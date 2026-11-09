It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HAHAHA: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan BEG Listeners for MONEY

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan are discovering that the free market has a sense of humor after all. The hosts of the “I’ve Had It” podcast spent the weekend begging their remaining audience for money after more than 20 sponsors walked away.

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Twenty.

Wow.

That's gotta hurt.

The pair followed up with a nearly half-hour tantrum aimed at Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded, before pivoting to the soft sell: join their YouTube membership, buy the book, and please keep the lights on.

It’s a familiar script for progressive media figures who treat political assassination as punchline material right up until the advertisers start counting the receipts. The sponsors, it turns out, would rather not be associated with people who find grave-robbing a murdered activist hilarious.

Welch and Sullivan are now learning the hard way that some audiences will still pay for that brand of comedy, but the companies that actually write checks have their limits.

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan plead with their supporters for financial support after more than 20 sponsors dropped them. "If you want to sponsor us financially, you can become a member on YouTube... also go buy my book." The women had a nearly 30-minute meltdown over Turning Point following backlash after the two hags giggled profusely at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk and "doing it" again to him. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 9, 2026

Gosh, we can't seem to make ourselves feel bad for Welch and Sullivan. Almost as if they deserve what's happening since you know, they thought it was funny to make a joke about digging Charlie Kirk up just so he could be murdered again.

Awful women.

@CollinRugg Nasty hose-bags — Tom McCarthy (@ishmael0464) November 9, 2026

This fits them perfectly.

@CollinRugg This could not have been more self-inflicted — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 9, 2026

But it's all a plot, don't you know?

@CollinRugg They look like melted wax figurines, Collin. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 9, 2026

@CollinRugg "If you want to sponsor us financially, you can become a member on YouTube... also go buy my book." @YouTube what is your rules and regulations on hateful speech? — Drexl Spivey 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@DrexlSpivey18) November 9, 2026

Ruh-roh.

*POPCORN*

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