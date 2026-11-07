Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Apologize, Make Donation to Gun-Grabbers Everytown

As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier on Saturday, withered crone Jennifer Welch and her sidekick on the I've Had It podcast, Angie Sullivan, had lost a slew of sponsors after having a good cackle on Thursday over the idea of digging up Charlie Kirk's body and "doing it again." The loss of advertisers must have caused some pain, because Welch and Sullivan issued an apology that never would have come if the clip hadn't gone viral. To show that they're serious about gun violence, the pair announced they'd made a donation to gun grabbers Everytown for Our Lives. That's just what Kirk would have wanted — a donation made in his name to an anti-Second Amendment organization.

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I’ve Had It podcast issues smug “apology” as show sponsors flee after hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan couldn’t stop giggling at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk’s corpse and killing him a 2nd time. Cash App, Chewy, and others have stopped sponsoring the show. Pathetic “apology” and it’s a shame companies are still supporting this show. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2026

The post continues:

… Pathetic “apology” and it’s a shame companies are still supporting this show.

We do believe that they regret it — the backlash, that is.

@CollinRugg They weren't sorry until the sponsors started leaving. — james (@JamesCallsIt) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg Horrible apology. These witches didn’t take ownership of their behavior and instead tried to make it about guns. Apology not accepted. — JR (@GunnersAlive) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg A moratorium on all of the business that sponsored this show of at least 3 months. A permanent moratorium for those that remain sponsors of this show until they cancel. Send a message. This is unacceptable behavior. — SaltDisney (@SaltDisney2) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg Terrible human beings and this fact was established long before this latest incident. — Annus Horribilis (@schaeffer100) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg Not accepted, and if any of the sponsors that said they've stopped supporting renege because of this, they'll never see another cent from me. — JonSpace (@JonSpace5) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg How kind of them, donate to a purely Democrat cause that Charlie never supported. — Note (@Takenotesma) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg She’s not sorry — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg This isn’t the first time they’ve said disgusting things on their show. Anyone who sponsors them is just as responsible for all the things they’ve said. — akSloper (@aksloper) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg She would’ve lost her show if she hadn’t apologized, but it’s meaningless. If she truly hated gun violence, she’d never have laughed at such a thing. She would’ve been horrified by it. She’s completely fine with gun violence when it kills the right people. — Txnbybirth (@Txnbybirth) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg Yeah they say they shouldn’t have laughed, not that they shouldn’t have found it funny, which is the actual problem. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@MrLeadslinger) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg What a bunch of smug evil bitches. That's not an apology that is a double down middle finger. The punishment needs to double down as well. — Degenerative AI (@4Tiles) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg “There’s nothing funny about gun violence” There’s also nothing funny about a father and husband getting killed because he disagreed with you… they focus on the gun rather than their vile reaction to his death. They should apologize to his widow and children — annamerica (@annamerica) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg Wow, a shitty printed version with apoplectic undertones - they couldn’t do a live version because they know, the laughter and hysterical disgusting giddy, they portrayed over celebrating someone else’s demise, is the REAL version of Jennifer Welch & her ilk. — Jenny Mae (@JennyMae40) November 7, 2026

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@CollinRugg You know it’s a fake apology when they say “gun violence”. Oh well glad all the sponsors dumped them. — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) November 7, 2026

As of Calvin's report this morning, we hadn't heard yet that Chewy had pulled its sponsorship. One poster chatted with the company, whose rep said, "Chewy does not currently sponsor the podcast and has no active relationship with it."

@CollinRugg And these horrible shrews still believe he was shot by a conservative. — Grtmagnet (@TheGrtMagnet) November 7, 2026

Yep.

@CollinRugg They think that's an apology? Charlie Kirk wasn't a victim of gun violence. He was a victim of political violence. Donate to an org supporting free speech on college campuses — Hello (@imajollyroger) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg Worst apology ever…they should have donated to @TPUSA — teaparty OTAKU (@barnstimpootjoe) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg That is no apology to the family of Charlie Kirk and all the people who loved him. Those two women are the devil's soldiers. Pure evil. I will never shop with any business who sponsors them. — Sam (@SDWilliby) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg Their lawyers wrote that, when the sponsorships started cancelling. They had an opportunity to be decent human beings. They only chose to apologize when it became about the money. — Mamacita (@MsBehavin67) November 7, 2026

@CollinRugg Not an apology. They used it to push another one of their narratives. 🖕🏼 — Susanz (@susanz18229) November 7, 2026

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@CollinRugg There is no apology for this. It’s not something you can apologize for or donate away; it’s who they are, it’s how they think. Disgusting and cruel. — 🍊you glad… (@PassNoPass1) November 7, 2026

Kirk's assassination wasn't gun violence, but political violence, and they know it — that's why they found this particular incident of gun violence so chuckle-worthy. Donating to Everytown is just a slap in the face of everything Kirk stood for, and they know it.

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