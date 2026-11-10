It's ON! Pete Hegseth Just ENDED Lamest of Lame Ducks Thomas Massie Over Impeachment and DAAAMN SON

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth opened his first Pentagon press conference in months by making it clear he has zero interest in playing along with Thomas Massie’s farewell tour. The outgoing Kentucky Republican, who already lost his primary after years of picking fights with President Trump, introduced articles of impeachment over the Iran war and other operations, and Hegseth treated the entire effort like the political stunt it is.

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He described it as a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment rather than any actual oversight, then labeled the whole production a farce.

Coming from the LAMEST of lame duck congressman whose main remaining contribution appears to be generating headlines on his way out the door, the response landed exactly as intended. Hegseth made it plain that policy disagreements dressed up as high crimes are not going to force him out, and the timing of Massie’s last-ditch move only reinforced the point.

Watch.

HEGSETH: “What one disgruntled and defeated Congressman is attempting is not oversight. It is not accountability. It is a politicized spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment… it’s a farce and it’s a stunt.” https://t.co/L2NX899TiA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2026

What he said. All of it.

TRUMP: Pete Hegseth gets an “A” PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER! President DJT https://t.co/UDSYgRkXLA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2026

Trump is so shy, you guys, he really needs to learn how to express himself.

Heh.

I'd ask Massie about his attempted impeachment of Hegseth and whether or not this is just an attempt to remove the guard dogs protecting Trump but he blocked me when he lost his primary.

He's kind of sensitive about it.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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