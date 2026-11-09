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It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HAHAHA: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan BEG Listeners for MONEY

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 09, 2026 1:15 PM
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It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HAHAHA: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan BEG Listeners for MONEY
Meme

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan are discovering that the free market has a sense of humor after all. The hosts of the “I’ve Had It” podcast spent the weekend begging their remaining audience for money after more than 20 sponsors walked away.

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Twenty.

Wow.

That's gotta hurt.

The pair followed up with a nearly half-hour tantrum aimed at Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded, before pivoting to the soft sell: join their YouTube membership, buy the book, and please keep the lights on. 

It’s a familiar script for progressive media figures who treat political assassination as punchline material right up until the advertisers start counting the receipts. The sponsors, it turns out, would rather not be associated with people who find grave-robbing a murdered activist hilarious. 

Welch and Sullivan are now learning the hard way that some audiences will still pay for that brand of comedy, but the companies that actually write checks have their limits.

Gosh, we can't seem to make ourselves feel bad for Welch and Sullivan. Almost as if they deserve what's happening since you know, they thought it was funny to make a joke about digging Charlie Kirk up just so he could be murdered again.

Awful women.

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This fits them perfectly.

But it's all a plot, don't you know?

Ruh-roh. 

*POPCORN*

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Related:

Philly DSA A-HOLES Cry ‘Repression’ After Counter-Protesters Stop Them Tormenting Jewish Business

'Hope the Gays Have FUN With Their New Besties!' Just GUESS What This Muslim-Majority City Banned

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! SNL ACTUALLY Makes Funny Joke About Abdul El-Sayed and the Left Can't DEAL (WATCH)

Dave Chappelle Just Found Out Charlie Kirk (The Guy He's Glad Is DEAD) Once Had His Back (Awkward)

UBER-Hags Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Panic-RAGE As More and More Sponsors BAIL (WATCH)

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News Topics CENSORSHIP | CHARLIE KIRK | CONSERVATISM | MEDIA BIAS | YOUTUBE

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