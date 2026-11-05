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David French Applauds Thomas Massie’s Plan to Trigger a Vote to Impeach Pete Hegseth

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 05, 2026 6:00 PM
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David French Applauds Thomas Massie’s Plan to Trigger a Vote to Impeach Pete Hegseth
NBC

As our own Doug Powers reported on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was met with a compilation of screenshots from Democrats when he claimed that he hadn't had a single member of the House Democrat caucus talk to him about impeachment. "We've been relentlessly focused on affordability and accountability," he claimed. "LAWYER UP," they said. "We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads."

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On Thursday, Jeffries, who's relentlessly focused on affordability and accountability, asked, "Why is Pete Hegseth still around?" The campaign against Hegseth began as soon as he was nominated, with senators like Elizabeth Warren painting him as a drunk with Nazi tattoos. The campaign to impeach Hegseth, though, can be traced back to Republican Thomas Massie. Back in September, Massie moved to impeach Hegseth for "high crimes and misdemeanors." That went nowhere, and unfortunately for Massie, he won't be in Congress when the Democrat majority takes over in January. That hasn't slowed him down, and CNN's "Fusion Natasha" Betrand reports that Massie plans to trigger a vote to impeach Hegseth when Congress returns next week.

It won't happen, but it does have The New York Times' Christian conservative columnist, David French, doing some wishcasting:

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There's a rumor going around that President Trump is encouraging Tennessee Governor-elect Masha Blackburn to appoint Hegseth to her Senate seat. French is probably anxious for Hegseth to be barred from federal office so that can't happen. He's also probably anxious for Hegseth to be impeached because he's a douchebag.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CONGRESS | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | PETE HEGSETH | THOMAS MASSIE

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