David French Applauds Thomas Massie’s Plan to Trigger a Vote to Impeach Pete Hegseth

As our own Doug Powers reported on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was met with a compilation of screenshots from Democrats when he claimed that he hadn't had a single member of the House Democrat caucus talk to him about impeachment. "We've been relentlessly focused on affordability and accountability," he claimed. "LAWYER UP," they said. "We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads."

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On Thursday, Jeffries, who's relentlessly focused on affordability and accountability, asked, "Why is Pete Hegseth still around?" The campaign against Hegseth began as soon as he was nominated, with senators like Elizabeth Warren painting him as a drunk with Nazi tattoos. The campaign to impeach Hegseth, though, can be traced back to Republican Thomas Massie. Back in September, Massie moved to impeach Hegseth for "high crimes and misdemeanors." That went nowhere, and unfortunately for Massie, he won't be in Congress when the Democrat majority takes over in January. That hasn't slowed him down, and CNN's "Fusion Natasha" Betrand reports that Massie plans to trigger a vote to impeach Hegseth when Congress returns next week.

“Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, the famously anti-Trump GOP lawmaker, told CNN he plans to trigger a vote to impeach Hegseth when Congress returns next week — and multiple GOP sources said they expect it to pass.” https://t.co/04H4ADGWR2 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 5, 2026

There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 5, 2026

It won't happen, but it does have The New York Times' Christian conservative columnist, David French, doing some wishcasting:

Excellent. Impeach and convict. Bar him from federal office. — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench For what? What are you going to impeach him for? — N8_TheOcho (@nates2k1) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench For what crime? Be specific. — History-Actual (@T00ManyCommies) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench Impeach and convict for what? I’m really asking in good faith here — I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench For what? What is the crime? Good Lord, you’ve become a total fucking scumbag — Don't eff it up (@lateToSupper) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench Any crime here or just doing the lock him up thing here? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench For what *crime* exactly? Or are we now at a point where we impeach ppl because we simply disagree on policy? And of course, this will be an entirely democrat party tactic. Because we all know republicans will never do the same to democrats. So much for “our democracy” 🙄 — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench The conservative case for communist show trials — Wade 🐊 McClusky (@WMcluskey) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench Profoundly stupid. Impeachment isn't for not liking someone. — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench You're aware the communists are going to put you against the wall too, right? You won't be even close to last. Just remember to tell them that you authored the Conservative Case for Political Show Trials as they bring you to the wall. — John Hellrung (@JohnMHellrung) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench And you fancy yourself our intellectual and moral superior. You can call for this, confident that the right wouldn't do this to you. But watch out for your fellow travelers. Don't turn your back to them. — Toni (@toni_novakowski) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench Any particular thoughts on the reason? Was it because he's managed to hit all recruitment goals? — Great_Steak (@rojo_times) November 5, 2026

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@DavidAFrench David, you're an embarrassment to the conservative movement. Go away, fool. — NorCal ex-pat (@norcalexpat) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench You sound no different than the DSA — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench For what offense David? I thought you were all about there rule of law and "norms". — Mike Smith (@punishedpat76) November 5, 2026

@DavidAFrench Have you come up with a crime yet, or are show trials now also a part of being a principled Christian conservative? — VaultTaurus (@HowlingVulture) November 5, 2026

There's a rumor going around that President Trump is encouraging Tennessee Governor-elect Masha Blackburn to appoint Hegseth to her Senate seat. French is probably anxious for Hegseth to be barred from federal office so that can't happen. He's also probably anxious for Hegseth to be impeached because he's a douchebag.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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