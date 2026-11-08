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Run, You COWARDS! Harmeet K. Dhillon DECIMATES Horde of Frothy-Mouthed BIGOTS and We Are Here for It

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 08, 2026 8:50 AM
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Run, You COWARDS! Harmeet K. Dhillon DECIMATES Horde of Frothy-Mouthed BIGOTS and We Are Here for It
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The resignation letter had barely left her desk when the usual pack of online hyenas (no offense to any hyenas who may be reading this) started circling, their keyboards already sticky with the same cheap bile they’d been spitting since Harmeet K. Dhillon took office.

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Dhillon walked out of the Civil Rights Division having spent eighteen months enforcing the laws they claimed to love, and still the first thing a cluster of self-appointed guardians of the faith could manage was a sneering note about “demon worship.” 

Not the body of work. 

Not the court fights. 

Her faith.

They weren’t angry about policy or competence or the direction of the division; they were angry that a woman who actually practiced a faith other than theirs had held real power and hadn’t used it to genuflect to their particular brand of grievance. 

This freakin' guy.

He's nobody. Oh, he thinks he's somebody but we assure you, he's not.

And when she answered their latest little tantrum with the calm observation that the constraints of government were finally gone, they deleted the post and scurried, because nothing terrifies a bigot more than the sudden realization that the person they spent years trying to other has just stopped needing their permission to exist.

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Because this is super productive, thanks. Really.

They're not going to do a damn thing but cry about it on X.

Cowards. That works.

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This. ^

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News Topics CENSORSHIP | FREE SPEECH | GEORGIA | HARMEET K. DHILLON | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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