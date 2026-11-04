DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

One Day After Midterms and George Conway Is Already Hot to Start the Ballroom Demolition

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 04, 2026 11:00 PM
Advertisement
One Day After Midterms and George Conway Is Already Hot to Start the Ballroom Demolition
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

In an earlier post on Wednesday, Twitchy collected some of the Democrats' posts on how they're going to make gas and groceries more affordable. "LAWYER UP," posted Rep. Robert Garcia, while Rep. Delia Ramirez said, "Noem, Markwayne, Miller, Homan, Bovino, what’s up? Clear your schedule." Here's Rep. Analilia Mejia of New Jersey, who we've never heard of until now:

Advertisement

Sen. Mark Kelly, indulging in some wish fulfillment, posted that the American people had just impeached President Donald Trump.

Some people are really getting ahead of themselves. Elderly lesbian George Conway wanted to know if Wednesday morning was too early to start demolishing the White House ballroom, which hasn't even been built yet and is under the authority of the Executive Branch, not Congress.

Recommended
Sen. John Thune Gets a ‘Hello’ From DataRepublican Over His Tone-Deaf Pep Rally Post Brett T. Greg Gutfeld Has a Preview of the Next 2 Years of Dem Congressional Control and What Happens in 2028 Doug P.
Advertisement

Donald Trump is still president for two years, and the Democrat majority won't be sworn in to Congress until January, so yes, it's too soon to demolish the ballroom.

Advertisement

Even morons like Eric Swalwell were willing to wait for the next Democrat president to tear down the ballroom first thing. Conway is so excited over the midterms that he just can't wait.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ERIC SWALWELL

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Sen. John Thune Gets a ‘Hello’ From DataRepublican Over His Tone-Deaf Pep Rally Post

Sen. John Thune Gets a ‘Hello’ From DataRepublican Over His Tone-Deaf Pep Rally Post

Brett T.
Greg Gutfeld Has a Preview of the Next 2 Years of Dem Congressional Control and What Happens in 2028

Greg Gutfeld Has a Preview of the Next 2 Years of Dem Congressional Control and What Happens in 2028

Doug P.
Consequences Incoming: At Least One Lunatic Leftist Isn't Celebrating the Midterm Results Today

Consequences Incoming: At Least One Lunatic Leftist Isn't Celebrating the Midterm Results Today

Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos