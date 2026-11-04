Hakeem Jeffries' Claim About What Dems Are NOT Focusing on Gets DROPPED With Screenshots

In the weeks leading up to the midterms, the Democrats' talking points were "affordability" and "lower gas prices" (along with "Medicare for all"). Given the Democrat Party's history from the "Green New Deal" to "ban fossil fuels," their fake interest in lowering gas prices is laughable.

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However, Hakeem Jeffries, who could face a challenge from the socialist crazies in his party when it comes to his hope of being the next Speaker of the House, is still pretending those things are the focus of congressional Democrats.

Jeffries: "I haven't had a single member of the House Democratic caucus talk to me about impeachment. We've been relentlessly focused on affordability and accountability." https://t.co/IV14qsy1NH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026

Jeffries knows the internet exists and people have eyes and ears, right?

Maybe not, because this has been the norm among Democrats since the election.

Stop lying. These were the first tweets from elected Democrats following the election. https://t.co/mik7sf7URY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 4, 2026

@atrupar LOL https://t.co/MYLmomVTbk — Colin (@BasedCLC) November 4, 2026

Jeffries lied... again.

However, the one they call "Temu Obama" saying the Democrats won't be focused on impeachment or lawfare has already angered some of his fellow TDS lefties, so pass the popcorn.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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