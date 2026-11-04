One Day After Midterms and George Conway Is Already Hot to Start the Ballroom Demolition

In an earlier post on Wednesday, Twitchy collected some of the Democrats' posts on how they're going to make gas and groceries more affordable. "LAWYER UP," posted Rep. Robert Garcia, while Rep. Delia Ramirez said, "Noem, Markwayne, Miller, Homan, Bovino, what’s up? Clear your schedule." Here's Rep. Analilia Mejia of New Jersey, who we've never heard of until now:

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We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads. — Congresswoman Analilia Mejia (@RepAnalilia) November 4, 2026

@RepAnalilia That’ll make peoples lives cheaper. Good job. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 4, 2026

Sen. Mark Kelly, indulging in some wish fulfillment, posted that the American people had just impeached President Donald Trump.

The American people just impeached Donald Trump. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) November 4, 2026

@CaptMarkKelly Exactly! That’s what we meant when we said we wanted affordable healthcare. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 4, 2026

Some people are really getting ahead of themselves. Elderly lesbian George Conway wanted to know if Wednesday morning was too early to start demolishing the White House ballroom, which hasn't even been built yet and is under the authority of the Executive Branch, not Congress.

Can we start the ballroom demolition this morning? — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d I hope that’s the first thing we spend money on. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d Brilliant! Now that’s an example of the real life issues Americans are dealing with that lost the Republicans this round. Let’s go! Arrests, destruction of beautiful things being built! Yes! 👏🏻 — Teleia Templin (@Teleia1210) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d Please continue to misread the signal, Georgie — Lord of Misrule (@ComeAndFakeIt) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d Sure because that’s the biggest problem we have in front of us. — UnimpressedButSeriously (@but_seriously05) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d True colors always shine through. But, really there's nothing you can do because Trump is still your president. — Kathy (@KathySwan1955) November 4, 2026

Donald Trump is still president for two years, and the Democrat majority won't be sworn in to Congress until January, so yes, it's too soon to demolish the ballroom.

@gtconway3d Your blood pressure has you talking more stupid than usual today. The "win" isn't as important as you think it was. — Will (@TheRealWillLich) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d You are so petty. Worse than a scorned woman. — angi (@septembermoonaj) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d Haven’t you been embarrassed enough George. — MikeD (@de11565) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d Trump's still the President, clown. — Glugulugula (@Glugulugula) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d The ballroom will be built and all your fucking liberal ilk will be begging for invites to the first event — Matthew Poplaw (@mpop1974) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d Again with the ballroom. Your TDS is really bad. — Michael (@GoodmanMike2) November 4, 2026

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@gtconway3d I thought healthcare and affordability were the priorities? — JWO (@salmon66040) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d Sounds like something an idiot Democrat would actually do — Texas Bearkat (@BillyBearkat) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d We can dig you a spot under it. — Jason Galloway (@JbirdSC67) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d I must have missed the results of your election, George. How did you do? — wytshus (@wytshus54274) November 4, 2026

@gtconway3d Oh yes, that’s most important. — Daphne (@gardenstategrl) November 4, 2026

Even morons like Eric Swalwell were willing to wait for the next Democrat president to tear down the ballroom first thing. Conway is so excited over the midterms that he just can't wait.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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