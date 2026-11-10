They’re GONNA BLOW! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Takes NO PRISONERS on 'The View' and It's GLORIOUS -WATCH

Governor (love saying that) Sarah Huckabee Sanders walked into the lions’ den on The View and spent ninety straight seconds refusing to throw Pete Hegseth under the bus, no matter how many times Sunny Hostin tried to bait her into it.

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While the panel of she-hags clearly wanted the Arkansas governor to distance herself from the Secretary of War amid the latest impeachment theatrics from the usual suspects, Sanders kept returning to the same uncomfortable fact for that audience: Hegseth actually wore the uniform and deployed, something none of them can claim.

Hostin pressed the “is he doing a good job?” question three separate times hoping for a crack; she never got one. Instead, Sanders calmly pointed to what she’d seen firsthand in her own state and reminded everyone that presidents get to pick their teams. It was the kind of unapologetic defense that leaves the rest of the table visibly irritated and the rest of us hitting rewind.

Love her.

Watch:

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered a POWERFUL 90-second defense of Secretary Pete Hegseth right to the faces of the Jacobins on The View. It was great. Sunny Hostin kept pressing Sanders to turn on Hegseth. Hostin asked whether Hegseth was doing a good job THREE different times, hoping for a different answer. Sanders didn’t budge. Not an inch. SANDERS: “I think that Pete Hegseth, let me tell you, he loves our country, he is unlike any of us sitting here, he's put on a uniform and fought to defend it.” “He has served and sacrificed.” HOSTIN: “Do you think he’s doing a good job?” SANDERS: “I think he has an incredibly difficult job.” HOSTIN: “Do you think he’s doing a good job?” SANDERS: “I think from the things I have seen personally, yes, Pete Hegseth came into my state and he stood and helped swear in other members of the military, talked about what that means, the service and the sacrifice that comes with it.” “Anybody in that position is going to face difficult challenges, but the president has to be empowered to decide who his team is. He has to have the confidence in those individuals.” Sanders knew that defending Secretary Hegseth was not going to be a popular position amongst the panel and the audience but she said it anyway. — Overton (@overton_news) November 9, 2026

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... different times, hoping for a different answer. Sanders didn’t budge. Not an inch. SANDERS: “I think that Pete Hegseth, let me tell you, he loves our country, he is unlike any of us sitting here, he's put on a uniform and fought to defend it.” “He has served and sacrificed.” HOSTIN: “Do you think he’s doing a good job?” SANDERS: “I think he has an incredibly difficult job.” HOSTIN: “Do you think he’s doing a good job?” SANDERS: “I think from the things I have seen personally, yes, Pete Hegseth came into my state and he stood and helped swear in other members of the military, talked about what that means, the service and the sacrifice that comes with it.” “Anybody in that position is going to face difficult challenges, but the president has to be empowered to decide who his team is. He has to have the confidence in those individuals.” Sanders knew that defending Secretary Hegseth was not going to be a popular position amongst the panel and the audience but she said it anyway.

Because she's a bad-ass-biatch-boss.

And that's the TRUTH.

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