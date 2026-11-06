Scott Jennings Makes Lefty RAGING About Elon Musk Look STUPID, Not That It Took MUCH (WATCH)

Scott Jennings spent a few minutes on CNN doing what he does best: asking a simple follow-up question until the other side ran out of talking points.

This is literally the kryptonite for any and every member of the Left who relies on lazy talking points, especially when it comes to Elon Musk.

Advertisement

Case in point ...

During a segment on government spending and DOGE, former DNC spokesperson and DOJ public affairs official Xochitl Hinojosa suggested the government should simply cut the roughly $15 billion tied to Elon Musk.

Jennings pressed her for details. What, exactly, would she like cut? The contracts for rocket launches that replaced Russian engines? Starlink service the government already uses? Something else?

Guess how she answered:

I don't know who Xochitl Hinojosa is, but Scott Jennings just made her look very dumb on CNN. "Why don't they cut the $15 billion Elon Musk received?" "What would you like them to cut, specifically?" https://t.co/GWgDgoeEE8 — Capitol Leaks (@CapitolLeaks1) November 6, 2026

Heh.

Ok, so Hinojosa never really answered. She pivoted, talked about general waste and Musk’s various roles, and never landed on a specific line item that could be eliminated without also eliminating the services those dollars currently buy. Jennings kept the focus narrow. The exchange made clear that “cut Elon’s money” is easier to say on cable than it is to explain once someone asks which programs, contracts, or capabilities actually go away.

Talking points are like that, we suppose.

The clip has been circulating widely because it captures a familiar pattern. Critics of Musk’s government work are happy to name the dollar figure and move on. They’re less eager to identify the concrete work those dollars fund or the higher costs and older systems that would replace it.

Jennings didn’t need a long monologue. He just kept asking for the list. So far, it still hasn’t appeared.

============================================================

Related:

'Shut Up and GO HOME': Thom Tillis Tries Lecturing Pete Hegseth ... Guess How That Turned Out

First Act of Dem-Controlled Congress Exposes Their REAL Priorities and It Ain't PRETTY (Literally)

Ron DeSantis Takes NO PRISONERS (Not Even ONE) After Stomach-Churning Blue Wave and It’s Glorious

Nutball Gene Wu Proclaims 'Oppressed Non-Whites' Will Now TAKE OVER THE COUNTRY. No, Really. (WATCH)

Bro, You Need JESUS: Jonah Goldberg BLISTERED for SHOCKINGLY Ugly Dig at Charlie Kirk and TPUSA

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.