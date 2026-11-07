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Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Apologize, Make Donation to Gun-Grabbers Everytown

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 07, 2026 4:00 PM
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Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Apologize, Make Donation to Gun-Grabbers Everytown
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As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier on Saturday, withered crone Jennifer Welch and her sidekick on the I've Had It podcast, Angie Sullivan, had lost a slew of sponsors after having a good cackle on Thursday over the idea of digging up Charlie Kirk's body and "doing it again." The loss of advertisers must have caused some pain, because Welch and Sullivan issued an apology that never would have come if the clip hadn't gone viral. To show that they're serious about gun violence, the pair announced they'd made a donation to gun grabbers Everytown for Our Lives. That's just what Kirk would have wanted — a donation made in his name to an anti-Second Amendment organization.

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The post continues:

… Pathetic “apology” and it’s a shame companies are still supporting this show.

We do believe that they regret it — the backlash, that is.

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As of Calvin's report this morning, we hadn't heard yet that Chewy had pulled its sponsorship. One poster chatted with the company, whose rep said, "Chewy does not currently sponsor the podcast and has no active relationship with it."

Yep.

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Kirk's assassination wasn't gun violence, but political violence, and they know it — that's why they found this particular incident of gun violence so chuckle-worthy. Donating to Everytown is just a slap in the face of everything Kirk stood for, and they know it.

***

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News Topics CHARLIE KIRK | EVERYTOWN FOR GUN SAFETY | GUN VIOLENCE | SECOND AMENDMENT

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