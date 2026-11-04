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Hakeem Jeffries' Claim About What Dems Are NOT Focusing on Gets DROPPED With Screenshots

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 04, 2026 2:36 PM
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Hakeem Jeffries' Claim About What Dems Are NOT Focusing on Gets DROPPED With Screenshots
Sarah D.

In the weeks leading up to the midterms, the Democrats' talking points were "affordability" and "lower gas prices" (along with "Medicare for all"). Given the Democrat Party's history from the "Green New Deal" to "ban fossil fuels," their fake interest in lowering gas prices is laughable.

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However, Hakeem Jeffries, who could face a challenge from the socialist crazies in his party when it comes to his hope of being the next Speaker of the House, is still pretending those things are the focus of congressional Democrats.  

Jeffries knows the internet exists and people have eyes and ears, right?

Maybe not, because this has been the norm among Democrats since the election. 

Jeffries lied... again.

However, the one they call "Temu Obama" saying the Democrats won't be focused on impeachment or lawfare has already angered some of his fellow TDS lefties, so pass the popcorn. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

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