTS and We Are Here for It

The resignation letter had barely left her desk when the usual pack of online hyenas (no offense to any hyenas who may be reading this) started circling, their keyboards already sticky with the same cheap bile they’d been spitting since Harmeet K. Dhillon took office.

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Dhillon walked out of the Civil Rights Division having spent eighteen months enforcing the laws they claimed to love, and still the first thing a cluster of self-appointed guardians of the faith could manage was a sneering note about “demon worship.”

Not the body of work.

Not the court fights.

Her faith.

They weren’t angry about policy or competence or the direction of the division; they were angry that a woman who actually practiced a faith other than theirs had held real power and hadn’t used it to genuflect to their particular brand of grievance.

Demon worshipper. Get out of my country. — Joel Webbon (@JoelWebbon) November 7, 2026

This freakin' guy.

Who are you? — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) November 7, 2026

He's nobody. Oh, he thinks he's somebody but we assure you, he's not.

Update — these children deleted their racist post. I had constraints in government on what I could say. They are over. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) November 6, 2026

And when she answered their latest little tantrum with the calm observation that the constraints of government were finally gone, they deleted the post and scurried, because nothing terrifies a bigot more than the sudden realization that the person they spent years trying to other has just stopped needing their permission to exist.

This disgraced demon worshipping freak is now threatening to sue people for utilizing their free speech on X and other platforms. You prayed to "waheguru" (a literal demon) in front of the entire nation. We know exactly who you are, you disgusting demon lover. Go back home. https://t.co/Wk5e96Tcmg — Homefront Beacon (@HomefrontBeacon) November 7, 2026

Because this is super productive, thanks. Really.

Demon worshippers will not be tolerated in the Republican Party. — Georgia College Republicans (@GACollegeReps) November 6, 2026

What are you children going to do about it? Also, who are you? Show your faces and tell us how you are going to control who gets to be a Republican. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) November 7, 2026

They're not going to do a damn thing but cry about it on X.

I’ve been told that this band of groypers are losers who couldn’t win election as leaders, and therefore are misrepresenting themselves as the real GA College Republicans. They manage nevertheless to get thousands of likes on bigoted posts. Cowards. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) November 7, 2026

Cowards. That works.

Real Georgia College Rs statement (as distinct from the incel groyper losers): https://t.co/oXbatlCbTl — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) November 7, 2026

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